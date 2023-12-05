6 Reasons To Avoid Dunkin' Today LordRunar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Waking up in the morning can be a challenge for a lot of people. One of the easiest ways to become motivated to get moving is by knowing there’s coffee waiting for you. The caffeine wakes you up and helps you get a jump on your day. One of the most popular places to start the day is Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ was originally made for the northeastern part of the United States but has since expanded throughout the country. While it’s easy to want to go every morning when you see people like Ben Affleck sponsoring them, you should think twice.

They Don’t Offer As Many Drink Options as Competitors

Source: tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are tons of places to get fun drinks every morning. However, Dunkin’ isn’t one of those places. The list at Starbucks is incredibly long and you can get almost any modification you want. At Dunkin’, it’s either coffee or bust. While there’s never truly a bad morning to have coffee, you might want to get something different to change it up. If you go to Dunkin’, you won’t be able to. Why not go somewhere you can truly get whatever you’re feeling, not just a coffee drink?

The Donuts Don’t Have Enough Icing

Source: New_Folder / Getty Images

The other thing Dunkin’ has that people love is donuts. What’s truly better than a donut and coffee to start the day? Well, if you’re looking to get a donut that’s filled with flavor and icing, you won’t get it from Dunkin’. They’re known for not dipping their donuts in icing and then putting the frosting on, like Krispy Kreme. If you’re going to be starting your day off with donuts, you should want them to be the best.

It’s Not Healthy

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Let’s state the obvious. It’s not healthy to eat Dunkin’ every morning. While it might seem like a good idea at first, your stomach and health will start to take a toll. You’ll feel heavy and like you can’t move that well. The food will make you tired and sleepy early, wearing off any effect the coffee might have had on you.

You’ll essentially be wasting your money, because you’ll still feel sleepy and the food won’t keep you full for long. You might as well start the day off with a protein bar, that way you wo not feel groggy later on in the day. Taking care of your health can have a more positive change on your life than you truly realize, you just have to commit to doing it daily.

It’s Overpriced

Source: phillyskater / Getty Images

If you’re looking to get value for what you’re eating and drinking every morning, Dunkin’ isn’t the place to go. The prices appear to be cheap, but a closer look tells you that you’re losing out on money. It would be one thing if the donuts and coffee tasted as good as Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Krispy Kreme. But that’s just not the case. If you’re truly looking to treat yourself in the morning, you should go somewhere the price is reflective of how good the food is. There are plenty of even small shops all around town that would love to have your business.

It Can Take a While to Get Your Items

Source: helen89 / Getty Images

What’s worse than being in a rush in the morning and not feeling like your food and drinks are coming quickly? Nothing. You get stressed out about being on time, feel like you’re going to get in trouble, and you might have even left on time. Putting your faith in the hands of others, who don’t make nearly enough, is a great way to give yourself anxiety.

Believe it or not, there’s an easy way to fix this problem. You can easily make coffee at home and have a quick breakfast, that way you’re not going to be late at the hands of someone else. You might even be able to sleep in a little longer. Each morning you have to maybe go a little off the trail to get your coffee. Making it at home can save you time and stress.

They Don’t Have a Good Rewards Program

Source: gsheldon / Getty Images

What’s the point of going somewhere if they don’t have a good rewards program? The rewards program at Dunkin’ is known to not be the greatest, so why go somewhere that doesn’t appreciate you? There are plenty of places like Starbucks, Dutch Bros, and Coffee Bean that have a great rewards program. If a company isn’t willing to give back positively to you, then you shouldn’t support them. Doing so only enables them to keep getting away with it in the long run.

