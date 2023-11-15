These Companies Received the Most Public Subsidies in Every State Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The federal CHIPS Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022 is offering $52 billion in federal subsidies to boost America’s semiconductor industry. The goal is to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign chip production. The federal program has lured states and cities to serve up billions of dollars of their own subsidies in a bid to win projects.

These public corporate subsidies have long been a way for companies to lower the cost of developing everything from factories to shopping malls. For decades they’ve been used for projects like a uranium enrichment plant near Idaho Falls, a Google data center in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma, and an electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

These subsidies manifest in different ways, including generous tax abatements and tax credits to reduce or eliminate federal, state, or local corporate tax liabilities. They include no-interest loans, loan guarantees, infrastructure assistance, workforce training grants, and other forms of public support for private development.

Case study: Micron’s “Megadeal”

Source: vzphotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

So far, the biggest deal in the wake of the CHIPS Act has been in New York, where the state is dishing out $5.5 billion in tax breaks to Idaho-based computer chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). In return, Micron says it will spend $100 billion over the next 20 years to develop the semiconductor facility near Syracuse.

As outlined by the non-profit subsidy watchdog group Good Jobs First, Micron is receiving additional public support through hundreds of millions of dollars in state and county funds to improve roads and infrastructure around the factory complex. The company says it will also require federal support through the CHIPS Act.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the deal as a win-win that will bring 50,000 jobs, including 9,000 permanent company positions. This Rust Belt region witnessed the exodus of big local employers like Carrier and General Electric in recent decades.

Why are corporate subsidies controversial?

Source: DebraMillet / iStock via Getty Images

Critics say that there are better ways to promote economic growth and create good jobs. They argue that these corporate tax cuts reduce public revenue to pay for public schools, road maintenance, and other services. Subsidies can also generate private-sector dependency on public support, reducing incentives for businesses to innovate on their own. These deals also lack transparency, making it difficult to measure their true economic impact. Lobbying efforts and campaign donations may also tip the scale in favor of corporations that receive these subsidies.

Proponents have a different view. They argue these subsidies provide benefits to local economies that are greater than the costs. Public support of the private sector creates jobs, promotes business retention and expansion, revitalizes economically depressed areas, and propagates industry development. Infrastructure spending around these project sites make an area more attractive to businesses and the employees they hire.

How do we even measure the long-term benefits of corporate subsidies?

Source: yoh4nn / Getty Images

One of the big challenges is simply auditing a subsidized project years down the road. A “megadeal” like Micron’s makes big headlines when it’s announced with fanfare by its backers. But will the same attention be paid 20 years from now to examine if the deal had the long-term benefit touted by its backers today?

Studies about the long-term benefits corporate subsidies have mixed results. “Distinguishing ‘good’ and ‘bad’ subsidies is analytically and politically fraught,” said a 2022 report from international organizations including the International Monetary Fund and the OECD.

Challenges to auditing corporate subsidies to measure their long-term impacts include establishing a mutually agreed-upon definition of a subsidy. For example, people who believe tax cuts promote job creation and economic growth (aka supply side, or “trickle down” economics) don’t view corporate tax cuts as handouts. Crucially, the availability and quality of data can be incomplete or unreliable, making future subsidy audits difficult.

The largest corporate subsidies in every state

Source: Mike Rosiana / iStock via Getty Images

These are the companies that won the largest state and/or city subsidy deals in every state. Megadeals are subsidies that are worth at least $50 million to their corporate recipients. These figures exclude federal support, such as the recently announced $15.5-billion Department of Energy program to boost the manufacture of electric vehicles and EV batteries through grants and loans. This information comes from the Megadeals Subsidy Tracker at Good Jobs First and numerous media reports.

Twenty-five of these megadeals occurred from 2010 to 2020. Sixteen were unveiled since 2021. Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Wyoming don’t have any megadeals, meaning subsidy packages worth at least $50 million, and so have no entries on this list.

Alabama – Company with biggest megadeal: ThyssenKrupp

Source: teptong / iStock via Getty Images

Number of megadeals: 18

18 Total value of state’s megadeals: $4.27 billion

$4.27 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp Value of megadeal: $1.07 billion

$1.07 billion Project: Steel plant

Alaska – Company with biggest megadeal: Teck Resources

Source: keni1 / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 2

2 Total value of state’s megadeals: $267 million

$267 million Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Teck Resources

2 deals for Teck Resources Project: Mining road infrastructure

Arizona – Company with biggest megadeal: Thomas J. Klutznick Co.

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 5

5 Total value of state’s megadeals: $375 million

$375 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Thomas J. Klutznick Co.

Thomas J. Klutznick Co. Value of megadeal: $97 million

$97 million Project: Phoenix’s CityNorth development

Arkansas – Company with biggest megadeal: Shandong Sun Paper Industry

Source: tifonimages / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 4

4 Total value of state’s megadeals: $479 million

$479 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Shandong Sun Paper Industry

Shandong Sun Paper Industry Value of megadeal: $168 million

$168 million Project: Pulp mill (terminated by the company in 2020)

California – Company with biggest megadeal: Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman (tie)

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 5

5 Total value of state’s megadeals: $1.40 billion

$1.40 billion Companies with state’s biggest megadeals: Tie between Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrup Grumman (NYSE: NOC)

Tie between Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrup Grumman (NYSE: NOC) Value of megadeals: $840 million (split evenly)

$840 million (split evenly) Project: Aerospace/military contracting

Colorado – Company with biggest megadeal: Starwood Property Trust

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 1

1 Total value of state’s megadeal: $300 million

$300 million Company with state’s only megadeal: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) Project: Gaylord Rockies hotel and conference center

Connecticut – Company with biggest megadeal: United Technologies Corporation

Source: scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 15

15 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.43 billion

$2.43 billion Company with state’s largest megadeal: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Value of megadeal: $400 million

$400 million Project: Aerospace/military contracting

Delaware – Company with biggest megadeal: AstraZeneca

Source: Bo Shen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 1

1 Total value of state’s megadeal: $178 million

$178 million Company with state’s only megadeal: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) Project: Headquarters relocation from Pennsylvania

Florida – Company with biggest megadeal: Walt Disney

Source: tvierimaa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 11

11 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.58 billion

$2.58 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) Value of megadeal: $570 million (cancelled amid feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis)

$570 million (cancelled amid feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis) Project: Relocation of divisions/offices from California

Georgia – Company with biggest megadeal: Hyundai Motor

Source: eyewave / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 13

13 Total value of state’s megadeals: $5.71 billion

$5.71 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Value of megadeal: $1.80 billion

$1.80 billion Project: EV manufacturing plant

Idaho – Company with biggest megadeal: Areva Group

Source: Searsie / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 1

1 Total value of state’s megadeal: $276 million

$276 million Company with the state’s only megadeal: Areva Group

Areva Group Project: Uranium enrichment plant

Illinois – Company with biggest megadeal: Amazon.com

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 13

13 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.72 billion

$2.72 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)

2 deals for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Value of megadeals with state’s top recipients: $825 million

$825 million Project: Warehouses

Indiana – Company with biggest megadeal: General Motors

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 21

21 Total value of state’s megadeals: $4.41 billion

$4.41 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for General Motors (NYSE: GM)

2 deals for General Motors (NYSE: GM) Value of megadeals: $1.39 billion

$1.39 billion Projects: Truck assembly upgrade and EV battery plant

Iowa – Company with biggest megadeal: Orascom Construction Industries

Source: iamporpla / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 8

8 Total value of state’s megadeals: $895 million

$895 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Orascom Construction Industries

Orascom Construction Industries Value of megadeal: $251 million

$251 million Project: Fertilizer plant

Kansas – Company with biggest megadeal: Panasonic

Source: David Becker / Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 8

8 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.53 billion

$2.53 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Panasonic

Panasonic Value of megadeal: $1.27 billion

$1.27 billion Project: EV battery plant

Kentucky – Company with biggest megadeal: Ford

Source: fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 15

15 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.11 billion

$2.11 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

2 deals for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Value of megadeals: $650 million

$650 million Projects: Plant retention/expansion, two new EV battery plants (one plant backed by federal subsidy postponed)

Louisiana – Company with biggest megadeal: Sempra Energy

Total number of state megadeals: 29

29 Total value of state’s megadeals: $9.72 billion

$9.72 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE)

2 deals for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Value of megadeals: $2.25 billion

$2.25 billion Projects: LNG export facility, LNG export terminal through Sempra co-investment

Maine – Company with biggest megadeal: General Dynamics

Total number of state megadeals: 2

2 Total value of state’s megadeals: $317 million

$317 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: General Dynamics (NYSE: GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Value of megadeal: $194 million

$194 million Project: Shipyard modernization (1997)

Maryland – Company with biggest megadeal: Sagamore Development

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 7

7 Total value of state’s megadeals: $1.72 billion

$1.72 billion Company with the state’s biggest megadeal: Sagamore Development

Sagamore Development Value of megadeal: $660 million

$660 million Project: Baltimore development that includes Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) headquarters

Massachusetts – Company with biggest megadeal: General Electric

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 4

4 Total value of state’s megadeals: $384 million

$384 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: General Electric (NYSE: GE)

General Electric (NYSE: GE) Value of megadeal: $145 million

$145 million Project: Headquarters relocation from Connecticut

Michigan – Company with biggest megadeal: Ford

Source: gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 45

45 Total value of state’s megadeals: $17.28 billion

$17.28 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Nine for Ford Motor Company

Nine for Ford Motor Company Value of megadeal: $5.15 billion

$5.15 billion Projects: Numerous since 2000, latest is an EV battery plant whose project was paused by Ford in September amid labor strikes

Minnesota – Company with biggest megadeal: Northwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines (tie)

Source: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 5

5 Total value of state’s megadeals: $1.85 billion

$1.85 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Northwest Airlines (1991); now part of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL)

Northwest Airlines (1991); now part of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) Value of megadeal: $838 million

$838 million Projects: Aircraft maintenance facility, engine repair facility

Mississippi – Company with biggest megadeal: Nissan Motor

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 12

12 Total value of state’s megadeals: $3.51 billion

$3.51 billion Company with the state’s biggest megadeal: Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Value of megadeal: $1.25 billion

$1.25 billion Project: Auto assembly plant

Missouri – Company with biggest megadeal: Cerner

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 17

17 Total value of state’s megadeals: $4.45 billion

$4.45 billion Company with the state’s biggest megadeal: Cerner

Cerner Value of megadeal: $1.64 billion

$1.64 billion Project: Office development for health IT company now owned by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

Nebraska – Company with biggest megadeal: NioCorp Developments

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 3

3 Total value of state’s megadeals: $417 million

$417 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) Value of megadeal: $200 million

$200 million Project: Niobium mine

Nevada – Company with biggest megadeal: Tesla

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 5

5 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.04 billion

$2.04 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

2 deals for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Value of megadeal(s) with state’s top recipients: $1.62 billion

$1.62 billion Projects: EV systems and battery plant (2014) and capital investment in plant (2023)

New Jersey – Company with biggest megadeal: Prudential Financial

Total number of state megadeals: 30

30 Total value of state’s megadeals: $4.13 billion

$4.13 billion Company with the state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU)

2 deals for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) Value of megadeals: $434 million

$434 million Projects: Office tower (2012), LuxuryPoint project majority held by Prudential (2014)

New Mexico – Company with biggest megadeal: Intel

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 5

5 Total value of state’s megadeals: $3.38 billion

$3.38 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

2 deals for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) Value of megadeals: $2.65 billion

$2.65 billion Projects: Semiconductor plants, in 1993 and 2004.

New York – Company with biggest megadeal: Micron Technology

Source: MACRO PHOTO / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 54

54 Total value of state’s megadeals: $24.46 billion

$24.46 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Value of megadeal: $6.36 billion (the largest single megadeal on this list)

$6.36 billion (the largest single megadeal on this list) Projects: A computer chip factory complex in Clay, New York.

North Carolina – Company with biggest megadeal: Toyota Motor

Source: dogayusufdokdok / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 20

20 Total value of state’s megadeals: $6.88 billion

$6.88 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM)

2 deals for Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) Value of megadeal: $1.30 billion

$1.30 billion Projects: EV battery production (2021)

Ohio – Company with biggest megadeal: Intel

Source: genkur / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 25

25 Total value of state’s megadeals: $5.29 billion

$5.29 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Intel

Intel Value of megadeal: $2.39 billion

$2.39 billion Project: Semiconductor plant

Oklahoma – Company with biggest megadeal: Alphabet

Source: baranozdemir / Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 7

7 Total value of state’s megadeals: $1.15 billion

$1.15 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Value of megadeal: $377 million

$377 million Project: Google data center

Oregon – Company with biggest megadeal: Intel

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 10

10 Total value of state’s megadeals: $6.69 billion

$6.69 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal(s): Four for Intel

Four for Intel Value of megadeal(s) with state’s top recipients: $2.90 billion

$2.90 billion Projects: Semiconductor plant expansions/retentions

Pennsylvania – Company with biggest megadeal: Shell PLC

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 4

4 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.16 billion

$2.16 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL)

Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL) Value of megadeal: $1.65 billion

$1.65 billion Project: Ethane cracker plant

Rhode Island – Company with biggest megadeal: Brookfield Asset Management

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 2

2 Total value of state’s megadeals: $215 million

$215 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Value of megadeal: $140 million

$140 million Project: Providence shopping mall (1996), now struggling

South Carolina – Company with biggest megadeal: Volkswagen Group

Source: vesilvio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 16

16 Total value of state’s megadeals: $4.68 billion

$4.68 billion Company with the state’s biggest megadeal: Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group Value of megadeal: $1.30 billion

$1.30 billion Project: EV factory for Volkswagen’s Scout Motors subsidiary

Tennessee – Company with biggest megadeal: Ford

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 20

20 Total value of state’s megadeals: $4.43 billion

$4.43 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Value of megadeal: $884 million

$884 million Projects: Electric car and EV battery plant

Texas – Company with biggest megadeal: Texas Instruments

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total number of state megadeals: 20

20 Total value of state’s megadeals: $8.12 billion

$8.12 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Texas Instruments

2 deals for Texas Instruments Value of megadeal: $2.96 billion

$2.96 billion Projects: Semiconductor plant (2003), semiconductor-manufacturing campus (2021)

Utah – Company with biggest megadeal: Meta Platforms

Source: Fritz Jorgensen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 3

3 Total value of state’s megadeals: $360 million

$360 million Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Meta Platforms (Facebook) Value of megadeal: $150 million

$150 million Project: Data center

Virginia – Company with biggest megadeal: Amazon.com

Source: AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 8

8 Total value of state’s megadeals: $1.47 billion

$1.47 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Amazon.com

Amazon.com Value of megadeal: $801 million

$801 million Project: H2Q headquarters expansion

Washington – Company with biggest megadeal: Boeing

Source: nycshooter / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 2

2 Total value of state’s megadeals: $11.94 billion

$11.94 billion Company with the state’s biggest megadeals: 2 deals for Boeing

2 deals for Boeing Value of megadeal: $11.94 billion (one of the megadeals, worth $8.7 billion, was repealed by Boeing in 2013 after WTO ruled the subsidy illegal)

$11.94 billion (one of the megadeals, worth $8.7 billion, was repealed by Boeing in 2013 after WTO ruled the subsidy illegal) Project: Aircraft manufacturing facilities

West Virginia – Company with biggest megadeal: Nucor

Source: Worldsteel / Getty Images

Total number of state megadeals: 4

4 Total value of state’s megadeals: $2.60 billion

$2.60 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Nucor

Nucor Value of megadeal: $1.70 billion

$1.70 billion Project: Steel mill

Wisconsin – Company with biggest megadeal: Foxconn

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Number of megadeals: 4

4 Total value of state’s megadeals: $5.05 billion

$5.05 billion Company with state’s biggest megadeal: Foxconn

Foxconn Value of megadeal(s) with state’s top recipients: $4.79 billion

$4.79 billion Project: Flat-screen plant (Foxconn mostly backed out of deal touted by President Trump in 2018)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.