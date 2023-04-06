States With the Most Living WWII Veterans

With over 50 countries involved, and fighting that spanned three continents, World War II was the most devastating and consequential conflict in human history. When the United States was drawn into the war in December 1941, two years after it began in Europe, the country put every resource it could spare into the effort. The American contribution to the victory over the Axis powers was not only in its industrial scale weapons and material production, but also in manpower. (These are WWII’s 18 biggest battles)

Dubbed the great arsenal of democracy, the U.S. manufactured more than 96,000 bombers, 86,000 tanks, 2.4 million trucks, 6.5 million rifles, and billions of dollars’ worth of supplies in the Second World War. The U.S. also mobilized more troops during the conflict than any other Allied power other than the Soviet Union. In the final year of the war, the number of active-duty American military personnel totaled 12.2 million, up from less than 500,000 in 1940.

Of the 16.3 million Americans who are estimated to have served in WWII, more than 400,000 were killed in action. Today, only 167,284 American veterans who returned home are still alive, according to The National WWII Museum.

Using 2022 data from The National WWII Museum, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states that are home to the most surviving veterans of WWII. Each state is home to some veterans of the war, though depending on the state, the number ranges from fewer than 100 to well over 10,000.

Nearly 80 years have passed since the war’s end, and currently, an average of 180 veterans of the conflict die each day in the United States. Over the next year, the number of WWII veterans is expected to fall by roughly half, and by 2034, a little more than 1,000 are likely to still be alive, according to projections from The National WWII Museum. (Here is a look at the oldest living veterans of World War II.)

As time goes on, Americans who fought in WWII will comprise an increasingly small share of the U.S. veteran population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, there are 16.5 million American veterans, and only about 1% of them served in the Second World War. Across the 50 states, that share ranges from 0.2% to 2.1%. (Here is a look at the best cities for veterans.)

