Every Song in History That's Certified Diamond

Since 1958, the Recording Industry Association of America has recognized achievements from artists through its gold and platinum awards for top-selling singles. In 1997, the organization acknowledged its first diamond recipient, Elton John, for his single “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle In The Wind.” Since then, there have been 120 singles that soared to diamond status. (Also see Elton John’s best albums.)
To determine all singles that have achieved Diamond certification, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on certified U.S. singles sales from the RIAA. The RIAA awards Diamond certification to songs that have sold at least 10 million units in the United States – including downloads and streams, computed at a rate of 150 of either equaling one unit. Singles were ranked based on certified U.S. sales as of October 2023. Data on Billboard Hot 100 chart performance is current through the week of Oct. 14, 2023.
Of the 120 diamond singles on the list, 66 summited the Billboard Hot 100. Sixteen artists had a song atop the chart for 10 weeks or longer. Lil Nas X and. Billy Ray Cyrus’s collaboration “Old Town Road” sold 17 million units and was No. 1 for 19 weeks on Billboard Hot 100, the longest of any single ever. (Click here for the artists with the longest streaks on Billboard Hot 100.)
Eleven artists made the list although they failed to crack the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Kid Cudi featuring MGMT & Ratatat’s “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)” only reached No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 but managed to sell at least 10 million units.
All but two singles were on the chart for at least 20 weeks. The song spending the longest time on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd at 90 weeks.
Artists with the most diamond singles are Post Malone (eight); Bruno Mars (six); The Weeknd (five); and Lady Gaga, Drake, and Katy Perry (four). Many of these hits were in partnership with other performers.
Only five singles before the 21st century are on the list: Two from Michael Jackson and one each from Elton John, Queen, and Whitney Houston. Boosting the presence of more contemporary artists on the list have been new opportunities for sales. Besides physical sales, RIAA certification includes each permanent digital download counting for one unit and 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams that count as one unit.
120. Kid Cudi feat. MGMT & Ratatat, “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 59 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 3 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 3, 2009
119. Christina Perri, “A Thousand Years”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 31 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 26 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 25, 2012
118. Vance Joy, “Riptide”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 30 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 44 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 31, 2015
117. XXXTENTACION feat. Trippie Redd, “F**k Love”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 28 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 20 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 30, 2018
116. Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 21 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 31 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 20, 2019
115. AWOLNATION, “Sail”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 17 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 79 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 12, 2013
114. Post Malone, “I Fall Apart”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 16 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 6, 2018
113. Khalid, “Location”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 16 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 43 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 13, 2017
112. Post Malone, “White Iverson”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 14 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 30 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 23, 2016
111. Waka Flocka Flame feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale, “No Hands”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 13 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 32 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 22, 2011
110. James Arthur, “Say You Won’t Let Go”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 11 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 3, 2017
109. Jay Z & Kanye West, “Ni**as in Paris”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 5 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 7, 2012
108. Michael Jackson, “Thriller”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 22 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 3, 1984
107. Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 20, 2018
106. Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MO, “Lean On”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 29, 2015
105. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 15, 2017
104. Nicki Minaj, “Super Bass”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 13, 2011
103. The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 43 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 2, 2015
102. The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 16, 2016
101. Post Malone, “Better Now”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 6, 2018
100. Drake, “Hotline Bling”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 5 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 24, 2015
99. twenty one pilots, “Heathens”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 24, 2016
98. Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 44 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 9, 1992
97. twenty one pilots, “Stressed Out”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 27, 2016
96. Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 16, 2015
95. Sam Smith, “Stay With Me”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 16, 2014
94. OneRepublic, “Counting Stars”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 68 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 18, 2014
93. Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 25 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 5, 1983
92. Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg, “California Gurls”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 27 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 19, 2010
91. Kanye West, “Stronger”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 27 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 29, 2007
90. Lil Wayne feat. Static Major, “Lollipop”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 28 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 3, 2008
89. Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 28, 1992
88. Owl City, “Fireflies”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 31 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 7, 2009
87. Katy Perry, “Roar”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 14, 2013
86. Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 21, 2016
85. Bruno Mars, “Grenade”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 8, 2011
84. Bruno Mars, “Locked Out Of Heaven”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 22, 2012
83. XXXTENTACION, “Sad!”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 38 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 30, 2018
82. Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 11 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 38 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 18, 2020
81. Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 16, 2018
80. Pitbull feat. Ke$ha, “Timber”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 18, 2014
79. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 18, 2013
78. Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 28, 2017
77. Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 11, 2009
76. Flo Rida feat. T-Pain, “Low”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 5, 2008
75. The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 22, 2015
74. Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris, “We Found Love”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 12, 2011
73. fun. feat. Janelle Monae, “We Are Young”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 17, 2012
72. Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 45 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 27, 2018
71. Meghan Trainor, “All About That Bass”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 47 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 20, 2014
70. Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 22, 2013
69. Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera, “Moves Like Jagger”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 10, 2011
68. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 2, 2013
67. Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 24, 2019
66. Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 50 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 6, 2014
65. Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 9 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 50 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 23, 2012
64. Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 13, 2017
63. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 8, 2018
62. Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 29, 2018
61. Halsey, “Without Me”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 12, 2019
60. The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 56 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 11, 2009
59. Post Malone, “Circles”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 61 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 30, 2019
58. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 63 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 14, 2021
57. LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, “Party Rock Anthem”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 68 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 16, 2011
56. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
- Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 90 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 4, 2020
55. Pinkfong, “Baby Shark”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 32 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 20 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 12, 2019
54. Darius Rucker, “Wagon Wheel”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 15 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 26 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 8, 2013
53. The Neighbourhood, “Sweater Weather”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 14 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 37 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 28, 2013
52. Lil Uzi Vert, “XO TOUR Llif3”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 7 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 34 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 24, 2017
51. Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 6 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 22, 2017
50. Imagine Dragons, “Demons”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 6 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 61 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 7, 2013
49. Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 2, 2017
48. Avicii, “Wake Me Up!”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 5, 2013
47. French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 19, 2017
46. Train, “Hey, Soul Sister”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 10, 2010
45. Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 7 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 5, 2009
44. Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 8 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 38 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 25, 2020
43. Maroon 5, “Sugar”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 28, 2015
42. Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 6, 2018
41. Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 31, 2018
40. Lady A, “Need You Now”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 60 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 20, 2010
39. Eminem, “Not Afraid”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 25 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 22, 2010
38. The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 30 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 7, 2017
37. Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 34 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 7, 2017
36. Bruno Mars, “When I Was Your Man”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 20, 2013
35. Justin Bieber, “Sorry”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 23, 2016
34. Elton John, “Candle In The Wind 1997/Something About The Way You Look Tonight”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 11, 1997
33. Pharrell Williams, “Happy”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 47 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 8, 2014
32. The Weeknd, “The Hills”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 3, 2015
31. Lady Gaga feat. Colby O’Donis, “Just Dance”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 17, 2009
30. Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 7, 2018
29. Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 25, 2015
28. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk!”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 56 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 17, 2015
27. Katy Perry feat. Juicy J, “Dark Horse”
- Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 57 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 8, 2014
26. Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris, “Baby”
- Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 5 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 20 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 6, 2010
25. Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
- Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 26, 2017
24. Katy Perry, “Firework”
- Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 18, 2010
23. Mariah Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
- Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 57 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 21, 2019
22. Jason Mraz, “I’m Yours”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 6 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 76 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 20, 2008
21. Miley Cyrus, “Party In The U.S.A.”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 29, 2009
20. Hozier, “Take Me To Church”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 20, 2014
19. Eminem, “Lose Yourself”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 24 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 9, 2002
18. Eminem feat. Rihanna, “Love The Way You Lie”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 31, 2010
17. Lorde, “Royals”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 9 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 44 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 12, 2013
16. Bruno Mars, “Just The Way You Are”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 2, 2010
15. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 16 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 27, 2017
14. Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 56 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 23, 2017
13. Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
- Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 58 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 28, 2017
12. Chris Stapleton, “Tennessee Whiskey”
- Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 20 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 6 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 28, 2015
11. Post Malone feat. Quavo, “Congratulations”
- Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 8 (for 2 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 50 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 8, 2017
10. Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly, “Cruise”
- Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 6, 2013
9. Foster The People, “Pumped Up Kicks”
- Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 8 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 10, 2011
8. John Legend, “All Of Me”
- Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 59 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 17, 2014
7. Gotye feat. Kimbra, “Somebody That I Used To Know”
- Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 59 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 28, 2012
6. Drake, “God’s Plan”
- Certified U.S. sales: 15 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 11 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 3, 2018
5. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
- Certified U.S. sales: 15 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 3, 2016
4. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive”
- Certified U.S. sales: 16 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 4 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 87 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 6, 2013
3. Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”
- Certified U.S. sales: 16 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 8 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 58 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 31, 2015
2. Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Certified U.S. sales: 17 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 19 weeks)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 45 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 13, 2019
1. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)”
- Certified U.S. sales: 18 million units
- Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)
- Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 53 weeks
- Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 19, 2019
