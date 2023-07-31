Best Drive-In Theaters in America

Forget streaming — summers are all about drive-ins! There’s nothing quite like piling into the car with snacks and blankets for an old-fashioned outdoor viewing.

There were precedents as early as 1915, but the first real drive-in theater in the modern sense was opened on June 6, 1933, by chemical company executive Richard M. Hollingshead Jr., in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. A few other drive-ins appeared in various places soon afterwards, but they really took off with the development of in-car speakers in the 1940s.

By the 1950s, there were more than 4,000 drive-ins around the country – but changing tastes, soaring land values, and new home-viewing options eventually spelled doom for most of them. Today, according to Statista, there are only 321 operating drive-ins left nationwide. (Some estimates put the number as low as 177.)

That said, some nearly defunct classic drive-ins have been revived and modernized for 21st-century audiences in recent years, and there have even been a handful of new ones opening. And drive-ins enjoyed a modest boost in popularity during the pandemic, when the idea of sitting in a crowded indoor theater lost a lot of its appeal. (These are the most popular PG-13 movies people actually saw in theaters this year.)

To compile a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, a British-based car and van leasing site. Using a list of all operating drive-in theaters around the U.S. from DriveInMovie.com, the site created an index to determine points out of 100 based on admission prices, average Google rating, availability of food, possibility of bringing your own food, and pet-friendliness. All of the theaters on the list here serve food and allow food and pets to be brought in.

Amidst the surge of modern entertainment options, historic venues like Florida’s Joy Lan Drive-in, opened in 1950, and Maine’s Skowhegan Drive-in, which launched in 1954, offer an authentic retro experience. (If that period appeals to you, see these classic images of motels with a vintage vibe.)

Misquamicut Drive-In Theater in Westerly, Rhode Island, on the other hand is practically new – dating only from 2010, when its beginnings were extremely modest to say the least. And the West Wind chain, whose Solano 2 Drive-in Theater occupies the No. 1 slot on this list, took over that classic spot in 2007, giving it new life.