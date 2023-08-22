Biggest Financial Frauds and Scandals of the 21st Century

According to Transparency International‘s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), most countries today are failing to stop public corruption. This strongly suggests that institutions designed to thwart bad behavior are failing to do so, leading to an erosion of public trust – and to a proliferation of fraudulent behavior, especially on the part of business leaders and political figures. (These are the countries where government officials accept the most bribes.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the biggest financial frauds and scandals of the 21st century, drawing information from the U.S. Department of Justice, SHRM, Global Voices, the Council on Foreign Relations, and various media sites. We used editorial discretion to determine the breadth of the scandal based on who was implicated; the amount of money involved; the duration of the episode; and the fallout from the event.

Our research found examples of financial fraud, including money laundering, embezzlement, bribery, and other forms of corruption, on a governmental level in Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and North America. Former national leaders of the Maldives, Brazil, Guatemala, and Malaysia were convicted for their roles in corruption in their respective countries. U.S. politicians were not immune: Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, for instance, tried to sell the vacant U.S. Senate seat of then-President-elect Barack Obama and was impeached and convicted for his efforts. (See the worst corruption scandal in each state.)

Bribery was prevalent in the private sector as well. The 2015 FIFA corruption scandal involved an investigation into bribes, kickbacks, and other illicit activities within the international soccer governing body. The college admissions scandal investigated under the name “Operation Varsity Blues,” was a scheme to gain privileged students’ admission to prestigious colleges and raised concerns about fairness and equity. German technology Siemens engaged in widespread bribery in order to get contracts around the world.

One thing virtually all these episodes have in common is…money – as in efforts to get and/or keep it illicitly.