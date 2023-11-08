According to Forbes, there are about 7,000 Irish pubs across the globe and about 4,000 of those are in the U.S. It’s hard to think of an American town of any size that doesn’t have at least one, in fact, and cities with large Irish or Irish-American populations like Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Louisville are chockablock with them.
There’s something very attractive about such places. They tend to offer menus of undemanding comfort food, Irish and otherwise (corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie, sure, but also burgers and wings). They always have good beer and usually a wide selection of it — inevitably including the iconic Guinness Stout — and many of them specialize in the ever-expanding repertoire of Irish whiskeys.
Most of all, though, they have a reputation for being friendly and hospitable: More than a few have as their motto “Céad míle fáilte,” Irish for “a hundred thousand welcomes.” And they’re places that encourage conversation and promise good craic — an Irish term, pronounced “crack,” that encompasses fun, entertainment, hanging out, and being sociable. (Here’s a list of Irish slang and phrases Americans just don’t understand.)
To compile a list of the best Irish pub in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted sites including Irish Star, IrishCentral, Ireland Calling, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources, making our final determination using editorial discretion. We have included an interesting fact about each place.
Some of the places on our list are basically dive bars, while others are immense multi-room establishments. Most, though not all, have extensive food menus. Some are newcomers to the Irish pub scene, while a few date back more than a century (though they may not qualify as the oldest bar in every state.)
A majority of the proprietors are fairly recent Irish immigrants or members of Irish-America families whose forebears came here generations ago, and in several cases they’ve had their pub interiors built in Ireland and shipped over, lending their pubs a veneer of authenticity.
Alabama: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
> Location: Mobile
Founded in 1946, Callaghan’s is known today for its live music program and for what Southern Living hailed as “the near-mythical L.A. (Lower Alabama) Burger, featuring a house-ground patty made with Conecuh sausage.”
Alaska: Reilly’s Irish Pub
> Location: Anchorage
This popular dive bar used to offer free food to drinkers, but the practice didn’t survive COVID for reasons both economic and health-related.
Arizona: Dubliner Irish Pub & Restaurant
> Location: Phoenix
The oldest Irish pub in Phoenix, Dubliner was also the first bar to introduce Guinness to the area.
Arkansas: Cregeen’s
> Location: North Little Rock
The entire interior of this pub was constructed in Dublin and shipped to Little Rock.
California: Tom Bergin’s Tavern
> Location: Los Angeles
Opened in 1936, Bergin’s claims to have introduced Los Angeles to Irish coffee.
Colorado: Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Bar
> Location: Colorado Springs
When the owners installed their pub in 1875 a quarter century ago, they imported artisans to install Irish woodwork and stained glass.
Connecticut: The Harp & Hound
> Location: Mystic
The pub occupies one of the town’s oldest buildings, dating from the early 18th century. All the furnishings are imported from Ireland.
Delaware: Catherine Rooney’s
> Location: Wilmington
The McCoy family named their pub, opened in 2002, after their mothers and grandmothers, Catherine McCoy and Gerry Rooney-Hudecheck.
Florida: McGuire’s Irish Pub
> Location: Pensacola and Destin
The Pensacola location, in the city’s 1927-vintage firehouse, is said to have more than $1 million worth of dollar bills hanging from the walls and ceilings.
Georgia: The Rail Pub
> Location: Savannah
This pub dates from 1995, but it’s in a building completed in 1890 — and according to some sources, it’s haunted.
Hawaii: Murphy’s Bar & Grill
> Location: Honolulu
Back in the 1860s, when it was the Royal Hotel, the premises scored one of Oahu’s first retail spirits licenses. After many owners and identities, it became an Irish pub in 1987.
Idaho: O’Michael’s Pub & Grill
> Location: Boise
This pub, open since 1966, has had three owners — all of them named Michael.
Illinois: Shinnick’s
> Location: Chicago
In the Shinnick family since 1938, this location opened as a pub decades before that. It is believed that the ornate wooden back bar was once exhibited at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.
Indiana: McGinley’s Golden Ace Inn
> Location: Indianapolis
John and Ann McGinley opened the Golden Ace in 1934, making it one of the oldest pubs in America that remains family-owned.
Iowa: Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill
> Location: Ames
Dublin Bay claims to sell more Guinness than any other outlet in the state.
Kansas: Bailey’s Irish Pub
> Location: Leavenworth
The building occupied by Baileys has housed a tavern since 1903. It originally had two doors, one for drinkers, the other for teetotalers.
Kentucky: The Irish Rover
> Location: Louisville
The pub occupies a 170-year-old building that was originally opened as a saloon with a grocery store and dry goods shop attached.
Louisiana: Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
> Location: New Orleans
McCool’s is a serious sports pub, showing all U.S. major league games, plus international soccer, rugby, and more.
Maine: Leary’s Landing Irish Pub
> Location: Bar Harbor
Leary’s claims to be geographically closer to Ireland than any other pub in America.
Maryland: Galway Bay
> Location: Annapolis
There are no TVs here, which, say the owners, “has helped create an atmosphere for lively conversation; a place to gather and enjoy each others’ company.”
Massachusetts: The Burren
> Location: Somerville
Husband-and-wife owners Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello are traditional musicians, and have made The Burren famous for its Celtic music.
Michigan: The Old Shillelagh
> Location: Detroit
Uncharacteristically for an Irish Pub, this one has a menu based on regional products, including a large selection of plant-based choices.
Minnesota: O’Malley’s Irish Pub
> Location: Woodbury
The owners of this pub just outside St. Paul declare that they are “proud to be a family-owned, non-chain Irish pub with a 95% handcrafted interior.”
Mississippi: Fenian’s Pub
> Location: Jackson
Fenian’s boasts an unusually long list of Irish whiskeys — blended, single male, single grain, and single pot still.
Missouri: John D. McGurk’s
> Location: St. Louis
McGurk’s opened in 1978 as a one-room pub but has blossomed into a 20,000-square-foot institution, complete with garden.
Montana: The Thomas Meagher Bar
> Location: Missoula
This pub’s namesake was a brigadier general in the Union Army during the Civil War and later the Acting Governor of Montana Territory — before falling out of a boat and drowning in the Missouri River at the age of 44.
Nebraska: Barrett’s Barleycorn
> Location: Omaha
Barrett’s offers something you aren’t likely to find in Ireland: sand volleyball games (outdoors) four days a week.
Nevada: McMullan’s Irish Pub
> Location: Las Vegas
Because this is Vegas, McMullan’s has a gaming bar with 15 video gambling machines you don’t have to leave your stool for.
New Hampshire: J.L. Sullivan’s Irish Pub
> Location: Thornton
This pub offers a menu of Irish and American dishes as many pubs do — but on Tuesdays, breaks with tradition by serving a selection of Thai dishes as well.
New Jersey: St. Stephen’s Green Publick House
> Location: Spring Lake
The founders of this pub note that they took inspiration from Sir Arthur Guinness’s preservation of the famed St. Stephen’s Green in the heart of Dublin.
New Mexico: O’Niell’s
> Location: Albuquerque
With two locations in town, O’Niell’s is known not only for its richly accoutered Irish-themed interior but also for its attractive patios, covered over in winter.
New York: McSorley’s Old Ale House
> Location: New York City
McSorley’s, founded in 1854, serves only two kinds of beer: McSorley’s house ale, dark or light.
North Carolina: Rí Rá Irish Pub
> Location: Charlotte
After this pub suffered a major fire in 2009, the owners had the interior rebuilt in Ireland and shipped over. There are other branches in Vermont, Nevada, and Maine.
North Dakota: EbeneeZer’s Eatery & Irish Pub
> Location: Minot
Proprietor Wayne Whitty named his pub after a character in an Irish folk tale, one Ebeneezer Frog, who hid his gold from larcenous Leprechauns.
Ohio: The Harp
> Location: Cleveland
The outdoor patio offers eaters and drinkers views of downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie.
Oklahoma: Kilkenny’s Irish Pub
> Location: Tulsa
Kilkenny’s owners describe it as not just a restaurant, but a museum, jam-packed with Irish antiques, bric-a-brac, historic photographs, and more.
Oregon: T.C. O’Leary’s A Little Irish Pub
> Location: Portland
Owner Thomas Christopher O’Leary had a featured role for six years in the long-running Irish TV soap opera “Fair City” and now hosts a weekly literary society meeting to discuss Irish novels.
Pennsylvania: McGillin’s Olde Ale House
> Location: Philadelphia
How “olde” is this place? It opened in 1860, the year Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated, and the taps haven’t stopped flowing since.
Rhode Island: McBride’s Pub
> Location: Providence
McBride’s occupies what used to be the nine-car garage for the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home.
South Carolina: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub & Seafood Restaurant
> Location: Charleston
After Hurricane Hugo swept through Charleston in 1989, owner Tommy Condon traveled to Ireland to collect antique mirrors and Irish memorabilia to upgrade the interior.
South Dakota: Dempsey’s Restaurant Brew + Pub
> Location: Watertown
Proprietor Sean Dempsey’s father, Bill, is the official bagpiper for the state of South Dakota — and Sean himself is a member of the U.S. Pizza Team.
Tennessee: McNamara’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
> Location: Nashville
Co-owner Sean McNamara (with his wife, Paula) is an Irish tenor who performs at the pub regularly with Nosey Flynn, Music City’s leading Irish musical group.
Texas: Shay McElroy’s
> Location: Houston
The pub’s opulent furnishings are repurposed from the private Old Capitol Club in Houston’s Rice Hotel (which closed in 1977), once the preserve of the city’s power brokers.
Utah: Flanagan’s on Main
> Location: Park City
Flanagan’s is named in honor of Father Edward J. Flanagan, founder of the Boys Town orphanage near Omaha, who took in pub owner John Kenworthy’s grandfather when he was a wayward young man.
Vermont: McGrath’s Irish Pub
> Location: Killington
This pub, installed inside the Inn at Long Trail in Rutland County ski country, was the first place in Vermont to serve Guinness on draft.
Virginia: O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub
> Location: Richmond
When O’Toole’s opened in 1966, it got Virginia’s first by-the-drink liquor license in modern times.
Washington: The Owl N’ Thistle
> Location: Seattle
Many Irish pubs feature live music, but this one hosts performances — from jazz to funk to traditional Irish — every night but Wednesday and Sunday.
West Virginia: Hagy’s Irish Pie Pub
> Location: Charleston
The food specialty here, as the pub’s name suggests, is a selection of Irish pasties — empanada-like Celtic hand pies — with a variety of fillings.
Wisconsin: House of Guinness
> Location: Waukesha
Guinness gave its Perfect Pint award to its namesake pub, known as “a talking bar,” according to a bartender.
Wyoming: O’Dwyer’s Public House
> Location: Laramie
The pub sponsors a limerick contest every St. Patrick’s Day. This year’s winner could choose between a golf bag or a dart board, both Bushmill’s-branded.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.