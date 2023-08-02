The Best and Worst Harrison Ford Movies

Few Hollywood stars have achieved the bankability of iconic action hero Harrison Ford. He was Han Solo, the adventurous mercenary in five Star War films – part of the most valuable movie franchise of all time. He has played Indiana Jones, the swashbuckling archaeologist who battles Nazis and evil cults, in another five movies. He twice played Jack Ryan, author Tom Clancy’s data-consuming CIA operative. And he starred in the two dystopian Blade Runner flicks. (Ford is certainly among the most popular action stars of all time.)

According to The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services, movies in which Ford was a lead actor have brought in a total of $6.27 billion over the years. (These are the world’s most bankable actors right now.)

Ford has proved his star quality in films outside the action genre, too. He played a mergers and acquisitions hot shot who falls in love with Melanie Griffith in the rom-com “Working Girl.” He was a detective trying to protect a young Amish boy who witnesses a murder in “Witness.” He was an Irish-American cop in New York up against Brad Pitt as an IRA operative looking to export black-market missiles in the thriller “The Devil’s Own.”

To determine the best Harrison Ford, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Director and actor credits are from IMDb.

