25 Oldest Things in the World

Many Americans are fascinated with ancient artifacts, from family heirlooms to museum relics. These items provide a tangible glimpse into the materials, needs, and creative techniques of past eras.

Some of the oldest relics are natural, like the earliest known dinosaur fossil or the world’s oldest tree. Others are man-made, like 40,000-year-old cave paintings that lack later artistic advancements. (These are the states with the most dinosaur discoveries.)

While not always visually impressive, humanity’s first attempts at photography, architecture, and music reveal ingenious methods or simplicity. The earliest surviving photograph, Nicéphore Niépce’s “View from the Window at Le Gras,” pioneered a new artistic medium despite its mundane subject.

Of course, many of the oldest items on earth do not invite any artistic analysis because they were either around long before humanity was around or because they are naturally created. This includes the oldest tree, over 5,000 years old, and the oldest known rock, which is slightly older than that — by about 230 million years.

Ancient rocks and trees predate humanity entirely yet invite awe as natural time capsules. When history books fall short, such relics let us connect more deeply with bygone times. (These are classic images of motels with a vintage vibe.)

Click here to see some of the oldest things in the world