Tanks are a frightening force on the battlefield considering their firepower, size, and destructive capabilities. Not all tanks fall into this class, however. There are light tanks that rely more on their speed and maneuverability for tactical superiority on the battlefield.
Historically, tanks have been used to push enemies back with their armor and firepower. Since World War II, there has been a shift in the role of tanks, playing especially to the strengths of light tanks. Although not as well armed or armored as their heavy tank counterparts, light tanks make up for their shortcomings in those areas with their agility and adaptability in reconnaissance, urban warfare, and rapid deployment capabilities. (These are the 15 largest tank battles of all time.)
To identify the lightest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, excluding tanks that weigh more than 45 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.
The M41 Walker Bulldog was an American tank that came in the wake of World War II as the direct successor of the M24 Chaffee light tank. Introduced in 1951, some 3,700 M41s were produced in total, with limited service throughout the Korean War and then later in the Vietnam War. (These are the countries with the most tanks.)
The M41 gained its name as “Walker Bulldog” from Army Gen. Walton W. Walker, who had passed away in 1950. Quite a few American tanks follow this tradition of gaining their name from a famous general, some notable examples include the Pershing and Patton tanks.
Unlike many other tanks of the modern era, the M41 was equipped with a 76mm M32 main gun, much smaller than the average caliber of roughly 100mm. However, like many other tanks, the Walker Bulldog was outfitted with a suite of machine guns of varying calibers filling different combat roles.
32. TR-580 (Tanc Romanesc Model 580)
- Weight: 44.8 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 100mm A308 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun
- Country of origin Romania
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Year introduced: 1977
- Top speed: 31 mph
31. T-55
- Weight: 44.6 tons
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Year introduced: 1958
- Top speed: 31 mph
30. Type 10 MBT
- Weight: 44.1 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 74 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Japan
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Year introduced: 2012
- Top speed: 43 mph
29. HIT Al-Zarrar
- Weight: 44.1 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Pakistan
- Manufacturer: Heavy Industries Taxila
- Year introduced: 2004
- Top speed: 40 mph
28. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)
- Weight: 44.1 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin North Korea
- Manufacturer: Second Machine Industry Bureau
- Year introduced: 1981
- Top speed: 31 mph
27. T-64
- Weight: 43 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Malyshev Factory
- Year introduced: 1966
- Top speed: 43 mph
26. Vickers MBT (VMBT)
- Weight: 42.7 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Avadi Company
- Year introduced: 1965
- Top speed: 31 mph
25. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)
- Weight: 41.9 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Year introduced: 1985
- Top speed: 40 mph
24. Type 74 (Nana-yon)
- Weight: 41.9 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
- Country of origin Japan
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Year introduced: 1975
- Top speed: 37 mph
23. DIO Zulfiqar
- Weight: 41.7 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Iran
- Manufacturer: Defense Industries Organization (DIO)
- Year introduced: 1996
- Top speed: 43 mph
22. DIO T-72Z (T-55)
- Weight: 39.7 tons
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Iran
- Manufacturer: Defense Industries Organization (DIO)
- Year introduced: 1996
- Top speed: 40 mph
21. T-54
- Weight: 39.7 tons
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Year introduced: 1949
- Top speed: 30 mph
20. TAMSE TAM (Tanque Argentino Mediano)
- Weight: 33.1 tons
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Argentina
- Manufacturer: Thyssen-Henschel / TAMSE
- Year introduced: 1983
- Top speed: 47 mph
19. T-34
- Weight: 30.9 tons
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Year introduced: 1940
- Top speed: 32 mph
18. Stridsfordon 90 (CV90 / Strf 90)
- Weight: 29.8 tons
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / light tank
- Armament: 40mm Bofors autocannon, 7.62mm Browning coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Sweden
- Manufacturer: Hagglunds / BAe Systems
- Year introduced: 1993
- Top speed: 43 mph
17. NORINCO ZBD2000 (Z-Series)
- Weight: 28.7 tons
- Type: Amphibious ARV / IFV / Light Tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Year introduced: 2006
- Top speed: 40 mph
16. NORINCO ZTQ-15 (Type 15 / VT-5)
- Weight: 27.6 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 105mm turret gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Year introduced: 2021
- Top speed: 43 mph
15. M41 Walker Bulldog
- Weight: 25.9 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun
- Country of origin United States
- Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage
- Year introduced: 1951
- Top speed: 45 mph
14. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)
- Weight: 23.1 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
- Country of origin China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Year introduced: 1963
- Top speed: 37 mph
13. Type 85 (YW531H)
- Weight: 22 tons
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 85mm main gun, 14.5mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun
- Country of origin North Korea
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Year introduced: 1985
- Top speed: 37 mph
12. Cadillac Gage Stingray
- Weight: 21 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 105mm L7A3 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning anti-aircraft heavy maching gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin United States
- Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage / Textron Systems
- Year introduced: 1988
- Top speed: 43 mph
11. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Weight: 20.6 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Year introduced: 1987
- Top speed: 43 mph
10. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)
- Weight: 20.3 tons
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Year introduced: 1963
- Top speed: 40 mph
9. 2S25 (Sprut-SD)
- Weight: 19.8 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Russia
- Manufacturer: Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Year introduced: 2007
- Top speed: 43 mph
8. Jagdpanzer SK 105 Kurassier
- Weight: 19.5 tons
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Austria
- Manufacturer: Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Year introduced: 1971
- Top speed: 43 mph
7. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Weight: 16.1 tons
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Year introduced: 1982
- Top speed: 40 mph
6. BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Weight: 15 tons
- Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin Russia
- Manufacturer: Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 43 mph
5. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Weight: 14.6 tons
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Year introduced: 1990
- Top speed: 44 mph
4. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Weight: 13.8 tons
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Year introduced: 1966
- Top speed: 40 mph
3. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Weight: 12.7 tons
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Year introduced: 1985
- Top speed: 50 mph
2. Alvis FV107 Scimitar
- Weight: 8.9 tons
- Type: Armed reconnaissance vehicle
- Armament: 30mm L21 RARDEN cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Alvis
- Year introduced: 1971
- Top speed: 50 mph
1. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Weight: 8.3 tons
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
- Country of origin Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Year introduced: 1966
- Top speed: 50 mph
