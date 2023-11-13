The Cost Of Gas The Year You Were Born jovannig / iStock via Getty Images

The price of gasoline and oil is an important component in the energy sector of the government’s consumer price index, which measures inflation. Gas prices were the largest contributor to inflation in August, accounting for more than half of the CPI’s increase.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Department of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy and the U.S. Energy Information Administration to determine the average cost of a gallon of gas every year since 1929. For the average U.S. gas price from 1929 to 1993, we referenced the March 7, 2016 Average Historical Annual Gasoline Pump Price, 1929-2015 report. For gas prices from 1994 to 2022, we referenced the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s historical annual gas prices data.

Americans did not pay much attention to gas prices until the Arab oil embargo of 1973-74, when the price of a gallon of gasoline soared from 34 cents to 84 cents, and rationing was enacted in many states. Since then, Americans have been watching gas prices more carefully. The first time the price per gallon topped $1 was in 1980 at $1.19. The gasoline price surged over $2 a gallon in 2005, and first topped $3 in 2008.

According to AAA, the current national average price of a gallon of gasoline is $3.798. Gas prices are highest in the West and lowest in Southern states and the Midwest. California has the highest average price at the pump, at $6.02, and Kansas the lowest at $3.594.

After surging to a yearly high of $93.68 a barrel on Sept. 27, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil has slipped back under $89. Higher oil prices toward the end of the summer were partially caused by Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting supply as well as the searing heat that idled some U.S. refineries. (See, this is the country that has the most oil.)

Gas prices are affected by a host of factors. In addition to supply and demand, gas prices are impacted by foreign and domestic oil production and consumption, financial markets, refining capacity, supply chain disruptions, transportation costs, futures speculation, and the value of the U.S. dollar. (Here are the states with the lowest and highest gas taxes.)

See the cost of gas the year you were born:

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1929

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.21 ($3.59 — #23 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.30 ($21.74 — #81 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.0 billion barrels — #88 most since 1929

Source: Hal Morey / Getty Images 1930

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.20 ($3.50 — #26 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.20 ($20.85 — #86 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 898.0 million barrels — #92 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1931

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.17 ($3.27 — #37 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $0.70 ($12.51 — #94 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 851.1 million barrels — #93 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1932

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.18 ($3.85 — #17 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $0.90 ($18.58 — #92 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 785.2 million barrels — #94 most since 1929

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1933

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.18 ($4.05 — #13 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $0.70 ($15.08 — #93 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 905.7 million barrels — #91 most since 1929

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1934

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.19 ($4.15 — #9 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.00 ($21.84 — #80 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 908.1 million barrels — #90 most since 1929

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1935

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.19 ($4.06 — #12 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.00 ($20.72 — #87 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 993.9 million barrels — #89 most since 1929

Source: MPI / Getty Images 1936

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.19 ($4.00 — #15 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.10 ($22.95 — #78 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.1 billion barrels — #87 most since 1929

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1937

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.20 ($4.06 — #10 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.20 ($23.98 — #75 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.3 billion barrels — #84 most since 1929

Source: Ben Shahn / Getty Images 1938

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.20 ($4.15 — #8 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.10 ($23.45 — #77 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.2 billion barrels — #86 most since 1929

Source: Kurt Hutton / Getty Images 1939

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.19 ($4.00 — #15 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.00 ($21.48 — #82 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.3 billion barrels — #85 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1940

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.18 ($3.76 — #21 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.00 ($21.32 — #84 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.5 billion barrels — #81 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1941

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.19 ($3.78 — #20 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.10 ($22.70 — #79 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.4 billion barrels — #82 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1942

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.20 ($3.59 — #24 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.20 ($21.37 — #83 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.4 billion barrels — #83 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1943

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.21 ($3.55 — #25 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.20 ($20.30 — #88 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.5 billion barrels — #80 most since 1929

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1944

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.21 ($3.49 — #27 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: N/A

> Per capita gas consumption: N/A

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.20 ($20.12 — #89 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.7 billion barrels — #79 most since 1929

Source: Frederic Lewis / Getty Images 1945

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.21 ($3.41 — #30 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 24.3 billion gallons — #78 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 173.9 gallons — #78 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.20 ($19.84 — #90 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.7 billion barrels — #78 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1946

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.21 ($3.15 — #45 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 30.3 billion gallons — #77 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 214.6 gallons — #77 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.40 ($21.16 — #85 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.7 billion barrels — #77 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1947

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.23 ($3.02 — #57 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 32.5 billion gallons — #76 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 225.4 gallons — #76 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $1.90 ($25.33 — #70 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.9 billion barrels — #72 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1948

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.26 ($3.16 — #43 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 35.1 billion gallons — #75 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 239 gallons — #75 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.60 ($31.57 — #44 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.0 billion barrels — #66 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1949

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.27 ($3.32 — #33 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 36.9 billion gallons — #74 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 247.7 gallons — #74 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.50 ($31.23 — #46 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.8 billion barrels — #75 most since 1929

Source: James W. Welgos / Getty Images 1950

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.27 ($3.28 — #35 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 40.1 billion gallons — #73 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 263.3 gallons — #73 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.50 ($30.48 — #49 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.0 billion barrels — #69 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1951

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.27 ($3.04 — #53 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 45.8 billion gallons — #71 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 295.5 gallons — #71 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.50 ($28.48 — #56 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.2 billion barrels — #59 most since 1929

Source: Graphic House / Getty Images 1952

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.27 ($2.98 — #61 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 45.4 billion gallons — #72 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 288.2 gallons — #72 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.50 ($27.94 — #61 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.3 billion barrels — #57 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1953

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.29 ($3.18 — #41 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 47.7 billion gallons — #70 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 297.6 gallons — #70 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.70 ($29.38 — #53 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #54 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1954

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.29 ($3.16 — #44 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 49.0 billion gallons — #69 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 300.3 gallons — #69 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.80 ($30.24 — #51 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.3 billion barrels — #56 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1955

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.29 ($3.17 — #42 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 53.1 billion gallons — #68 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 320 gallons — #68 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.80 ($30.25 — #50 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.5 billion barrels — #48 most since 1929

Source: Phil Burchman / Getty Images 1956

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.30 ($3.23 — #39 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 54.5 billion gallons — #67 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 322.9 gallons — #66 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.80 ($30.02 — #52 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.6 billion barrels — #43 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1957

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.31 ($3.23 — #38 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 55.4 billion gallons — #66 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 322.2 gallons — #67 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.10 ($32.18 — #43 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.6 billion barrels — #44 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1958

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.30 ($3.04 — #54 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 56.9 billion gallons — #65 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 325.3 gallons — #65 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.00 ($30.48 — #48 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #49 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1959

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.31 ($3.12 — #47 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 59.2 billion gallons — #64 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 332.7 gallons — #64 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($29.16 — #54 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.6 billion barrels — #46 most since 1929

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1960

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.31 ($3.06 — #51 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 61.0 billion gallons — #63 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 337.7 gallons — #62 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($28.47 — #57 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.6 billion barrels — #45 most since 1929

Source: Express / Getty Images 1961

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.31 ($3.03 — #56 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 62.0 billion gallons — #62 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 337.4 gallons — #63 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($28.29 — #58 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.6 billion barrels — #42 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1962

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.31 ($3.00 — #59 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 64.4 billion gallons — #61 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 345.1 gallons — #61 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($28.10 — #59 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.7 billion barrels — #40 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1963

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.30 ($2.87 — #66 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 66.4 billion gallons — #60 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 351.1 gallons — #60 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($27.64 — #62 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.8 billion barrels — #36 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1964

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.30 ($2.83 — #68 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 67.7 billion gallons — #59 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 352.7 gallons — #59 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($27.19 — #64 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.8 billion barrels — #34 most since 1929

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1965

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.31 ($2.88 — #65 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 70.4 billion gallons — #58 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 362.3 gallons — #58 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($26.57 — #65 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.8 billion barrels — #33 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1966

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.32 ($2.89 — #64 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 73.7 billion gallons — #57 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 375 gallons — #56 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($26.01 — #67 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.0 billion barrels — #29 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1967

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.33 ($2.89 — #63 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 76.0 billion gallons — #56 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 382.5 gallons — #55 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($25.59 — #69 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #17 most since 1929

Source: Evening Standard / Getty Images 1968

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.34 ($2.86 — #67 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 80.9 billion gallons — #55 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 402.9 gallons — #54 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $2.90 ($24.72 — #71 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.3 billion barrels — #13 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1969

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.35 ($2.79 — #70 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 84.7 billion gallons — #54 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 418 gallons — #51 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.10 ($24.64 — #72 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.4 billion barrels — #11 most since 1929

Source: Harvey Meston / Getty Images 1970

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.36 ($2.72 — #72 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 88.7 billion gallons — #53 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 432.5 gallons — #46 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.20 ($23.99 — #74 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.5 billion barrels — #6 most since 1929

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1971

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.36 ($2.60 — #73 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 92.2 billion gallons — #52 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 444 gallons — #33 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.40 ($24.50 — #73 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.5 billion barrels — #8 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1972

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.36 ($2.52 — #79 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 98.0 billion gallons — #51 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 467 gallons — #16 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.40 ($23.73 — #76 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.5 billion barrels — #7 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1973

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.39 ($2.57 — #76 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 102.3 billion gallons — #45 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 482.8 gallons — #4 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $3.90 ($25.64 — #68 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.4 billion barrels — #12 most since 1929

Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty Images 1974

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.53 ($3.15 — #46 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 100.2 billion gallons — #50 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 468.6 gallons — #14 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $6.90 ($40.78 — #33 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #19 most since 1929

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Images 1975

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.57 ($3.10 — #49 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 102.3 billion gallons — #44 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 473.8 gallons — #10 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $7.70 ($41.72 — #30 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.1 billion barrels — #27 most since 1929

Source: Keystone / Getty Images 1976

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.59 ($3.03 — #55 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 107.3 billion gallons — #41 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 491.9 gallons — #3 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $8.20 ($42.12 — #29 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.0 billion barrels — #32 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1977

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.62 ($2.99 — #60 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 110.0 billion gallons — #38 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 499.6 gallons — #2 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $8.60 ($41.39 — #32 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.0 billion barrels — #30 most since 1929

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1978

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.63 ($2.83 — #69 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 113.6 billion gallons — #31 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 510.5 gallons — #1 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $9.00 ($40.40 — #34 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #20 most since 1929

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty Images 1979

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.86 ($3.47 — #29 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 107.8 billion gallons — #39 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 479.2 gallons — #5 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $12.60 ($50.95 — #24 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.1 billion barrels — #26 most since 1929

Source: FPG / Getty Images 1980

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.19 ($4.23 — #6 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 101.1 billion gallons — #47 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 445 gallons — #30 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $21.60 ($76.68 — #14 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.1 billion barrels — #24 most since 1929

Source: Gene Forte / Getty Images 1981

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.31 ($4.22 — #7 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 101.0 billion gallons — #48 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 440.1 gallons — #36 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $31.80 ($102.28 — #6 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.1 billion barrels — #25 most since 1929

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images 1982

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.22 ($3.70 — #22 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 100.2 billion gallons — #49 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 432.7 gallons — #45 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $28.50 ($86.49 — #11 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #23 most since 1929

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty Images 1983

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.16 ($3.41 — #31 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 101.5 billion gallons — #46 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 434.2 gallons — #44 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $26.20 ($76.95 — #12 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #21 most since 1929

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1984

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.13 ($3.18 — #40 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 102.9 billion gallons — #43 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 436.2 gallons — #42 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $25.90 ($72.90 — #16 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #15 most since 1929

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1985

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.12 ($3.05 — #52 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 104.7 billion gallons — #42 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 440.1 gallons — #35 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $24.10 ($65.52 — #19 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.3 billion barrels — #14 most since 1929

Source: Getty Images / Staff 1986

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.86 ($2.30 — #86 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 107.8 billion gallons — #40 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 449.1 gallons — #27 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $12.50 ($33.40 — #41 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #22 most since 1929

Source: Rick Stewart / Getty Images 1987

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.90 ($2.32 — #85 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 110.5 billion gallons — #36 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 455.9 gallons — #22 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $15.40 ($39.67 — #35 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.0 billion barrels — #28 most since 1929

Source: Getty Images / Staff 1988

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $0.90 ($2.23 — #90 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 112.8 billion gallons — #32 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 461.3 gallons — #19 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $12.60 ($31.12 — #47 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.0 billion barrels — #31 most since 1929

Source: Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images 1989

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.00 ($2.36 — #82 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 112.3 billion gallons — #33 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 455.1 gallons — #23 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $15.90 ($37.43 — #36 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.8 billion barrels — #35 most since 1929

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1990

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.15 ($2.58 — #75 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 110.9 billion gallons — #35 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 444.6 gallons — #32 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $20.00 ($44.85 — #27 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.7 billion barrels — #39 most since 1929

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1991

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.14 ($2.45 — #80 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 110.2 billion gallons — #37 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 437 gallons — #41 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $16.50 ($35.54 — #39 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.7 billion barrels — #38 most since 1929

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1992

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.13 ($2.36 — #83 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 111.7 billion gallons — #34 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 438.1 gallons — #39 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $16.00 ($33.35 — #42 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.6 billion barrels — #41 most since 1929

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1993

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.11 ($2.25 — #89 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 114.6 billion gallons — #30 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 444.6 gallons — #31 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $14.30 ($28.86 — #55 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.5 billion barrels — #47 most since 1929

Source: Phil Cole / Getty Images 1994

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.08 ($2.13 — #92 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 116.5 billion gallons — #29 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 447.6 gallons — #28 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $13.20 ($26.05 — #66 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #50 most since 1929

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1995

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.16 ($2.22 — #91 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 119.4 billion gallons — #28 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 454.3 gallons — #25 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $14.60 ($28.07 — #60 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #51 most since 1929

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images 1996

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.25 ($2.32 — #84 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 121.3 billion gallons — #27 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 457.3 gallons — #21 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $18.50 ($34.43 — #40 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #53 most since 1929

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images 1997

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.24 ($2.27 — #87 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 122.9 billion gallons — #26 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 458.9 gallons — #20 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $17.20 ($31.42 — #45 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #55 most since 1929

Source: Space Frontiers / Getty Images 1998

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.07 ($1.92 — #94 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 126.5 billion gallons — #24 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 468.2 gallons — #15 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $10.90 ($19.52 — #91 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.3 billion barrels — #58 most since 1929

Source: USAF / Getty Images 1999

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.18 ($2.07 — #93 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 129.2 billion gallons — #23 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 474 gallons — #9 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $15.60 ($27.33 — #63 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.1 billion barrels — #60 most since 1929

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2000

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.52 ($2.59 — #74 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 130.2 billion gallons — #22 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 461.6 gallons — #18 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $26.70 ($45.41 — #26 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.1 billion barrels — #61 most since 1929

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 2001

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.46 ($2.41 — #81 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 132.0 billion gallons — #21 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 463.2 gallons — #17 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $21.80 ($36.09 — #38 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.1 billion barrels — #62 most since 1929

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 2002

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.39 ($2.25 — #88 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 135.6 billion gallons — #15 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 471.6 gallons — #13 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $22.50 ($36.62 — #37 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.1 billion barrels — #63 most since 1929

Source: Scott Barbour / Getty Images 2003

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.60 ($2.55 — #78 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 137.0 billion gallons — #13 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 472.1 gallons — #12 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $27.60 ($43.83 — #28 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.1 billion barrels — #65 most since 1929

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty Images 2004

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $1.90 ($2.94 — #62 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 140.0 billion gallons — #9 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 478 gallons — #6 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $36.80 ($56.97 — #22 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.0 billion barrels — #68 most since 1929

Source: Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images 2006

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.62 ($3.80 — #19 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 141.8 billion gallons — #6 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 475.4 gallons — #7 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $59.70 ($86.65 — #10 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.9 billion barrels — #73 most since 1929

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty Images 2007

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.84 ($4.01 — #14 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 142.3 billion gallons — #5 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 472.6 gallons — #11 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $66.50 ($93.89 — #9 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.9 billion barrels — #74 most since 1929

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images 2008

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $3.30 ($4.48 — #4 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 138.2 billion gallons — #10 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 454.4 gallons — #24 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $94.00 ($127.83 — #1 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 1.8 billion barrels — #76 most since 1929

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images 2009

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.41 ($3.28 — #34 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 137.9 billion gallons — #11 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 449.6 gallons — #26 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $56.40 ($76.87 — #13 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.0 billion barrels — #70 most since 1929

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images 2010

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.84 ($3.80 — #18 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 137.9 billion gallons — #12 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 445.7 gallons — #29 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $74.70 ($100.27 — #7 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.0 billion barrels — #67 most since 1929

Source: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images 2011

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $3.58 ($4.65 — #2 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 134.2 billion gallons — #19 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 430.6 gallons — #47 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $95.70 ($124.55 — #2 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.1 billion barrels — #64 most since 1929

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images 2012

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $3.68 ($4.69 — #1 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 133.5 billion gallons — #20 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 425.2 gallons — #50 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $94.50 ($120.48 — #4 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.4 billion barrels — #52 most since 1929

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Images 2013

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $3.58 ($4.49 — #3 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 135.6 billion gallons — #16 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 428.9 gallons — #49 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $96.00 ($120.59 — #3 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 2.7 billion barrels — #37 most since 1929

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images 2014

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $3.44 ($4.25 — #5 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 136.8 billion gallons — #14 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 429.5 gallons — #48 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $87.40 ($108.03 — #5 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #18 most since 1929

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2015

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.52 ($3.11 — #48 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 140.7 billion gallons — #7 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 438.7 gallons — #38 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $44.40 ($54.81 — #23 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.4 billion barrels — #9 most since 1929

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images 2016

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.25 ($2.74 — #71 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 143.2 billion gallons — #1 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 443.3 gallons — #34 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $38.30 ($46.69 — #25 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.2 billion barrels — #16 most since 1929

Source: NASA / Getty Images 2017

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.53 ($3.02 — #58 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 143.0 billion gallons — #3 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 439.8 gallons — #37 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $48.10 ($57.37 — #21 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 3.4 billion barrels — #10 most since 1929

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images 2018

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.81 ($3.28 — #36 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 143.0 billion gallons — #2 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 437.6 gallons — #40 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $61.40 ($71.56 — #17 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 4.0 billion barrels — #5 most since 1929

Source: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images 2019

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.69 ($3.08 — #50 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 142.7 billion gallons — #4 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 434.7 gallons — #43 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $55.60 ($63.63 — #20 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 4.5 billion barrels — #1 most since 1929

Source: flyparade / Getty Images 2020

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $2.26 ($2.55 — #77 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 123.7 billion gallons — #25 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 373.2 gallons — #57 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $36.90 ($41.68 — #31 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 4.1 billion barrels — #3 most since 1929

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images 2021

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $3.10 ($3.35 — #32 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 135.1 billion gallons — #17 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 407 gallons — #52 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $65.80 ($71.11 — #18 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 4.1 billion barrels — #4 most since 1929

Source: romrodinka / Getty Images 2022

> Avg. U.S. gas prices per gallon (inflation adj.): $4.06 ($4.06 — #11 highest since 1929)

> U.S. gas consumption: 135.1 billion gallons — #18 most since 1945

> Per capita gas consumption: 405.2 gallons — #53 most since 1945

> Price of a barrel of oil (inflation adj.): $94.00 ($93.97 — #8 highest since 1929)

> U.S. oil production: 4.3 billion barrels — #2 most since 1929 Methodology: 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Department of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy and the U.S. Energy Information Administration to determine the average cost of a gallon of gas every year since 1929. For the average U.S. motor gas price from 1929 to 1993, wwe referenced the March 7, 2016 Average Historical Annual Gasoline Pump Price, 1929-2015 report released by the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy. For prices from 1994 to 2022, we referenced the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s historical annual gas prices data. Annual U.S. gas consumption, annual U.S. oil production, and the average cost of a barrel of oil all also came from the EIA. All inflation-adjusted prices are tied to 2015 dollars. Annual U.S. crude oil imports and production also came from the EIA. The per capita gas consumption figure was calculated using historical annual U.S. Census Bureau figures, collected by USAFacts.org We adjusted oil and gas price figures for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.