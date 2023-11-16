Every Song in History That's Certified Diamond Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Since 1958, the Recording Industry Association of America has recognized achievements from artists through its gold and platinum awards for top-selling singles. In 1997, the organization acknowledged its first diamond recipient, Elton John, for his single “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle In The Wind.” Since then, there have been 120 singles that soared to diamond status. (Also see Elton John’s best albums.)

To determine all singles that have achieved Diamond certification, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on certified U.S. singles sales from the RIAA. The RIAA awards Diamond certification to songs that have sold at least 10 million units in the United States – including downloads and streams, computed at a rate of 150 of either equaling one unit. Singles were ranked based on certified U.S. sales as of October 2023. Data on Billboard Hot 100 chart performance is current through the week of Oct. 14, 2023.

Of the 120 diamond singles on the list, 66 summited the Billboard Hot 100. Sixteen artists had a song atop the chart for 10 weeks or longer. Lil Nas X and. Billy Ray Cyrus’s collaboration “Old Town Road” sold 17 million units and was No. 1 for 19 weeks on Billboard Hot 100, the longest of any single ever. (Click here for the artists with the longest streaks on Billboard Hot 100.)

Eleven artists made the list although they failed to crack the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Kid Cudi featuring MGMT & Ratatat’s “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)” only reached No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 but managed to sell at least 10 million units.

All but two singles were on the chart for at least 20 weeks. The song spending the longest time on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd at 90 weeks.

Artists with the most diamond singles are Post Malone (eight); Bruno Mars (six); The Weeknd (five); and Lady Gaga, Drake, and Katy Perry (four). Many of these hits were in partnership with other performers.

Only five singles before the 21st century are on the list: Two from Michael Jackson and one each from Elton John, Queen, and Whitney Houston. Boosting the presence of more contemporary artists on the list have been new opportunities for sales. Besides physical sales, RIAA certification includes each permanent digital download counting for one unit and 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams that count as one unit.

120. Kid Cudi feat. MGMT & Ratatat, “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 59 (for 1 week)

No. 59 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 3 weeks

3 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 3, 2009

119. Christina Perri, “A Thousand Years”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 31 (for 1 week)

No. 31 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 26 weeks

26 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 25, 2012

118. Vance Joy, “Riptide”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 30 (for 1 week)

No. 30 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 44 weeks

44 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 31, 2015

117. XXXTENTACION feat. Trippie Redd, “F**k Love”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 28 (for 1 week)

No. 28 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 20 weeks

20 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 30, 2018

116. Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 21 (for 1 week)

No. 21 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 31 weeks

31 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 20, 2019

115. AWOLNATION, “Sail”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 17 (for 1 week)

No. 17 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 79 weeks

79 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 12, 2013

114. Post Malone, “I Fall Apart”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 16 (for 1 week)

No. 16 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks

29 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 6, 2018

113. Khalid, “Location”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 16 (for 1 week)

No. 16 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 43 weeks

43 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 13, 2017

112. Post Malone, “White Iverson”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 14 (for 1 week)

No. 14 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 30 weeks

30 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 23, 2016

111. Waka Flocka Flame feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale, “No Hands”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 13 (for 1 week)

No. 13 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 32 weeks

32 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 22, 2011

110. James Arthur, “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 11 (for 2 weeks)

No. 11 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 3, 2017

109. Jay Z & Kanye West, “Ni**as in Paris”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 5 (for 1 week)

No. 5 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks

36 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 7, 2012

108. Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)

No. 4 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 22 weeks

22 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 3, 1984

107. Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 1 week)

No. 4 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks

35 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 20, 2018

106. Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MO, “Lean On”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)

No. 4 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks

48 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 29, 2015

105. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 1 week)

No. 3 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 15, 2017

104. Nicki Minaj, “Super Bass”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)

No. 3 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 13, 2011

103. The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 3 weeks)

No. 3 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 43 weeks

43 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 2, 2015

102. The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)

No. 3 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 16, 2016

101. Post Malone, “Better Now”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)

No. 3 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 6, 2018

100. Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 5 weeks)

No. 2 (for 5 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks

36 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 24, 2015

99. twenty one pilots, “Heathens”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 4 weeks)

No. 2 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 24, 2016

98. Queen, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 1 week)

No. 2 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 44 weeks

44 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 9, 1992

97. twenty one pilots, “Stressed Out”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 1 week)

No. 2 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 27, 2016

96. Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)

No. 2 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 16, 2015

95. Sam Smith, “Stay With Me”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)

No. 2 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks

54 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 16, 2014

94. OneRepublic, “Counting Stars”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)

No. 2 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 68 weeks

68 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 18, 2014

93. Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)

No. 1 (for 7 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 25 weeks

25 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 5, 1983

92. Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg, “California Gurls”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)

No. 1 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 27 weeks

27 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 19, 2010

91. Kanye West, “Stronger”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 27 weeks

27 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 29, 2007

90. Lil Wayne feat. Static Major, “Lollipop”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)

No. 1 (for 5 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 28 weeks

28 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 3, 2008

89. Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)

No. 1 (for 14 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks

29 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 28, 1992

88. Owl City, “Fireflies”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)

No. 1 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 31 weeks

31 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 7, 2009

87. Katy Perry, “Roar”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)

No. 1 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks

35 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 14, 2013

86. Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)

No. 1 (for 10 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks

36 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 21, 2016

85. Bruno Mars, “Grenade”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks

36 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 8, 2011

84. Bruno Mars, “Locked Out Of Heaven”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)

No. 1 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks

36 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 22, 2012

83. XXXTENTACION, “Sad!”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 38 weeks

38 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 30, 2018

82. Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 11 weeks)

No. 1 (for 11 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 38 weeks

38 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 18, 2020

81. Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 16, 2018

80. Pitbull feat. Ke$ha, “Timber”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 18, 2014

79. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)

No. 1 (for 5 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 18, 2013

78. Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)

No. 1 (for 8 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks

40 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 28, 2017

77. Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks

40 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 11, 2009

76. Flo Rida feat. T-Pain, “Low”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)

No. 1 (for 10 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks

40 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 5, 2008

75. The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks

41 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 22, 2015

74. Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris, “We Found Love”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)

No. 1 (for 10 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks

42 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 12, 2011

73. fun. feat. Janelle Monae, “We Are Young”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)

No. 1 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks

42 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 17, 2012

72. Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 45 weeks

45 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 27, 2018

71. Meghan Trainor, “All About That Bass”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)

No. 1 (for 8 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 47 weeks

47 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 20, 2014

70. Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)

No. 1 (for 12 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks

48 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 22, 2013

69. Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera, “Moves Like Jagger”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks

49 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 10, 2011

68. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)

No. 1 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks

49 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 2, 2013

67. Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks

49 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 24, 2019

66. Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 50 weeks

50 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 6, 2014

65. Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 9 weeks)

No. 1 (for 9 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 50 weeks

50 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 23, 2012

64. Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks

51 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 13, 2017

63. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 8, 2018

62. Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)

No. 1 (for 7 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 29, 2018

61. Halsey, “Without Me”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)

No. 1 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 12, 2019

60. The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)

No. 1 (for 14 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 56 weeks

56 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 11, 2009

59. Post Malone, “Circles”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 61 weeks

61 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 30, 2019

58. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)

No. 1 (for 7 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 63 weeks

63 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 14, 2021

57. LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, “Party Rock Anthem”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)

No. 1 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 68 weeks

68 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 16, 2011

56. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Certified U.S. sales: 10 million units

10 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 90 weeks

90 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 4, 2020

55. Pinkfong, “Baby Shark”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 32 (for 1 week)

No. 32 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 20 weeks

20 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 12, 2019

54. Darius Rucker, “Wagon Wheel”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 15 (for 1 week)

No. 15 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 26 weeks

26 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 8, 2013

53. The Neighbourhood, “Sweater Weather”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 14 (for 1 week)

No. 14 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 37 weeks

37 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 28, 2013

52. Lil Uzi Vert, “XO TOUR Llif3”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 7 (for 1 week)

No. 7 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 34 weeks

34 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: June 24, 2017

51. Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 6 (for 1 week)

No. 6 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks

41 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 22, 2017

50. Imagine Dragons, “Demons”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 6 (for 4 weeks)

No. 6 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 61 weeks

61 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 7, 2013

49. Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 3 weeks)

No. 4 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks

51 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 2, 2017

48. Avicii, “Wake Me Up!”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 6 weeks)

No. 4 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks

54 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 5, 2013

47. French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)

No. 3 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks

41 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 19, 2017

46. Train, “Hey, Soul Sister”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 4 weeks)

No. 3 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks

54 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 10, 2010

45. Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 7 weeks)

No. 2 (for 7 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks

35 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 5, 2009

44. Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 8 weeks)

No. 2 (for 8 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 38 weeks

38 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 25, 2020

43. Maroon 5, “Sugar”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 4 weeks)

No. 2 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks

42 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 28, 2015

42. Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)

No. 2 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks

48 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 6, 2018

41. Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)

No. 2 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks

51 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 31, 2018

40. Lady A, “Need You Now”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)

No. 2 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 60 weeks

60 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 20, 2010

39. Eminem, “Not Afraid”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 25 weeks

25 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 22, 2010

38. The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 30 weeks

30 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 7, 2017

37. Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 34 weeks

34 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 7, 2017

36. Bruno Mars, “When I Was Your Man”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 35 weeks

35 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 20, 2013

35. Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks

42 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 23, 2016

34. Elton John, “Candle In The Wind 1997/Something About The Way You Look Tonight”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)

No. 1 (for 14 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 42 weeks

42 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 11, 1997

33. Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 10 weeks)

No. 1 (for 10 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 47 weeks

47 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: March 8, 2014

32. The Weeknd, “The Hills”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)

No. 1 (for 6 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks

48 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 3, 2015

31. Lady Gaga feat. Colby O’Donis, “Just Dance”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 49 weeks

49 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 17, 2009

30. Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks

51 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 7, 2018

29. Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)

No. 1 (for 12 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 25, 2015

28. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk!”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 14 weeks)

No. 1 (for 14 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 56 weeks

56 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 17, 2015

27. Katy Perry feat. Juicy J, “Dark Horse”

Certified U.S. sales: 11 million units

11 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 57 weeks

57 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 8, 2014

26. Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris, “Baby”

Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units

12 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 5 (for 1 week)

No. 5 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 20 weeks

20 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 6, 2010

25. Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units

12 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)

No. 4 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks

51 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 26, 2017

24. Katy Perry, “Firework”

Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units

12 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 39 weeks

39 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 18, 2010

23. Mariah Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Certified U.S. sales: 12 million units

12 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)

No. 1 (for 12 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 57 weeks

57 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 21, 2019

22. Jason Mraz, “I’m Yours”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 6 (for 1 week)

No. 6 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 76 weeks

76 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 20, 2008

21. Miley Cyrus, “Party In The U.S.A.”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)

No. 2 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks

29 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: August 29, 2009

20. Hozier, “Take Me To Church”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)

No. 2 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 41 weeks

41 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 20, 2014

19. Eminem, “Lose Yourself”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)

No. 1 (for 12 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 24 weeks

24 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 9, 2002

18. Eminem feat. Rihanna, “Love The Way You Lie”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)

No. 1 (for 7 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 29 weeks

29 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 31, 2010

17. Lorde, “Royals”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 9 weeks)

No. 1 (for 9 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 44 weeks

44 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 12, 2013

16. Bruno Mars, “Just The Way You Are”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

No. 1 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 48 weeks

48 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: October 2, 2010

15. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 16 weeks)

No. 1 (for 16 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 51 weeks

51 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 27, 2017

14. Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)

No. 1 (for 5 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 56 weeks

56 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: December 23, 2017

13. Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Certified U.S. sales: 13 million units

13 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)

No. 1 (for 12 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 58 weeks

58 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 28, 2017

12. Chris Stapleton, “Tennessee Whiskey”

Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units

14 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 20 (for 1 week)

No. 20 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 6 weeks

6 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: November 28, 2015

11. Post Malone feat. Quavo, “Congratulations”

Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units

14 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 8 (for 2 weeks)

No. 8 (for 2 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 50 weeks

50 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 8, 2017

10. Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly, “Cruise”

Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units

14 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 4 (for 1 week)

No. 4 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 54 weeks

54 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 6, 2013

9. Foster The People, “Pumped Up Kicks”

Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units

14 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 8 weeks)

No. 3 (for 8 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 40 weeks

40 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 10, 2011

8. John Legend, “All Of Me”

Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units

14 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

No. 1 (for 3 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 59 weeks

59 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: May 17, 2014

7. Gotye feat. Kimbra, “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Certified U.S. sales: 14 million units

14 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)

No. 1 (for 8 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 59 weeks

59 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 28, 2012

6. Drake, “God’s Plan”

Certified U.S. sales: 15 million units

15 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 11 weeks)

No. 1 (for 11 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 36 weeks

36 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: February 3, 2018

5. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Certified U.S. sales: 15 million units

15 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 12 weeks)

No. 1 (for 12 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 52 weeks

52 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: September 3, 2016

4. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive”

Certified U.S. sales: 16 million units

16 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 3 (for 4 weeks)

No. 3 (for 4 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 87 weeks

87 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: July 6, 2013

3. Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Certified U.S. sales: 16 million units

16 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 2 (for 8 weeks)

No. 2 (for 8 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 58 weeks

58 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 31, 2015

2. Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Certified U.S. sales: 17 million units

17 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 19 weeks)

No. 1 (for 19 weeks) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 45 weeks

45 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: April 13, 2019

1. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)”

Certified U.S. sales: 18 million units

18 million units Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

No. 1 (for 1 week) Total time spent on Billboard Hot 100: 53 weeks

53 weeks Billboard Hot 100 debut: January 19, 2019

