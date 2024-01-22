This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

Supply issues during the pandemic, including a severe chip shortage, caused demand for cars to exceed supply and car prices to jump. While many of these issues have settled, car prices remain high. With consumers still feeling the effect of months of high inflation, many are taking their time when in the market for a new car, according to iSeeCars.com.

Though, overall, used cars are selling faster than the previous year, new car models are selling slower. On average, a new car sold 25.7% slower in July 2023 compared to the year before, sitting on the market for an average of 48.2 days compared to 38.4 days in 2022. Even the fast-selling cars are selling 29.2% slower. (Also see: this is the most dependable car brand in America.)

To find the hottest-selling new car in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed car research and sales site iSeeCars’ report, The Fastest- and Slowest-Selling New and Used Cars in Today’s Market. iSeeCars analyzed over 228,000 new and used car sales from July 2023, averaging the number of days that each model was listed for sale on iSeeCars.com.

The 20 cars fastest-selling cars remain listed anywhere from 25 days to just over nine days — well below the industry target of 60 days to sell, according to the study. Fourteen of the 20 hottest-selling cars are SUVs, four are sedan or compact cars, and two are minivans.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly considering that electric vehicles are among the slowest-selling cars, hybrids shine among the fastest selling, with six hybrid models among the top 20. Also, one brand stands out, with nine models among the top fastest-selling cars — Toyota. While the cars on the list range in price from well below the average of $43,205 in July 2023 to considerably more than that — or from $23,867 to $149,241 — the split is even. (Find out if any of these cars are on this list: cars with the best retention value.)

These are America’s hottest-selling cars:

20. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Average days to sell: 25.2

Average price: $39,649

19. Kia Carnival

Average days to sell: 25.0

Average price: $40,350

18. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Average days to sell: 24.9

Average price: $33,785

17. Toyota Camry

Average days to sell: 24.9

Average price: $32,719

16. Toyota Camry Hybrid

Average days to sell: 24.8

Average price: $35,578

15. GMC Yukon XL

Average days to sell: 24.7

Average price: $86,673

14. Cadillac Escalade

Average days to sell: 23.5

Average price: $109,155

13. Toyota Sequoia

Average days to sell: 23.5

Average price: $79,030

12. Chevrolet Tahoe

Average days to sell: 23.1

Average price: $72,806

11. Subaru Forester

Average days to sell: 23.0

Average price: $35,562

10. Toyota Sienna (hybrid)

Average days to sell: 22.9

Average price: $51,170

9. Toyota Corolla

Average days to sell: 22.6

Average price: $24,819

8. BMW X1

Average days to sell: 22.1

Average price: $46,310

7. Subaru Crosstrek

Average days to sell: 21.8

Average price: $31,250

6. Kia Forte

Average days to sell: 21.0

Average price: $23,867

5. Lexus NX 350h

Average days to sell: 19.7

Average price: $51,510

4. GMC Yukon

Average days to sell: 19.7

Average price: $82,342

3. Toyota Grand Highlander

Average days to sell: 10.7

Average price: $53,705

2. Land Rover Range Rover

Average days to sell: 10.4

Average price: $149,241

1. Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Average days to sell: 9.2

Average price: $56,396