The Poorest City in Every State

Since hitting a multi-decade high in June 2022, the pace of inflation in the United States has cooled. Still, consumer prices are rising at nearly double the 2% annual target set by the Federal Reserve – and Americans are feeling the pinch. According to a report from Moody’s Analytics, the same goods and services cost the typical American household $709 more in July 2023 than in July 2021.

While no one has been spared from rising prices, lower-income households have been disproportionately impacted. For many low-income Americans, budgeting during periods of high inflation is not an option because basic necessities – such as food, transportation, and housing – account for virtually all spending. A recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 82.5% of households with incomes of less than $50,000 a year reported some level of difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days, compared to just 34.4% of households earning $200,000 or more per year.

Across the United States, there are dozens of cities where financial hardship is widespread, where high-paying job opportunities are limited, and where the harsh realities of inflation are most pronounced.

Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. Four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these states rank as the poorest by default only.

It is important to note that not all cities on this list are especially poor. There are several higher-income states, often with small populations – like Hawaii and New Hampshire – where no metro area has a median household income below $80,000. (Here is a look at the cities where most people make over $90k a year.)

Still, in 35 of the 50 states, there is at least one metropolitan area where the typical household earns at least $10,000 less per year than the national median household income of $74,755 – and in 21 of these states, most households in the poorest metro area earn less than $55,000 annually.

In most metropolitan areas on this list, the share of households earning less than $10,000 a year exceeds the comparable statewide share – and in all but six metro areas on this list, residents are more likely to live below the poverty line than the typical resident of the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the 31 poorest states in America.)

Here are the poorest city in every state.

Alabama:

Source: Allard1 / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $59,674 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state

$59,674 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,674 – #44 highest of 50 states

$59,674 – #44 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 20,450 (18.3% – #46 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

20,450 (18.3% – #46 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Anniston-Oxford with incomes under $10,000: 4,151 (9.1% – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,151 (9.1% – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 115,788

Alaska:

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $88,121 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state

$88,121 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $88,121 – #11 highest of 50 states

$88,121 – #11 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 6,528 (7.1% – #379 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

6,528 (7.1% – #379 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Fairbanks with incomes under $10,000: 1,462 (3.9% – #340 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,462 (3.9% – #340 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 95,356

Arizona:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $74,568 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state

$74,568 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $74,568 – #19 highest of 50 states

$74,568 – #19 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 26,544 (13.2% – #186 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

26,544 (13.2% – #186 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Yuma with incomes under $10,000: 4,044 (5.0% – #241 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,044 (5.0% – #241 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 207,842

Arkansas:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

> Median household income, 2022: $55,432 – the lowest of 6 metro areas in state

$55,432 – the lowest of 6 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $55,432 – #47 highest of 50 states

$55,432 – #47 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 14,580 (19.5% – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

14,580 (19.5% – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Pine Bluff with incomes under $10,000: 2,595 (8.5% – #32 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,595 (8.5% – #32 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 84,460

California:

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $91,551 – the lowest of 26 metro areas in state

$91,551 – the lowest of 26 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $91,551 – #5 highest of 50 states

$91,551 – #5 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 38,933 (22.6% – #7 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

38,933 (22.6% – #7 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in El Centro with incomes under $10,000: 4,944 (9.7% – #13 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,944 (9.7% – #13 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 178,713

Colorado:

Source: btimages / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $89,302 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state

$89,302 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,302 – #8 highest of 50 states

$89,302 – #8 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 24,389 (14.8% – #130 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

24,389 (14.8% – #130 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Pueblo with incomes under $10,000: 4,485 (6.6% – #101 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,485 (6.6% – #101 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 169,544

Connecticut:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $88,429 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state

$88,429 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $88,429 – #10 highest of 50 states

$88,429 – #10 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 87,834 (10.5% – #303 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

87,834 (10.5% – #303 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in New Haven-Milford with incomes under $10,000: 18,942 (5.5% – #187 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

18,942 (5.5% – #187 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 870,163

Delaware:

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $82,174 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)

$82,174 (only metro area in state, lowest by default) > Statewide median household income, 2022: $82,174 – #14 highest of 50 states

$82,174 – #14 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 17,094 (9.4% – #336 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

17,094 (9.4% – #336 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Dover with incomes under $10,000: 2,854 (3.9% – #342 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,854 (3.9% – #342 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 186,946

Florida:

Source: Xianghong Garrison / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $69,303 – the lowest of 22 metro areas in state

$69,303 – the lowest of 22 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,303 – #33 highest of 50 states

$69,303 – #33 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 29,597 (18.5% – #42 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

29,597 (18.5% – #42 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Homosassa Springs with incomes under $10,000: 4,327 (6.1% – #142 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,327 (6.1% – #142 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 162,529

Georgia:

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $72,837 – the lowest of 14 metro areas in state

$72,837 – the lowest of 14 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,837 – #21 highest of 50 states

$72,837 – #21 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 37,026 (26.2% – #2 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

37,026 (26.2% – #2 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Albany with incomes under $10,000: 5,264 (9.1% – #18 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

5,264 (9.1% – #18 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 146,387

Hawaii:

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $92,458 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state

$92,458 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $92,458 – #4 highest of 50 states

$92,458 – #4 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 13,326 (8.2% – #366 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

13,326 (8.2% – #366 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina with incomes under $10,000: 1,812 (3.2% – #371 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,812 (3.2% – #371 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 164,365

Idaho:

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $72,785 – the lowest of 6 metro areas in state

$72,785 – the lowest of 6 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,785 – #22 highest of 50 states

$72,785 – #22 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,684 (13.2% – #181 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

12,684 (13.2% – #181 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Pocatello with incomes under $10,000: 1,822 (4.9% – #254 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,822 (4.9% – #254 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 98,560

Illinois:

Source: davidwilson1949 / Flickr

> Median household income, 2022: $76,708 – the lowest of 10 metro areas in state

$76,708 – the lowest of 10 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $76,708 – #17 highest of 50 states

$76,708 – #17 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 11,640 (16.8% – #78 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

11,640 (16.8% – #78 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Danville with incomes under $10,000: 1,999 (6.5% – #116 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,999 (6.5% – #116 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 72,337

Indiana:

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $66,785 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state

$66,785 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $66,785 – #38 highest of 50 states

$66,785 – #38 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 19,540 (18.8% – #36 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

19,540 (18.8% – #36 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Muncie with incomes under $10,000: 3,774 (7.9% – #42 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,774 (7.9% – #42 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 112,031

Iowa:

Source: 129679309@N05 / Flickr

> Median household income, 2022: $69,588 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state

$69,588 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,588 – #31 highest of 50 states

$69,588 – #31 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 24,601 (15.3% – #114 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

24,601 (15.3% – #114 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Waterloo-Cedar Falls with incomes under $10,000: 3,253 (4.7% – #276 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,253 (4.7% – #276 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 167,889

Kansas:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $68,925 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state

$68,925 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $68,925 – #34 highest of 50 states

$68,925 – #34 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 21,286 (17.5% – #60 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

21,286 (17.5% – #60 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Manhattan with incomes under $10,000: 3,726 (7.2% – #79 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,726 (7.2% – #79 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 133,072

Kentucky:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $59,341 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state

$59,341 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,341 – #46 highest of 50 states

$59,341 – #46 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 33,170 (18.5% – #41 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

33,170 (18.5% – #41 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Bowling Green with incomes under $10,000: 6,294 (8.7% – #29 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

6,294 (8.7% – #29 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 184,636

Louisiana:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $55,416 – the lowest of 9 metro areas in state

$55,416 – the lowest of 9 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $55,416 – #48 highest of 50 states

$55,416 – #48 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 48,925 (24.9% – #3 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

48,925 (24.9% – #3 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Monroe with incomes under $10,000: 9,265 (11.2% – #2 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

9,265 (11.2% – #2 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 202,869

Maine:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $69,543 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state

$69,543 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,543 – #32 highest of 50 states

$69,543 – #32 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 22,358 (15.1% – #122 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

22,358 (15.1% – #122 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Bangor with incomes under $10,000: 3,865 (5.9% – #160 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,865 (5.9% – #160 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 153,704

Maryland:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $94,991 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state

$94,991 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $94,991 – #2 highest of 50 states

$94,991 – #2 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 16,587 (18.9% – #33 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

16,587 (18.9% – #33 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Cumberland with incomes under $10,000: 2,903 (7.9% – #45 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,903 (7.9% – #45 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 94,122

Massachusetts:

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $94,488 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state

$94,488 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $94,488 – #3 highest of 50 states

$94,488 – #3 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 103,885 (15.7% – #101 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

103,885 (15.7% – #101 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Springfield with incomes under $10,000: 19,842 (7.1% – #80 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

19,842 (7.1% – #80 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 694,523

Michigan:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $66,986 – the lowest of 14 metro areas in state

$66,986 – the lowest of 14 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $66,986 – #37 highest of 50 states

$66,986 – #37 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 33,598 (18.4% – #45 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

33,598 (18.4% – #45 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Saginaw with incomes under $10,000: 6,108 (7.7% – #52 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

6,108 (7.7% – #52 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 188,330

Minnesota:

Source: BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $82,338 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state

$82,338 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $82,338 – #13 highest of 50 states

$82,338 – #13 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 37,601 (13.2% – #179 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

37,601 (13.2% – #179 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Duluth with incomes under $10,000: 7,974 (6.3% – #121 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

7,974 (6.3% – #121 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 291,931

Mississippi:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $52,719 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state

$52,719 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $52,719 – #50 highest of 50 states

$52,719 – #50 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 33,197 (20.0% – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

33,197 (20.0% – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Hattiesburg with incomes under $10,000: 4,915 (7.4% – #71 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,915 (7.4% – #71 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 172,263

Missouri:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

> Median household income, 2022: $64,811 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state

$64,811 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $64,811 – #41 highest of 50 states

$64,811 – #41 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 32,842 (18.3% – #47 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

32,842 (18.3% – #47 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Joplin with incomes under $10,000: 3,702 (5.2% – #214 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,702 (5.2% – #214 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 184,086

Montana:

Source: leezsnow / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $67,631 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state

$67,631 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $67,631 – #35 highest of 50 states

$67,631 – #35 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,275 (14.9% – #126 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

12,275 (14.9% – #126 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Great Falls with incomes under $10,000: 1,674 (4.7% – #269 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,674 (4.7% – #269 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 84,864

Nebraska:

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $69,597 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state

$69,597 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,597 – #30 highest of 50 states

$69,597 – #30 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 41,309 (12.7% – #207 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

41,309 (12.7% – #207 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Lincoln with incomes under $10,000: 7,717 (5.6% – #175 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

7,717 (5.6% – #175 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 341,229

Nevada:

Source: Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $72,333 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state

$72,333 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,333 – #23 highest of 50 states

$72,333 – #23 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 8,438 (15.4% – #109 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

8,438 (15.4% – #109 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Carson City with incomes under $10,000: 1,506 (6.5% – #114 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,506 (6.5% – #114 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 58,130

New Hampshire:

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $89,992 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)

$89,992 (only metro area in state, lowest by default) > Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,992 – #7 highest of 50 states

$89,992 – #7 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 25,980 (6.2% – #383 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

25,980 (6.2% – #383 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Manchester-Nashua with incomes under $10,000: 3,996 (2.4% – #382 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,996 (2.4% – #382 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 426,594

New Jersey:

Source: AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $96,346 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state

$96,346 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $96,346 – #1 highest of 50 states

$96,346 – #1 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 22,154 (15.3% – #113 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

22,154 (15.3% – #113 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Vineland-Bridgeton with incomes under $10,000: 2,512 (4.6% – #287 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,512 (4.6% – #287 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 151,356

New Mexico:

Source: KaraGrubis / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $59,726 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state

$59,726 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,726 – #43 highest of 50 states

$59,726 – #43 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 28,693 (24.1% – #6 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

28,693 (24.1% – #6 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Farmington with incomes under $10,000: 3,752 (9.0% – #23 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,752 (9.0% – #23 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 120,418

New York:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $79,557 – the lowest of 13 metro areas in state

$79,557 – the lowest of 13 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $79,557 – #16 highest of 50 states

$79,557 – #16 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,348 (15.8% – #99 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

12,348 (15.8% – #99 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Elmira with incomes under $10,000: 1,859 (5.4% – #192 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,859 (5.4% – #192 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 81,426

North Carolina:

Source: Harris Walker / Wikimedia Commons

> Median household income, 2022: $67,481 – the lowest of 15 metro areas in state

$67,481 – the lowest of 15 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $67,481 – #36 highest of 50 states

$67,481 – #36 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 20,187 (14.2% – #151 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

20,187 (14.2% – #151 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Rocky Mount with incomes under $10,000: 3,987 (6.8% – #94 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,987 (6.8% – #94 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 144,090

North Dakota:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $71,970 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state

$71,970 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $71,970 – #25 highest of 50 states

$71,970 – #25 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,127 (12.5% – #217 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

12,127 (12.5% – #217 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Grand Forks with incomes under $10,000: 2,996 (7.0% – #86 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,996 (7.0% – #86 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 103,144

Ohio:

Source: ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $65,720 – the lowest of 11 metro areas in state

$65,720 – the lowest of 11 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $65,720 – #39 highest of 50 states

$65,720 – #39 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 17,898 (15.2% – #117 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

17,898 (15.2% – #117 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Mansfield with incomes under $10,000: 2,326 (4.6% – #282 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,326 (4.6% – #282 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 125,319

Oklahoma:

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $59,673 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state

$59,673 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,673 – #45 highest of 50 states

$59,673 – #45 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 9,611 (16.1% – #91 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

9,611 (16.1% – #91 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Enid with incomes under $10,000: 1,158 (5.0% – #236 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,158 (5.0% – #236 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 61,920

Oregon:

Source: oregondot / Flickr

> Median household income, 2022: $75,657 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state

$75,657 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $75,657 – #18 highest of 50 states

$75,657 – #18 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 16,458 (19.0% – #32 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

16,458 (19.0% – #32 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Grants Pass with incomes under $10,000: 3,304 (9.0% – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

3,304 (9.0% – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 87,730

Pennsylvania:

Source: WilliamSherman / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $71,798 – the lowest of 18 metro areas in state

$71,798 – the lowest of 18 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $71,798 – #26 highest of 50 states

$71,798 – #26 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 21,104 (16.8% – #79 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

21,104 (16.8% – #79 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Johnstown with incomes under $10,000: 4,061 (7.4% – #73 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,061 (7.4% – #73 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 131,441

Rhode Island:

Source: helenzhang / Flickr

> Median household income, 2022: $81,854 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)

$81,854 (only metro area in state, lowest by default) > Statewide median household income, 2022: $81,854 – #15 highest of 50 states

$81,854 – #15 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 178,889 (11.0% – #272 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

178,889 (11.0% – #272 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Providence-Warwick with incomes under $10,000: 37,768 (5.6% – #177 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

37,768 (5.6% – #177 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 1,673,802

South Carolina:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $64,115 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state

$64,115 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $64,115 – #42 highest of 50 states

$64,115 – #42 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 41,125 (21.1% – #12 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

41,125 (21.1% – #12 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Florence with incomes under $10,000: 7,216 (9.1% – #21 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

7,216 (9.1% – #21 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 199,119

South Dakota:

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $69,728 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state

$69,728 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,728 – #29 highest of 50 states

$69,728 – #29 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 17,767 (12.7% – #206 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

17,767 (12.7% – #206 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Rapid City with incomes under $10,000: 2,751 (4.6% – #285 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,751 (4.6% – #285 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 144,890

Tennessee:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $65,254 – the lowest of 10 metro areas in state

$65,254 – the lowest of 10 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $65,254 – #40 highest of 50 states

$65,254 – #40 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 44,438 (14.5% – #135 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

44,438 (14.5% – #135 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Kingsport-Bristol with incomes under $10,000: 7,265 (5.5% – #188 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

7,265 (5.5% – #188 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 310,483

Texas:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $72,284 – the lowest of 25 metro areas in state

$72,284 – the lowest of 25 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,284 – #24 highest of 50 states

$72,284 – #24 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 29,830 (21.6% – #10 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

29,830 (21.6% – #10 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Texarkana with incomes under $10,000: 6,031 (10.8% – #5 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

6,031 (10.8% – #5 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 144,322

Utah:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $89,168 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state

$89,168 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,168 – #9 highest of 50 states

$89,168 – #9 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 20,179 (10.3% – #308 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

20,179 (10.3% – #308 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in St. George with incomes under $10,000: 1,969 (2.7% – #380 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,969 (2.7% – #380 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 197,680

Vermont:

Source: mcleod / Flickr

> Median household income, 2022: $73,991 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)

$73,991 (only metro area in state, lowest by default) > Statewide median household income, 2022: $73,991 – #20 highest of 50 states

$73,991 – #20 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 22,814 (10.5% – #301 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

22,814 (10.5% – #301 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Burlington-South Burlington with incomes under $10,000: 4,654 (4.8% – #262 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,654 (4.8% – #262 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 228,270

Virginia:

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $85,873 – the lowest of 9 metro areas in state

$85,873 – the lowest of 9 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $85,873 – #12 highest of 50 states

$85,873 – #12 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 32,466 (13.0% – #191 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

32,466 (13.0% – #191 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Lynchburg with incomes under $10,000: 4,757 (4.6% – #280 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,757 (4.6% – #280 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 262,458

Washington:

Source: brostad / Flickr

> Median household income, 2022: $91,306 – the lowest of 11 metro areas in state

$91,306 – the lowest of 11 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $91,306 – #6 highest of 50 states

$91,306 – #6 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 42,108 (16.6% – #82 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

42,108 (16.6% – #82 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Yakima with incomes under $10,000: 4,661 (5.3% – #202 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,661 (5.3% – #202 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 257,001

West Virginia:

Source: hkim39 / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $54,329 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state

$54,329 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $54,329 – #49 highest of 50 states

$54,329 – #49 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 21,439 (19.8% – #21 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

21,439 (19.8% – #21 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Beckley with incomes under $10,000: 4,452 (10.1% – #9 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

4,452 (10.1% – #9 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 112,369

Wisconsin:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $70,996 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state

$70,996 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $70,996 – #27 highest of 50 states

$70,996 – #27 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 11,395 (10.0% – #320 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

11,395 (10.0% – #320 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Sheboygan with incomes under $10,000: 2,999 (5.9% – #150 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

2,999 (5.9% – #150 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 117,841

Wyoming:

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

> Median household income, 2022: $70,042 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state

$70,042 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state > Statewide median household income, 2022: $70,042 – #28 highest of 50 states

$70,042 – #28 highest of 50 states > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 7,047 (9.0% – #347 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

7,047 (9.0% – #347 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Households in Casper with incomes under $10,000: 1,031 (3.1% – #373 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

1,031 (3.1% – #373 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas) > Population, 2022: 79,601

