Tanks are a frightening force on the battlefield considering their firepower, size, and destructive capabilities. Not all tanks fall into this class, however. There are light tanks that rely more on their speed and maneuverability for tactical superiority on the battlefield.

Historically, tanks have been used to push enemies back with their armor and firepower. Since World War II, there has been a shift in the role of tanks, playing especially to the strengths of light tanks. Although not as well armed or armored as their heavy tank counterparts, light tanks make up for their shortcomings in those areas with their agility and adaptability in reconnaissance, urban warfare, and rapid deployment capabilities. (These are the 15 largest tank battles of all time.)

To identify the lightest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, excluding tanks that weigh more than 45 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

The M41 Walker Bulldog was an American tank that came in the wake of World War II as the direct successor of the M24 Chaffee light tank. Introduced in 1951, some 3,700 M41s were produced in total, with limited service throughout the Korean War and then later in the Vietnam War. (These are the countries with the most tanks.)

The M41 gained its name as “Walker Bulldog” from Army Gen. Walton W. Walker, who had passed away in 1950. Quite a few American tanks follow this tradition of gaining their name from a famous general, some notable examples include the Pershing and Patton tanks.

Unlike many other tanks of the modern era, the M41 was equipped with a 76mm M32 main gun, much smaller than the average caliber of roughly 100mm. However, like many other tanks, the Walker Bulldog was outfitted with a suite of machine guns of varying calibers filling different combat roles.

Here is a look at some more of the lightest tanks of the modern era: