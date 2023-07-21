Most Popular Girl Names Among the Baby Boomer Generation

It’s hard to find a Brenda these days in a classroom full of Charlottes and Olivias. Names like Brenda and Janet, which were among the most popular baby names given during the boomer generation, no longer rank in the top 1,000 girls’ names in the U.S. (Here are the biggest name fads of the last 40 years.)

To determine the most popular girls’ names of the baby boomer generation, 24/7 Tempo reviewed name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Names were ranked based on the total number of girls that received the name from 1946 to 1964. Supplemental name data for 2022 is also from the SSA.

Click here to see the most popular girls’ names of the baby boomer generation

Mary, the most popular girls’ name for boomers, has hardly lost its appeal. It still ranks among the 150 most popular girls’ names in the U.S., compared to some of the other top names of that generation that have plummeted in use – like Barbara, which ranked at 976 in 2022.

Other popular boomer names include Carol, Sharon, Deborah, and Donna. The name Donna – which was already the 10th most popular girls’ name in the nation when teen rocker Ritchie Valens released his hit single “Donna” in 1958 – rose in popularity the next year to No. 5. (Donna isn’t the only name to become more fashionable after the release of a song. Here are the most popular music-inspired baby names.)