The Top 10 Black Friday Deals, According to Data

The day after Thanksgiving has widely been considered the start of the Christmas shopping season in America since at least the 1950s, but it wasn’t called “Black Friday” until a couple of decades later – the term possibly appeared in this context for the first time in the New York Times on Nov. 29, 1975. By the 1980s, it had become commonplace (The day is “black” because it marks the start of the annual period when retailers traditionally do the most business, pushing their revenues into the black.)

Consumers in this country have gotten into the habit of not only waiting till Black Friday to start shopping for the holidays but also putting off large expenditures until that day or beyond, expecting huge discounts to be offered – especially on high-ticket items like electronics. (Here are some iconic gadgets that have shaped our lives since the 1950s.)

But there are signs that Black Friday isn’t what it used to be. According to a report on the day by the financial consultancy site WalletHub, 28% of American consumers plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year than they did in 2022. And an analysis by the site has found that 35% of the items offered this Black Friday won’t be any cheaper than they are any other time of year.

The categories offering the most savings are consumer packaged goods, apparel and accessories, and appliances. The worst deals will be found in the areas of computers and phones, consumer electronics, and furniture.

That said, WalletHub has identified what it considers to be the top 10 deals for Black Friday, 2023, and shared their choices with 24/7 Tempo. They range from a jar of moisturizer and a pair of classic boat shoes to a gaming laptop and an extravagant massage chair. Prices cited are from major retailers including Costco, Best Buy, Target, and Macy’s. The same items may be available for less (or more) from other sources. (Whatever the time of year, here are 12 things we’d never buy from Costco.)

We’ve ranked WalletHub’s picks according to how much money you’ll save if you patronize the outlets listed, and if you can wait till Nov. 24.

See the top 10 Black Friday deals, according to WalletHub:

Source: Pear285 (Uploads) / Wikimedia Commons 10. Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Hydrator

> Pre-Black Friday price: $120

> Black Friday price: $32

> Savings: $88

> Where to buy it: Belk

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 9. Sperry Intrepid Boat Shoes

> Pre-Black Friday price: $130

> Black Friday price: $25

> Savings: $105

> Where to buy it: Belk

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images 8. Night Owl 6 Camera Wireless Security System

> Pre-Black Friday price: $580

> Black Friday price: $400

> Savings: $180

> Where to buy it: Best Buy

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images 7. Steve Silver Yorktown II Dining Set

> Pre-Black Friday price: $503

> Black Friday price: $299

> Savings: $204

> Where to buy it: Macy’s

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images 5. Inspiron 27 All-in-One Desktop

> Pre-Black Friday price: $1,629

> Black Friday price: $1,300

> Savings: $329

> Where to buy it: Dell

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images 4. Micheal Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Vase

> Pre-Black Friday price: $789

> Black Friday price: $356

> Savings: $433

> Where to buy it: Macy’s

Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 3. Insignia 21 Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer

> Pre-Black Friday price: $1,200

> Black Friday price: $750

> Savings: $450

> Where to buy it: Best Buy

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 2. Hasee Z8 15.6” Gaming Laptop

> Pre-Black Friday price: $1,450

> Black Friday price: $800

> Savings: $650

> Where to buy it: Newegg

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images 1. Osaki OS-4D Pro Maestro Massage Chair

> Pre-Black Friday price: $8,999

> Black Friday price: $5,000

> Savings: $3,999

> Where to buy it: Costco