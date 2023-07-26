12 States Where Gun Sales Are Actually Still Rising This Year

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a time of great uncertainty, Americans bought guns at a rate not seen before. An estimated 60 million firearms were purchased in the United States from 2020 through 2022, according to an analysis by The Trace, a nonprofit news organization that tracks gun violence. The report also found that during that time, 5% of the U.S. population said they bought a gun for the first time.

24/7 Wall St.’s analysis of FBI’s firearm background check data from — the best available approximation for U.S. gun sales — shows a similar pattern. Though background checks have generally trended higher over the years, they jumped from 28.4 million in 2019 to 39.7 million in 2020 and remained elevated at 38.9 million in 2021. Background checks declined meaningfully to 31.6 million in 2022, and it appears this year they are similar to 2022 levels on a national level. And while in the majority of states, gun sales appear to be down, in a dozen of states they are higher.

To identify the states where gun sales are increasing this year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. We listed the 12 states that reported at least a 1% increase in sales in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we adjusted background checks by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks. Even after these adjustments, background checks still serve only as a rough approximation because every state has different accounting practices and background check laws. (These are the companies selling the most guns.)

The states with the biggest increases in background checks this year compared to the same period in 2022 include both states where guns are wildly popular, and those where that is decidedly not the case. Hawaii had a more than 30% increase in checks, which is the third-biggest increase, but the state still has the fewest checks per capita, with 8.2 per 1,000 state residents.

Meanwhile, Oregon, which ranks right above Hawaii with a 43.1% increase in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, has the second highest number among states of gun checks per capita, with 66.5 per 1,000 residents. (These are the states where the most people have bought guns so far this year.)

Click here to see states where gun sales are actually up this year.