The rise of China has been one of the most consequential macroeconomic trends of the last half century. China’s economy — now the second largest in the world — expanded at an average annual rate of 11.1% between 1980 and 2022, more than double the 5.2% global average. Domestically, China’s ascent has lifted millions out of poverty and dramatically improved living standards. But internationally, China’s growing economic influence is fueling an ambitious foreign policy agenda that has already reshaped the geopolitical landscape.

China has poured over a trillion dollars into infrastructure and development projects across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania in recent decades. Much of this spending has fallen under President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, a long-term investment strategy aimed at increasing the country’s international trade, maintaining strong GDP growth, and strengthening its global sway. (Here is how U.S.-China trade wars threaten national security.)

Under the BRI, China has built railways, roads, energy pipelines, ports, airports, hospitals, and schools across more than 140 countries. It is also extracting valuable resources, including rare earth elements like cobalt, copper, and lithium — essential for producing electronics and renewable energy technology — from land holdings in Africa.

Using data from AidData, a research lab at the College of William & Mary, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries China is investing in the most. Countries were ranked based on the inflation-adjusted value of all development projects funded, often through loans, by the Chinese government and state-owned institutions from 2000 to 2017.

Among the countries on this list, China has spent anywhere from $5.0 billion and $125 billion since 2000. In the majority of these places, projects related to energy and industrial mining and construction have drawn the largest share of Chinese investment capital. Most of these countries are in Africa and Asia.

Over half of the countries ostensibly benefitting from the BRI are considered to be financially distressed and will likely have difficulty repaying their loans. Historically, China has rarely canceled debt, and some experts suspect that China may be pushing its borrowers into debt traps, which could be used for political leverage in the coming years.

Some analysts have described this potential outcome as a new form of colonialism. (Here is a look at the most corrupt countries in the world.)

40. Ghana