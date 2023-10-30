Taco Bell Gives Away Food Carts lawcain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Restaurants, and especially fast food places, have long complained about food carts siphoning off business — and Taco Bell has often been criticized for appropriating, disrespecting, and even parodying real Mexican cuisine. (Needless to say, it doesn’t figure in the top 30 taco spots in America, according to Yelp.)

It might come as a surprise, then, to learn that the company is teaming up with Revolution Carts — an L.A.-based operation that manufactures vending-compliant sidewalk food carts — to give 20 of these street-legal hand-pushed wagons, which retail for $7,500 and up, to small business owners serving Mexican and Central American fare around Southern California.

The first four recipients chosen to receive carts are The Basket Taco Co., Sammy’s Elotes y Más, Martha’s Kitchen, and House of Masa.

Why is this sometimes-maligned fast food chain being so generous? According to the food service trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News, Taco Bell claims that “heavy influence from Latin American cultures created by street vendors” inspires its menu. (Find out what the best Mexican restaurant is in your state.)

A company statement points out that “Although these passionate small business owners are essential to the community, they often face challenges like permitting issues, equipment access, financial barriers and even street harassment.” The food cart program is intended to help make it easier for at least some street-food entrepreneurs to get a start, Taco Bell adds.

The fast food chain is also sponsoring a new iteration of its Avenue 26 Family Night Market, last held in 2021, which will draw scores of street vendors (there were more than 100 last time) to an intersection in the downtown L.A. Arts District for six consecutive Tuesday evenings, beginning next month.

