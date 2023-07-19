Most Popular Boy Names Among the Baby Boomer Generation

The naming of newborns reflects changing tastes, cultural influences, and other factors. Among the fashionable boys’ names that have become increasingly common in the U.S. today are Aiden, Sebastian, and Maverick – but at the same time, some names that were popular during the baby boomer generation remain nearly as common today. (Read about the biggest name fads of the last 40 years.)

For instance, William, Daniel, and Michael were among the top 20 boys’ names during the boomer generation, and are still in the top 20 today. James was the single most popular boys’ name for boomers, with 4.12% of all boys born between 1946 and 1964 receiving that name. In 2022, James remained the fourth most popular boys’ name, given to 0.65% of all boys.

To determine the most popular boy names among the baby boomer generation, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on boy names from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Names were ranked based on the total number of boys that received the name from 1946 to 1964. Supplemental name data for 2022 is also from the SSA.

Some popular boomer names, on the other hand, are rapidly falling out of use. Larry, Ronald, and Dennis, for example, were among the top names during the baby boom, but currently don’t even place in the top 500 boys’ names in the U.S. (These are the fastest growing boys’ names in America.)