The US Has an Alarming Weight Problem: A Ranking of Overweight Adults in Every State

Across the United States, a growing concern looms as some states grapple with alarmingly high rates of overweight residents.

Behind the stark statistics lies a complex web of factors contributing to these concerning figures. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and a lack of awareness about the importance of physical fitness all play their part in this unwelcome trend. (You might be surprised at how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.)

To identify the states with the highest percentages of overweight adults and adolescents, 24/7 Tempo reviewed health data on nutrition, physical activity, and obesity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. Data for Florida was unavailable, as was data on adolescents in Delaware, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. Information on the share of adults in poor or fair health and who don’t exercise on a regular basis came from 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program.

Being overweight is defined as having a higher body weight than what is considered normal or healthy, usually based on body mass index – calculated by dividing a person’s weight in pounds or kilograms by their height in feet or meters. A BMI of 25.0 or more means overweight; one of 30.0 or more indicates obesity.

Different regions show varying rates of overweight adults and adolescents. Adolescents in Southern states, for instance, tend to have higher overweight rates than those in other regions. This pattern suggests that regional factors, including cultural and dietary influences, may contribute to higher BMIs. On the other hand, when it comes to adults, there is no clear trend. The top five most overweight states in the country represent the Northeast, Southeast, West, and Southwest. (Beyond merely being overweight, these are the most obese states in America.)