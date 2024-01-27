Countries Where the Most Illegal Immigrants Were Expelled from the US During the Pandemic

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration enacted strict new border policies, ostensibly to curb the spread of the virus. The program, commonly known as Title 42, granted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials broad authority to turn illegal migrants away without the right to asylum. Under Title 42, which was ultimately lifted in May 2023, well into the Biden presidency, nearly 3 million migrants were expelled or denied entry to the United States.

Using data from the U.S. CBP, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the most citizens expelled from the U.S. under Title 42. The 21 countries with available data are ranked on the total number of migrant expulsions over the 38 months Title 42 was in effect — spanning from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2023. All supplemental data is also from the CBP.

The countries on this list span four continents, and among them, the number of migrants expelled from the U.S. ranges from only 10 to well over 1 million. Several countries on this list have been devastated in recent years by armed conflict, including Myanmar and Ukraine. Others, such as Haiti and Venezuela, are on the verge of failed-state status after years of political and economic turmoil. (These are the countries most people want to leave.)

While Title 42 was the subject of widespread controversy, members of Congress are again considering proposals to reinstate many of its provisions as a means of reducing illegal border crossings. The number of reported CBP encounters with illegal migrants on the Southern U.S. border alone surged by over 440% in the last four years — from fewer than half a million in fiscal 2020, to nearly 2.5 million in fiscal 2023.

Now, Republicans on Capitol Hill are refusing any further military aid to Ukraine without new, strict border security policies that have been likened to Title 42 by immigration advocacy groups. (Here is a look at the countries where most people are immigrants.)