Since hitting a multi-decade high in June 2022, the pace of inflation in the United States has cooled. Still, consumer prices are rising at nearly double the 2% annual target set by the Federal Reserve – and Americans are feeling the pinch. According to a report from Moody’s Analytics, the same goods and services cost the typical American household $709 more in July 2023 than in July 2021.
While no one has been spared from rising prices, lower-income households have been disproportionately impacted. For many low-income Americans, budgeting during periods of high inflation is not an option because basic necessities – such as food, transportation, and housing – account for virtually all spending. A recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 82.5% of households with incomes of less than $50,000 a year reported some level of difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days, compared to just 34.4% of households earning $200,000 or more per year.
Across the United States, there are dozens of cities where financial hardship is widespread, where high-paying job opportunities are limited, and where the harsh realities of inflation are most pronounced.
Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. Four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these states rank as the poorest by default only.
It is important to note that not all cities on this list are especially poor. There are several higher-income states, often with small populations – like Hawaii and New Hampshire – where no metro area has a median household income below $80,000. (Here is a look at the cities where most people make over $90k a year.)
Still, in 35 of the 50 states, there is at least one metropolitan area where the typical household earns at least $10,000 less per year than the national median household income of $74,755 – and in 21 of these states, most households in the poorest metro area earn less than $55,000 annually.
In most metropolitan areas on this list, the share of households earning less than $10,000 a year exceeds the comparable statewide share – and in all but six metro areas on this list, residents are more likely to live below the poverty line than the typical resident of the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the 31 poorest states in America.)
Alabama:
- > Median household income, 2022: $59,674 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,674 – #44 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 20,450 (18.3% – #46 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Anniston-Oxford with incomes under $10,000: 4,151 (9.1% – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 115,788
Alaska:
- > Median household income, 2022: $88,121 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $88,121 – #11 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 6,528 (7.1% – #379 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Fairbanks with incomes under $10,000: 1,462 (3.9% – #340 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 95,356
Arizona:
- > Median household income, 2022: $74,568 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $74,568 – #19 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 26,544 (13.2% – #186 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Yuma with incomes under $10,000: 4,044 (5.0% – #241 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 207,842
Arkansas:
- > Median household income, 2022: $55,432 – the lowest of 6 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $55,432 – #47 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 14,580 (19.5% – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Pine Bluff with incomes under $10,000: 2,595 (8.5% – #32 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 84,460
California:
- > Median household income, 2022: $91,551 – the lowest of 26 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $91,551 – #5 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 38,933 (22.6% – #7 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in El Centro with incomes under $10,000: 4,944 (9.7% – #13 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 178,713
Colorado:
- > Median household income, 2022: $89,302 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,302 – #8 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 24,389 (14.8% – #130 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Pueblo with incomes under $10,000: 4,485 (6.6% – #101 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 169,544
Connecticut:
- > Median household income, 2022: $88,429 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $88,429 – #10 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 87,834 (10.5% – #303 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in New Haven-Milford with incomes under $10,000: 18,942 (5.5% – #187 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 870,163
Delaware:
- > Median household income, 2022: $82,174 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $82,174 – #14 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 17,094 (9.4% – #336 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Dover with incomes under $10,000: 2,854 (3.9% – #342 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 186,946
Florida:
- > Median household income, 2022: $69,303 – the lowest of 22 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,303 – #33 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 29,597 (18.5% – #42 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Homosassa Springs with incomes under $10,000: 4,327 (6.1% – #142 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 162,529
Georgia:
- > Median household income, 2022: $72,837 – the lowest of 14 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,837 – #21 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 37,026 (26.2% – #2 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Albany with incomes under $10,000: 5,264 (9.1% – #18 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 146,387
Hawaii:
- > Median household income, 2022: $92,458 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $92,458 – #4 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 13,326 (8.2% – #366 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina with incomes under $10,000: 1,812 (3.2% – #371 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 164,365
Idaho:
- > Median household income, 2022: $72,785 – the lowest of 6 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,785 – #22 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,684 (13.2% – #181 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Pocatello with incomes under $10,000: 1,822 (4.9% – #254 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 98,560
Illinois:
- > Median household income, 2022: $76,708 – the lowest of 10 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $76,708 – #17 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 11,640 (16.8% – #78 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Danville with incomes under $10,000: 1,999 (6.5% – #116 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 72,337
Indiana:
- > Median household income, 2022: $66,785 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $66,785 – #38 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 19,540 (18.8% – #36 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Muncie with incomes under $10,000: 3,774 (7.9% – #42 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 112,031
Iowa:
- > Median household income, 2022: $69,588 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,588 – #31 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 24,601 (15.3% – #114 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Waterloo-Cedar Falls with incomes under $10,000: 3,253 (4.7% – #276 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 167,889
Kansas:
- > Median household income, 2022: $68,925 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $68,925 – #34 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 21,286 (17.5% – #60 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Manhattan with incomes under $10,000: 3,726 (7.2% – #79 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 133,072
Kentucky:
- > Median household income, 2022: $59,341 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,341 – #46 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 33,170 (18.5% – #41 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Bowling Green with incomes under $10,000: 6,294 (8.7% – #29 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 184,636
Louisiana:
- > Median household income, 2022: $55,416 – the lowest of 9 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $55,416 – #48 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 48,925 (24.9% – #3 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Monroe with incomes under $10,000: 9,265 (11.2% – #2 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 202,869
Maine:
- > Median household income, 2022: $69,543 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,543 – #32 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 22,358 (15.1% – #122 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Bangor with incomes under $10,000: 3,865 (5.9% – #160 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 153,704
Maryland:
- > Median household income, 2022: $94,991 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $94,991 – #2 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 16,587 (18.9% – #33 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Cumberland with incomes under $10,000: 2,903 (7.9% – #45 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 94,122
Massachusetts:
- > Median household income, 2022: $94,488 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $94,488 – #3 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 103,885 (15.7% – #101 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Springfield with incomes under $10,000: 19,842 (7.1% – #80 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 694,523
Michigan:
- > Median household income, 2022: $66,986 – the lowest of 14 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $66,986 – #37 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 33,598 (18.4% – #45 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Saginaw with incomes under $10,000: 6,108 (7.7% – #52 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 188,330
Minnesota:
- > Median household income, 2022: $82,338 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $82,338 – #13 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 37,601 (13.2% – #179 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Duluth with incomes under $10,000: 7,974 (6.3% – #121 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 291,931
Mississippi:
- > Median household income, 2022: $52,719 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $52,719 – #50 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 33,197 (20.0% – #20 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Hattiesburg with incomes under $10,000: 4,915 (7.4% – #71 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 172,263
Missouri:
- > Median household income, 2022: $64,811 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $64,811 – #41 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 32,842 (18.3% – #47 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Joplin with incomes under $10,000: 3,702 (5.2% – #214 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 184,086
Montana:
- > Median household income, 2022: $67,631 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $67,631 – #35 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,275 (14.9% – #126 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Great Falls with incomes under $10,000: 1,674 (4.7% – #269 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 84,864
Nebraska:
- > Median household income, 2022: $69,597 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,597 – #30 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 41,309 (12.7% – #207 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Lincoln with incomes under $10,000: 7,717 (5.6% – #175 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 341,229
Nevada:
- > Median household income, 2022: $72,333 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,333 – #23 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 8,438 (15.4% – #109 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Carson City with incomes under $10,000: 1,506 (6.5% – #114 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 58,130
New Hampshire:
- > Median household income, 2022: $89,992 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,992 – #7 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 25,980 (6.2% – #383 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Manchester-Nashua with incomes under $10,000: 3,996 (2.4% – #382 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 426,594
New Jersey:
- > Median household income, 2022: $96,346 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $96,346 – #1 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 22,154 (15.3% – #113 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Vineland-Bridgeton with incomes under $10,000: 2,512 (4.6% – #287 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 151,356
New Mexico:
- > Median household income, 2022: $59,726 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,726 – #43 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 28,693 (24.1% – #6 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Farmington with incomes under $10,000: 3,752 (9.0% – #23 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 120,418
New York:
- > Median household income, 2022: $79,557 – the lowest of 13 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $79,557 – #16 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,348 (15.8% – #99 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Elmira with incomes under $10,000: 1,859 (5.4% – #192 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 81,426
North Carolina:
- > Median household income, 2022: $67,481 – the lowest of 15 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $67,481 – #36 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 20,187 (14.2% – #151 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Rocky Mount with incomes under $10,000: 3,987 (6.8% – #94 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 144,090
North Dakota:
- > Median household income, 2022: $71,970 – the lowest of 3 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $71,970 – #25 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 12,127 (12.5% – #217 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Grand Forks with incomes under $10,000: 2,996 (7.0% – #86 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 103,144
Ohio:
- > Median household income, 2022: $65,720 – the lowest of 11 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $65,720 – #39 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 17,898 (15.2% – #117 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Mansfield with incomes under $10,000: 2,326 (4.6% – #282 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 125,319
Oklahoma:
- > Median household income, 2022: $59,673 – the lowest of 4 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,673 – #45 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 9,611 (16.1% – #91 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Enid with incomes under $10,000: 1,158 (5.0% – #236 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 61,920
Oregon:
- > Median household income, 2022: $75,657 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $75,657 – #18 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 16,458 (19.0% – #32 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Grants Pass with incomes under $10,000: 3,304 (9.0% – #24 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 87,730
Pennsylvania:
- > Median household income, 2022: $71,798 – the lowest of 18 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $71,798 – #26 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 21,104 (16.8% – #79 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Johnstown with incomes under $10,000: 4,061 (7.4% – #73 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 131,441
Rhode Island:
- > Median household income, 2022: $81,854 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $81,854 – #15 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 178,889 (11.0% – #272 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Providence-Warwick with incomes under $10,000: 37,768 (5.6% – #177 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 1,673,802
South Carolina:
- > Median household income, 2022: $64,115 – the lowest of 8 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $64,115 – #42 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 41,125 (21.1% – #12 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Florence with incomes under $10,000: 7,216 (9.1% – #21 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 199,119
South Dakota:
- > Median household income, 2022: $69,728 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $69,728 – #29 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 17,767 (12.7% – #206 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Rapid City with incomes under $10,000: 2,751 (4.6% – #285 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 144,890
Tennessee:
- > Median household income, 2022: $65,254 – the lowest of 10 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $65,254 – #40 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 44,438 (14.5% – #135 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Kingsport-Bristol with incomes under $10,000: 7,265 (5.5% – #188 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 310,483
Texas:
- > Median household income, 2022: $72,284 – the lowest of 25 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,284 – #24 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 29,830 (21.6% – #10 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Texarkana with incomes under $10,000: 6,031 (10.8% – #5 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 144,322
Utah:
- > Median household income, 2022: $89,168 – the lowest of 5 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $89,168 – #9 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 20,179 (10.3% – #308 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in St. George with incomes under $10,000: 1,969 (2.7% – #380 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 197,680
Vermont:
- > Median household income, 2022: $73,991 (only metro area in state, lowest by default)
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $73,991 – #20 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 22,814 (10.5% – #301 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Burlington-South Burlington with incomes under $10,000: 4,654 (4.8% – #262 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 228,270
Virginia:
- > Median household income, 2022: $85,873 – the lowest of 9 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $85,873 – #12 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 32,466 (13.0% – #191 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Lynchburg with incomes under $10,000: 4,757 (4.6% – #280 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 262,458
Washington:
- > Median household income, 2022: $91,306 – the lowest of 11 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $91,306 – #6 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 42,108 (16.6% – #82 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Yakima with incomes under $10,000: 4,661 (5.3% – #202 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 257,001
West Virginia:
- > Median household income, 2022: $54,329 – the lowest of 7 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $54,329 – #49 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 21,439 (19.8% – #21 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Beckley with incomes under $10,000: 4,452 (10.1% – #9 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 112,369
Wisconsin:
- > Median household income, 2022: $70,996 – the lowest of 12 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $70,996 – #27 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 11,395 (10.0% – #320 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Sheboygan with incomes under $10,000: 2,999 (5.9% – #150 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 117,841
Wyoming:
- > Median household income, 2022: $70,042 – the lowest of 2 metro areas in state
- > Statewide median household income, 2022: $70,042 – #28 highest of 50 states
- > Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 7,047 (9.0% – #347 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Households in Casper with incomes under $10,000: 1,031 (3.1% – #373 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- > Population, 2022: 79,601
