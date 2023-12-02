The Number Of Chipotle Locations By State hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it’s time for a cheap bit, few places pack more bang for your buck than Chipotle does. Founded in 1993 in Denver, Colorado, the massive food chain now runs over 2,300 locations, many of them located in the United States. Today, we are going to break down each of these locations according to their home state in order to determine the total number of Chipotle locations by state.

To get this data, 24/7 Wall Street used the publicly available list found on Chipotle’s website, titled “Locations.” In addition to the number of locations within the state, we’ve also compared the state on Google Maps to see how dispersed the locations are and which major cities in each state have the most locations. Let’s get started!

Alabama – 23

Source: Allard1 / iStock via Getty Images

Alabama currently has 23 Chipotle locations across the state. The city with the largest number of Chipotle locations is Birmingham, at three, while the remaining 20 locations are spread across cities with either one or two locations total. The majority of cities in the state have zero or one location.

Arizona – 92

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Arizona boasts a total of 92 Chipotle locations statewide. Leading the cities is Phoenix, with 21 locations, making it the city with the highest concentration of Chipotle restaurants. Following behind, Tucson and Scottsdale have 10 and 9 locations, respectively. The remaining 52 locations are spread across various cities in the state. Overall, Arizona has a higher number of total locations than the rest of the states.

Arkansas – 9

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Arkansas is on the lower end of the list, with a total of nine locations statewide. Among the cities in the state, Fayetteville and Little Rock stand out with the highest “concentration,” although they each only have two locations each. The remaining five locations are distributed across other cities in the state.

California – 457

Source: Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

The Golden State is home to an impressive 457 Chipotle locations, solidifying its status as a major hub for the chain and leading all of the states for total locations. Regarding cities, Los Angeles comes in first 25 restaurants, making it the city with the highest concentration in California, a number higher than entire states across the US. Following closely behind, San Diego holds a strong presence with 14 locations, while San Francisco rounds out the top three with 8.

Colorado – 80

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Denver leads the way with 15 Chipotle restaurants, solidifying its position as the birthplace of the chain. Following close after, Colorado Springs and Aurora contribute to the state’s Chipotle landscape, hosting nine and eight locations, respectively. Although Colorado isn’t as densely populated as many other states on the list, it likely has a high number of locations due to its being founded within the state.

Connecticut – 34

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Connecticut has a high number of locations for the population of the state, but most of the locations are spread out and not concentrated around a single city. The largest Chipotle “hub” is Danbury, with three total locations.

Delaware – 11

Source: omersukrugoksu / iStock via Getty Images

Delaware, a very small state in population and footprint, has 11 total locations. The city with the most Chipotle’s is Newark, with three locations.

Florida – 222

Source: klenger / iStock via Getty Images

Florida comes in second among the states and has a total of 222 Chipotle locations, making it a significant hub. Orlando takes the lead with 18 Chipotle restaurants, followed closely by Miami with 16, and Jacksonville with 12. The remaining locations are spread out across various cities, most of which with between 1 and 3 locations. The widespread distribution helps to ensure that no matter where you are in Florida, you can find a location.

Georgia – 94

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Georgia has a total of 94 Chipotle locations, bringing it near the top of the list. Atlanta emerges as a prominent hub with 16 Chipotle restaurants in the state’s largest city. Marietta follows with four locations. The remaining 74 Chipotle restaurants are distributed across cities with 1-3 locations.

Idaho – 5

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Idaho isn’t much of a bustling Chipotle hub and only has five locations in total. Leading the way is the capital city, Boise, which has four Chipotles. Meridian, the only other city in Idaho with a location, contributes to the total with one location.

Illinois – 158

Source: JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Illinois has a total of 158 Chipotle locations, one of the states with the most locations. Chicago takes the unsurprising lead with an impressive 40 restaurants, while Naperville contributes to the culinary landscape with four locations. The rest are spread across cities with between 1-3 locations.

Indiana – 49

Source: omersukrugoksu / iStock via Getty Images

Indiana has a total of 49 Chipotle locations. Most of the locations are in the state capital, Indianapolis, with 11 total locations. Bloomington and Carmel each contribute to the total with three locations. The remaining locations are concentrated within cities with between 1-2 locations.

Iowa – 10

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Iowa is another lower overall player as a state, with 10 total locations. West Des Moines has the most, with two, while the remaining eight cities with Chipotles only have one.

Kansas – 37

Source: Thinkstock

Kansas has a total of 37 Chipotle locations in the state. Witchita has the most, totaling eight, while Overland Park, the city with the second most, has five. The remaining locations are spread through cities with 1-3 locations total.

Kentucky – 26

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Kentucky has 26 total Chipotle locations in the state. Most of the locations are in Louisville and Lexington, both of which with a total of six. The remaining locations are in cities with between 1 and 2 Chipotle’s.

Louisiana – 11

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Louisiana has a total of 11 Chipotle locations, but no city has any more than one location.

Maine – 6

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Maine has a total of six Chipotle locations, but no city has more than one location.

Maryland – 107

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Maryland has a total of 107 Chipotle locations, making it one of the states towards the top of the list, according to total locations. The city with the most locations is Baltimore, with 13, followed by Silver Spring, with five. A few cities have three locations, while the rest have between 1 and 2.

Massachusetts – 69

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Massachusetts has a total of 69 Chipotle locations, which is about average compared to the rest of the states. The city with the most locations is Boston, with six locations, followed by Cambridge, with four locations. The remaining cities almost all have a single location, besides Waltham, which has two.

Michigan – 53

Source: Rainer Lesniewski / Getty Images

Michigan has a total of 53 Chipotle locations, which is about average compared to the other states. The city with the most locations is Ann Arbor, with four, while the remaining cities have between 1 and 3 locations.

Minnesota – 74

Source: Aerial_Views / E+ via Getty Images

Minnesota has a total of 75 Chipotle locations, which is a little over average compared to the other states. The city with the most locations is Minneapolis, with nine locations. The remaining locations have between 1 and 3 locations.

Mississippi – 6

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Mississippi sits towards the bottom of the list with a total of six Chipotle locations. The locations are distributed evenly between six cities, each with a single location.

Missouri – 44

Source: omersukrugoksu / iStock via Getty Images

Missouri has a total of 44 Chipotle locations, making it about average compared to the other states. The city with the most locations is Kansas City, with 13 locations. The rest of the cities have between 1 and 3 locations.

Montana – 4

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Montana has a total of four Chipotle locations, making it one of the lowest on the list. Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, and Missoula each have a single location.

Nebraska – 16

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Nebraska has a total of 16 Chipotle locations, keeping it lower on the list. Omaha is the city with the most locations, with six, followed by Lincoln, with five. The remaining cities have a single location.

Nevada – 34

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Nevada has a total of 24 Chipotle locations, most of which are concentrated in Las Vegas, the state’s largest city. Las Vegas has 21 locations (North Las Vegas has two more), while Reno and Henderson have four. Nevada’s Las Vegas has one of the highest percentage of total locations concentrated within a single city.

New Hampshire – 12

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New Hampshire has a total of 12 Chipotle locations, placing on the lower side of the list. The city with the most locations is Nashua, with two, while the remaining 10 are spread across cities and towns with a single location.

New Jersey – 87

Source: AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

New Jersey has a total of 87 Chipotle locations, putting it above the average on our list. The cities with the most locations are Jersey City and Paramus, each with two, while the remaining locations are spread across cities with between 1 and 2 locations each.

New Mexico – 11

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico has a total of 11 Chipotle locations, one of the states with the fewest on our list. Albuquerque has a whopping seven locations, while the remaining four locations are spread evenly across four cities.

New York – 200

Source: TomasSereda / iStock via Getty Images

Another state with a lot of locations, New York, has 200 total Chipotles, most of them concentrated in a single area. The layout that Chipotle has is a little confusing, as it lists both New York City as a city while also listing each borough. From our research, it appears that “New York City” only refers to Manhattan. “New York City” has a total of 57 locations, the Bronx has 11, Brooklyn has 21, Queens has two, and Staten Island has two. Even still, the matter gets even more confusing because there are neighborhoods within New York City that are listed as their own city. For example, Jackson Heights (a neighborhood within Queens) is listed as having a location. The same problem exists for Long Island City, Astoria, and a few more.

North Carolina – 79

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

North Carolina has a total of 79 Chipotle locations. Most of the locations are concentrated in Charlotte, the state’s largest city and home to 14 Chipotle’s. Other notable Chipotle hubs include Durham, with six, and Raleigh, with seven.

North Dakota – 3

Source: YinYang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

North Dakota is home to a mere three Chipotle locations, putting it solidly towards the bottom of the list and tied with Vermont. All three locations are located with Fargo, the largest city in the state.

Ohio – 229

Source: fotoguy22 / Getty Images

Ohio is a bit of a sleeper when it comes to Chipotle locations. The state has 229 locations, more than much more heavily populated states like New York and Florida. The city with the most locations is Colombus, with 22 locations. It’s followed closely by Cincinnati, with 19 locations, Akron, with five locations, and Dayton, with four locations. The remaining locations are spread across the state in cities with between 1 and 3 restaurants each.

Oklahoma – 14

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Oklahoma has a total of 14 Chipotle locations in the state. The city with the most locations is Tulsa, with five. The remaining locations are spread out across cities with between 1 and 2 restaurants each.

Oregon – 40

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Oregon has a total of 40 Chipotle locations across the state. The majority of the locations are in Portland, which has nine, followed by Beaverton, with four. The remaining locations are spread out across cities with between 1 and 3 restaurants each.

Pennsylvania – 120

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Pennsylvania has a total of 120 locations across the state, one of the higher states on the list. The city with the most locations is Philadelphia, with 14, closely followed by Pittsburgh, with 13. The remaining locations are spread out across cities with between 1 and 3 restaurants each.

Rhode Island – 12

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Rhode Island, the smallest state in the country, somehow doesn’t have the fewest locations! There are 12 Chipotle locations across the state, most of them spread out. Providence and Warwick have two each, while the rest are spread evenly across 10 other cities and towns.

South Carolina – 37

Source: brookebecker / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina has a total of 37 Chipotle locations, most of them spread out across the state. Columbia has five locations, while the rest of the cities have between 1 and 3 locations each.

South Dakota – 2

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

South Dakota is among the states with the fewest total Chipotle locations, with two in the entire state. Both of the locations are in Sioux Falls, the largest city in the state.

Tennessee – 39

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Tennessee has a total of 39 Chipotle locations across the state. Nashville and Knoxville have the most, with eight and five locations, respectively. Memphis has four, while the remaining locations are in cities with between 1 and 2 total locations.

Texas – 281

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock

Texas has a total of 281 Chipotle locations across the state and is one of the largest states with the most overall locations. Houston has a total of 32 locations, Dallas has 20, Austin has 18, Fort Worth has 13, and San Antonio has 19. Other cities with more than three locations include Arlington, with four, El Paso, with nine, Frisco, with six, Irving, with four, Katy, with five, Plano, with eight, and Spring, with six.

Utah – 18

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Utah has a total of 18 Chipotle locations across the state. The location are mostly spread out, with no city having more than two Chipotle’s. Notable cities like Salt Lake City, Ogden, and Provo have two, one, and one locations, respectively.

Vermont – 3

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Vermont has three Chipotle locations across the state. Each of the three is located in its own city, Burlington, Rutland, and South Burlington.

Virginia – 122

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Virginia has a total of 122 Chipotle locations across the state. The cities with the most locations are Alexandria and Arlington, each with six. They are followed by Virginia Beach, with five, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, and Norfolk, with four. The rest of the locations are in cities with between 1 and 3 restaurants.

Washington – 61

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Washington has a total of 61 Chipotle locations across the state. The city with the most locations is Seattle, with nine. Other cities with higher densities of Chipotle locations include Bellevue, with four, and Vancouver, with five.

Washington DC – 22

Source: uschools / iStock via Getty Images

Washington DC is classified on Chipotle’s website as having its own set of locations. There are 22 Chipotle locations in Washington DC. Since there are no cities within Washington DC, the region would have to be broken into regions by neighborhood.

West Virginia – 10

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

West Virginia has a total of 10 Chipotle locations across the state. The city with the most locations is Morgantown, while the remaining locations are in cities with a single Chipotle.

Wisconsin – 26

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Wisconsin has a total of 26 Chipotle locations across the state. The city with the most locations is Madison, while the remaining cities have between 1 and 2 locations each.

Wyoming – 1

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Wyoming, the last state on the list, also has the fewest number of Chipotle locations (besides those with none). The only Chipotle in the entire state is located in Cheyenne in the Frontier Mall parking lot.

States With No Chipotle Locations

Unfortunately, not all states in the US are home to a Chipotle. Currently, there are no locations in two states, neither of which are in the contiguous US. Let’s take a look at them.

Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Alaska is the largest state in the US and somehow isn’t home to a Chipotle. Unfortunately, it makes sense, as the supply chain for Chipotle doesn’t yet extend into the far northern reaches of North America. There are locations in Canada, but the company’s commitment to freshness makes it somewhat difficult to get ingredients to one of the most remote places in the world.

Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

For many of the same reasons that Alaska doesn’t have Chipotle, Hawaii doesn’t either. The difficulty of crossing huge expanses of open land or sea makes getting fresh ingredients hard. Additionally, the added logistics can make certain locations less profitable, and that may be the case for both Alaska and Hawaii.

