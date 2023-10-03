Every Weapon The US Has Sent Ukraine Since Russia's Invasion

Since Russian troops amassed on the border first crossed into Ukraine on February 24, the war has escalated to a large-scale proxy war between Russia and not only Ukraine, but her many western allies. Ukraine has devoted a massive part of its economy to the war effort, increasing military spending a staggering 640% between 2021 and 2022, but most of Ukraine’s weapons have come from abroad. The United States alone has committed to sending just under $50 billion in military aid to the besieged nation. Congress has so far authorized $28.5 billion in economic support, $13.2 billion in humanitarian aid, and $18.4 billion to boost the U.S. defense industry capacity.

Military aid has by far had the largest impact on the war. The weapons, in addition to weapons and aid packages delivered by the U.S. and other nations, have proved instrumental in Ukraine’s defense. (This is how Russia’s and NATO’s military capabilities compare.)

To identify the military equipment sent to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the DOD’s July 25, 2023 Fact Sheet on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine. The weapons on this list include those that have already been delivered as well as some the U.S. has committed to supplying at a future date.

Ukraine President Volodymer Zelenskyy has recently met with members of the U.S. Congress as well as President Joe Biden to plead for more funding in the war effort. Biden has pushed Congress for more support.

As the foremost provider of Ukrainian aid, some question whether the U.S. involvement makes this a proxy war. Russian President Vladmir Putin has repeatedly warned against the U.S. making more of a commitment to the fight than just sending arms and aid. Also, should the fighting spill over into any one of the NATO member states that border Ukraine, the U.S. would be obligated to engage militarily, which would result in a confrontation between the world’s two largest nuclear superpowers. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.)

As the war crosses the year and a half mark, when, or how it will end is anyone’s guess.

Editor’s note: This article was produced with the assistance of automated technology and then fine-tuned by a member of 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Click here to see all of the weapons the US has supplied Ukraine since the invasion.