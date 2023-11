States Where the Premature Death Is the Highest: See Where Your State Ranks Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Researchers at institutions including the Commonwealth Fund have found that a surge in the premature death rate, defined as deaths before the age of 75, was largely spurred by COVID-19 – either directly or because the pandemic contributed to elevated narcotics abuse and obstructed care for treatable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

To assemble a ranked list of the states with the highest premature death rates, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, covering the years 2018-2020. Though COVID didn’t affect the premature death rate in 2018 and 2019, it had a major impact in 2020.

Instances of premature mortality vary widely from state to state, from 280 per 100,000 residents in Minnesota to 543 per 100,000 in Mississippi. Nine of the 10 states with the highest premature death rates are in the South, and all nine also had the lowest life expectancy at birth. Seven of these states had the highest obesity and smoking rates, too. (These are the U.S. cities with the most smokers.)

The highest drug overdose rates occurred in the Midwestern states of Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan. West Virginia and Mississippi have the highest smoking and obesity rates. California, the most populous state, may have the second-highest life expectancy (81.01 years), but it also has the nation’s highest number of injury deaths and drug overdoses. (Here’s a ranking of the states where people live the longest.)

States with lower premature death rates are largely found on either coast – California, Washington, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. These states are also among the top 10 in highest life expectancy.

To rank all 50 states based on their premature mortality rates, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data for the years 2018 to 2020 from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Premature mortality includes all deaths in a population before the age of 75. Adult obesity and adult smoking rates, two of the top risk factors of premature death, are from 2020; drug overdose deaths and data on life expectancy at birth – the average number of years a person can expect to live – are for 2018-2020. All four metrics are also from the 2023 CHR. Injury death rates, from the 2023 CHR, are for 2016-2020. Injury deaths include both accidental and intentional fatalities.

Here is a ranking of the states with the highest (and lowest) premature death rates.

50. Minnesota

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 280 per 100,000 residents

280 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years – 3rd highest

80.4 years – 3rd highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 2,478 per 100,000 residents – 23rd lowest

2,478 per 100,000 residents – 23rd lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 19,454 per 100,000 residents – 25th lowest

19,454 per 100,000 residents – 25th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.30% – 19th lowest

14.30% – 19th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 30.60% – 16th lowest

49. California

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 288 per 100,000 residents

288 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 81.01 years – 2nd highest

81.01 years – 2nd highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 20,454 per 100,000 residents – the highest

20,454 per 100,000 residents – the highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 108,182 per 100,000 residents – the highest

108,182 per 100,000 residents – the highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 9.00% – 2nd lowest

9.00% – 2nd lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 30.20% – 14th lowest

48. Massachusetts

Source: FilippoBacci / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 288 per 100,000 residents

288 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 80.19 years – 6th highest

80.19 years – 6th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 6,753 per 100,000 residents – 13th highest

6,753 per 100,000 residents – 13th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 24,245 per 100,000 residents – 20th highest

24,245 per 100,000 residents – 20th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 11.40% – 5th lowest

11.40% – 5th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 24.50% – 2nd lowest

47. Hawaii

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 289 per 100,000 residents

289 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 82.26 years – the highest

82.26 years – the highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 729 per 100,000 residents – 8th lowest

729 per 100,000 residents – 8th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 4,410 per 100,000 residents – 8th lowest

4,410 per 100,000 residents – 8th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 12.20% – 7th lowest

12.20% – 7th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 25.00% – 3rd lowest

46. Utah

Source: MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 291 per 100,000 residents

291 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.72 years – 9th highest

79.72 years – 9th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,817 per 100,000 residents – 18th lowest

1,817 per 100,000 residents – 18th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 10,605 per 100,000 residents – 14th lowest

10,605 per 100,000 residents – 14th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 8.30% – the lowest

8.30% – the lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 29.30% – 12th lowest

45. Washington

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 296 per 100,000 residents

296 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 80.21 years – 5th highest

80.21 years – 5th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 4,156 per 100,000 residents – 21st highest

4,156 per 100,000 residents – 21st highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 25,947 per 100,000 residents – 18th highest

25,947 per 100,000 residents – 18th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 11.60% – 6th lowest

11.60% – 6th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 28.00% – 7th lowest

44. Connecticut

Source: vishwats / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 298 per 100,000 residents

298 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 80.11 years – 7th highest

80.11 years – 7th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 3,654 per 100,000 residents – 24th highest

3,654 per 100,000 residents – 24th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 13,494 per 100,000 residents – 21st lowest

13,494 per 100,000 residents – 21st lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 12.60% – 10th lowest

12.60% – 10th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 29.50% – 13th lowest

43. Colorado

Source: Lana2011 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 298 per 100,000 residents

298 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.98 years – 8th highest

79.98 years – 8th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 3,566 per 100,000 residents – 25th highest

3,566 per 100,000 residents – 25th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 23,685 per 100,000 residents – 22nd highest

23,685 per 100,000 residents – 22nd highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 12.60% – 9th lowest

12.60% – 9th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 24.20% – the lowest

42. New Hampshire

Source: Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 307 per 100,000 residents

307 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.59 years – 13th highest

79.59 years – 13th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,252 per 100,000 residents – 14th lowest

1,252 per 100,000 residents – 14th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 6,006 per 100,000 residents – 11th lowest

6,006 per 100,000 residents – 11th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.70% – 22nd lowest

14.70% – 22nd lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 30.50% – 15th lowest

41. New York

Source: Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 307 per 100,000 residents

307 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 80.26 years – 4th highest

80.26 years – 4th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 12,279 per 100,000 residents – 5th highest

12,279 per 100,000 residents – 5th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 52,179 per 100,000 residents – 6th highest

52,179 per 100,000 residents – 6th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 12.30% – 8th lowest

12.30% – 8th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 26.50% – 5th lowest

40. Vermont

Source: XKarDoc / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 309 per 100,000 residents

309 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.67 years –12th highest

79.67 years –12th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 476 per 100,000 residents – 6th lowest

476 per 100,000 residents – 6th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 2,827 per 100,000 residents – 3rd lowest

2,827 per 100,000 residents – 3rd lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.40% – 20th lowest

14.40% – 20th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 26.30% – 4th lowest

39. Idaho

Source: christiannafzger / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 311 per 100,000 residents

311 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.19 years – 16th highest

79.19 years – 16th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 802 per 100,000 residents – 9th lowest

802 per 100,000 residents – 9th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 6,820 per 100,000 residents – 13th lowest

6,820 per 100,000 residents – 13th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.20% – 18th lowest

14.20% – 18th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 31.30% – 20th lowest

38. Oregon

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 311 per 100,000 residents

311 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.7 years – 10th highest

79.7 years – 10th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,965 per 100,000 residents – 20th lowest

1,965 per 100,000 residents – 20th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 16,114 per 100,000 residents – 23rd lowest

16,114 per 100,000 residents – 23rd lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 13.60% – 13th lowest

13.60% – 13th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 28.30% – 10th lowest

37. Rhode Island

Source: gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 314 per 100,000 residents

314 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.37 years – 15th highest

79.37 years – 15th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,021 per 100,000 residents – 10th lowest

1,021 per 100,000 residents – 10th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 4,334 per 100,000 residents – 7th lowest

4,334 per 100,000 residents – 7th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.10% – 16th lowest

14.10% – 16th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 30.60% – 18th lowest

36. New Jersey

Source: benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 319 per 100,000 residents

319 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.49 years – 14th highest

79.49 years – 14th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 8,545 per 100,000 residents – 8th highest

8,545 per 100,000 residents – 8th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 28,188 per 100,000 residents – 16th highest

28,188 per 100,000 residents – 16th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 11.10% – 3rd lowest

11.10% – 3rd lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 27.70% – 6th lowest

35. Wisconsin

Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 324 per 100,000 residents

324 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.87 years – 20th highest

78.87 years – 20th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 3,811 per 100,000 residents – 23rd highest

3,811 per 100,000 residents – 23rd highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 25,889 per 100,000 residents – 19th highest

25,889 per 100,000 residents – 19th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 16.10% – 25th lowest

16.10% – 25th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 32.70% – 23rd highest

34. Nebraska

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 328 per 100,000 residents

328 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.02 years – 19th highest

79.02 years – 19th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 513 per 100,000 residents – 7th lowest

513 per 100,000 residents – 7th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 5,920 per 100,000 residents – 10th lowest

5,920 per 100,000 residents – 10th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.50% – 21st lowest

14.50% – 21st lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 34.00% – 19th highest

33. Virginia

Source: Grandbrothers / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 335 per 100,000 residents

335 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.07 years – 17th highest

79.07 years – 17th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 5,235 per 100,000 residents – 16th highest

5,235 per 100,000 residents – 16th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 28,895 per 100,000 residents – 14th highest

28,895 per 100,000 residents – 14th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 13.90% – 15th lowest

13.90% – 15th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 32.40% – 25th highest

32. Iowa

Source: SWKrullImaging / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 340 per 100,000 residents

340 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.74 years – 22nd highest

78.74 years – 22nd highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,071 per 100,000 residents – 11th lowest

1,071 per 100,000 residents – 11th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 10,982 per 100,000 residents – 15th lowest

10,982 per 100,000 residents – 15th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 16.80% – 23rd highest

16.80% – 23rd highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 37.20% – 5th highest

31. North Dakota

Source: Paul Schmidt / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 343 per 100,000 residents

343 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.77 years – 21st highest

78.77 years – 21st highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 266 per 100,000 residents – 3rd lowest

266 per 100,000 residents – 3rd lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 2,749 per 100,000 residents – the lowest

2,749 per 100,000 residents – the lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 17.90% – 18th highest

17.90% – 18th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 33.60% – 20th highest

30. Maine

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 344 per 100,000 residents

344 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.56 years – 25th lowest

78.56 years – 25th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,212 per 100,000 residents – 12th lowest

1,212 per 100,000 residents – 12th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 6,566 per 100,000 residents – 12th lowest

6,566 per 100,000 residents – 12th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 18.00% – 16th highest

18.00% – 16th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 31.30% – 21st lowest

29. Florida

Source: Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 351 per 100,000 residents

351 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.69 years – 11th highest

79.69 years – 11th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 17,197 per 100,000 residents – 2nd highest

17,197 per 100,000 residents – 2nd highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 92,013 per 100,000 residents – 2nd highest

92,013 per 100,000 residents – 2nd highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 15.50% – 23rd lowest

15.50% – 23rd lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 28.30% – 9th lowest

28. Illinois

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 352 per 100,000 residents

352 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.62 years – 23rd highest

78.62 years – 23rd highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 9,061 per 100,000 residents – 7th highest

9,061 per 100,000 residents – 7th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 44,389 per 100,000 residents – 7th highest

44,389 per 100,000 residents – 7th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 12.80% – 11th lowest

12.80% – 11th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 32.50% – 24th highest

27. Montana

Source: Stewart Sutton / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 353 per 100,000 residents

353 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.37 years – 23rd lowest

78.37 years – 23rd lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 430 per 100,000 residents – 5th lowest

430 per 100,000 residents – 5th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 5,001 per 100,000 residents – 9th lowest

5,001 per 100,000 residents – 9th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 17.50% – 19th highest

17.50% – 19th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 28.90% – 11th lowest

26. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 353 per 100,000 residents

353 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.19 years – 22nd lowest

78.19 years – 22nd lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 226 per 100,000 residents – the lowest

226 per 100,000 residents – the lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 3,709 per 100,000 residents – 5th lowest

3,709 per 100,000 residents – 5th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.00% – 13th highest

19.00% – 13th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 33.40% – 22nd highest

25. Maryland

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 358 per 100,000 residents

358 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.58 years – 25th highest

78.58 years – 25th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 7,464 per 100,000 residents – 11th highest

7,464 per 100,000 residents – 11th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 26,687 per 100,000 residents – 17th highest

26,687 per 100,000 residents – 17th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 11.10% – 4th lowest

11.10% – 4th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 30.90% – 19th lowest

24. Arizona

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 360 per 100,000 residents

360 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 79.06 years – 18th highest

79.06 years – 18th highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 6,127 per 100,000 residents – 14th highest

6,127 per 100,000 residents – 14th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 32,367 per 100,000 residents – 12th highest

32,367 per 100,000 residents – 12th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 13.70% – 14th lowest

13.70% – 14th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 31.50% – 22nd lowest

23. Texas

Source: Fang Zheng / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 362 per 100,000 residents

362 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.39 years – 24th lowest

78.39 years – 24th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 10,313 per 100,000 residents – 6th highest

10,313 per 100,000 residents – 6th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 85,669 per 100,000 residents – 3rd highest

85,669 per 100,000 residents – 3rd highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 13.30% – 12th lowest

13.30% – 12th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 35.80% – 14th highest

22. Alaska

Source: 1111IESPDJ / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 364 per 100,000 residents

364 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.62 years – 23rd highest

78.62 years – 23rd highest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 402 per 100,000 residents – 4th lowest

402 per 100,000 residents – 4th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 3,673 per 100,000 residents – 4th lowest

3,673 per 100,000 residents – 4th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 18.00% – 17th highest

18.00% – 17th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 31.80% – 25th lowest

21. Pennsylvania

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 366 per 100,000 residents

366 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.02 years – 19th lowest

78.02 years – 19th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 13,960 per 100,000 residents – 3rd highest

13,960 per 100,000 residents – 3rd highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 59,315 per 100,000 residents – 4th highest

59,315 per 100,000 residents – 4th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 16.70% – 24th highest

16.70% – 24th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 31.60% – 23rd lowest

20. Wyoming

Source: LL28 / E+ via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 368 per 100,000 residents

368 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.08 years – 20th lowest

78.08 years – 20th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 244 per 100,000 residents – 2nd lowest

244 per 100,000 residents – 2nd lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 2,771 per 100,000 residents – 2nd lowest

2,771 per 100,000 residents – 2nd lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.40% – 10th highest

19.40% – 10th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 30.60% – 17th lowest

19. Delaware

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 371 per 100,000 residents

371 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.01 years –18th lowest

78.01 years –18th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,280 per 100,000 residents – 15th lowest

1,280 per 100,000 residents – 15th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 4,211 per 100,000 residents – 6th lowest

4,211 per 100,000 residents – 6th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 15.80% – 24th lowest

15.80% – 24th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 36.20% – 11th highest

18. Kansas

Source: Lorraine Boogich / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 373 per 100,000 residents

373 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 77.81 years – 17th lowest

77.81 years – 17th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,238 per 100,000 residents – 13th lowest

1,238 per 100,000 residents – 13th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 11,410 per 100,000 residents – 16th lowest

11,410 per 100,000 residents – 16th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 17.20% – 20th highest

17.20% – 20th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 35.80% – 15th highest

17. Nevada

Source: Page Light Studios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 379 per 100,000 residents

379 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 78.11 years – 21st lowest

78.11 years – 21st lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 2,167 per 100,000 residents – 22nd lowest

2,167 per 100,000 residents – 22nd lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 12,159 per 100,000 residents – 19th lowest

12,159 per 100,000 residents – 19th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 14.10% – 17th lowest

14.10% – 17th lowest Adult obesity rate (2020): 28.10% – 8th lowest

16. North Carolina

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 384 per 100,000 residents

384 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 77.68 years –16th lowest

77.68 years –16th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 7,671 per 100,000 residents – 10th highest

7,671 per 100,000 residents – 10th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 42,426 per 100,000 residents – 8th highest

42,426 per 100,000 residents – 8th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 17.00% – 21st highest

17.00% – 21st highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 33.60% – 21st highest

15. Michigan

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 385 per 100,000 residents

385 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 77.48 years – 15th lowest

77.48 years – 15th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 7,735 per 100,000 residents – 9th highest

7,735 per 100,000 residents – 9th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 40,427 per 100,000 residents – 9th highest

40,427 per 100,000 residents – 9th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.30% – 11th highest

19.30% – 11th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 35.30% – 16th highest

14. Georgia

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 400 per 100,000 residents

400 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 77.31 years – 14th lowest

77.31 years – 14th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 4,728 per 100,000 residents – 19th highest

4,728 per 100,000 residents – 19th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 36,347 per 100,000 residents – 10th highest

36,347 per 100,000 residents – 10th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 16.30% – 25th highest

16.30% – 25th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 34.30% – 17th highest

13. Indiana

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 420 per 100,000 residents

420 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 76.51 years – 10th lowest

76.51 years – 10th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 5,649 per 100,000 residents – 15th highest

5,649 per 100,000 residents – 15th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 28,315 per 100,000 residents – 15th highest

28,315 per 100,000 residents – 15th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 20.20% – 5th highest

20.20% – 5th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 37.20% – 7th highest

12. Ohio

Source: kdow / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 420 per 100,000 residents

420 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 76.52 years – 11th lowest

76.52 years – 11th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 13,435 per 100,000 residents – 4th highest

13,435 per 100,000 residents – 4th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 55,929 per 100,000 residents – 5th highest

55,929 per 100,000 residents – 5th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 20.20% – 6th highest

20.20% – 6th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 35.80% – 13th highest

11. Missouri

Source: Philip Rozenski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 426 per 100,000 residents

426 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 76.64 years – 12th lowest

76.64 years – 12th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 5,068 per 100,000 residents – 17th highest

5,068 per 100,000 residents – 17th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 29,326 per 100,000 residents – 13th highest

29,326 per 100,000 residents – 13th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 18.60% – 15th highest

18.60% – 15th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 34.20% – 18th highest

10. South Carolina

Source: cherylsb63 / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 434 per 100,000 residents

434 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 76.44 years – 10th lowest

76.44 years – 10th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 3,991 per 100,000 residents – 22nd highest

3,991 per 100,000 residents – 22nd highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 23,960 per 100,000 residents – 21st highest

23,960 per 100,000 residents – 21st highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.10% – 12th highest

19.10% – 12th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 36.70% – 10th highest

9. New Mexico

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 437 per 100,000 residents

437 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 76.88 years – 13th lowest

76.88 years – 13th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,920 per 100,000 residents – 19th lowest

1,920 per 100,000 residents – 19th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 11,815 per 100,000 residents – 17th lowest

11,815 per 100,000 residents – 17th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 16.90% – 22nd highest

16.90% – 22nd highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 31.70% – 24th lowest

8. Oklahoma

Source: Tamara Harding / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 477 per 100,000 residents

477 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 75.54 years – 8th lowest

75.54 years – 8th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 2,123 per 100,000 residents – 21st lowest

2,123 per 100,000 residents – 21st lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 18,846 per 100,000 residents – 24th lowest

18,846 per 100,000 residents – 24th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.60% – 8th highest

19.60% – 8th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 37.10% – 8th highest

7. Tennessee

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 478 per 100,000 residents

478 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 75.33 years – 6th lowest

75.33 years – 6th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 6,946 per 100,000 residents – 12th highest

6,946 per 100,000 residents – 12th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 33,732 per 100,000 residents – 11th highest

33,732 per 100,000 residents – 11th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.70% – 7th highest

19.70% – 7th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 35.80% – 12th highest

6. Arkansas

Source: Sean_Gao / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 478 per 100,000 residents

478 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 75.49 years – 7th lowest

75.49 years – 7th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,378 per 100,000 residents – 17th lowest

1,378 per 100,000 residents – 17th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 12,833 per 100,000 residents – 20th lowest

12,833 per 100,000 residents – 20th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 21.60% – 3rd highest

21.60% – 3rd highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 37.20% – 6th highest

5. Louisiana

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 485 per 100,000 residents

485 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 75.22 years – 5th lowest

75.22 years – 5th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 4,303 per 100,000 residents – 20th highest

4,303 per 100,000 residents – 20th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 22,341 per 100,000 residents – 24th highest

22,341 per 100,000 residents – 24th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 18.90% – 14th highest

18.90% – 14th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 38.30% – 4th highest

4. Kentucky

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 491 per 100,000 residents

491 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 75.08 years – 4th lowest

75.08 years – 4th lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 4,778 per 100,000 residents – 18th highest

4,778 per 100,000 residents – 18th highest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 22,424 per 100,000 residents – 23rd highest

22,424 per 100,000 residents – 23rd highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 22.20% – 2nd highest

22.20% – 2nd highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 37.00% – 9th highest

3. Alabama

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 500 per 100,000 residents

500 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 74.84 years – 3rd lowest

74.84 years – 3rd lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 2,572 per 100,000 residents – 24th lowest

2,572 per 100,000 residents – 24th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 21,249 per 100,000 residents – 25th highest

21,249 per 100,000 residents – 25th highest Adult smoking rate (2020): 19.50% – 9th highest

19.50% – 9th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 39.30% – 3rd highest

2. West Virginia

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 528 per 100,000 residents

528 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 74.26 years – 2nd lowest

74.26 years – 2nd lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 3,056 per 100,000 residents – 25th lowest

3,056 per 100,000 residents – 25th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 12,039 per 100,000 residents – 18th lowest

12,039 per 100,000 residents – 18th lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 24.00% – the highest

24.00% – the highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 39.60% – 2nd highest

1. Mississippi

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Deaths before age 75 (2018-2020) : 543 per 100,000 residents

543 per 100,000 residents Life expectancy at birth: 73.89 years – the lowest

73.89 years – the lowest Drug overdose deaths ( 2018-2020): 1,290 per 100,000 residents – 16th lowest

1,290 per 100,000 residents – 16th lowest Deaths due to injury (2016-2020): 13,808 per 100,000 residents – 22nd lowest

13,808 per 100,000 residents – 22nd lowest Adult smoking rate (2020): 20.70% – 4th highest

20.70% – 4th highest Adult obesity rate (2020): 39.90% – the highest

