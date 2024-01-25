The Most Disliked World Leaders lucky-photographer / iStock via Getty Images

For much of his first term in office, President Joe Biden has not fared well in public opinion surveys. During his first three years as president, Biden had an average job approval rating of just 43% according to Gallup polling data — well below the 53% average among all U.S. presidents since 1938.

While notable from an American historical perspective, by global standards, Biden’s low approval ratings are by no means unique. In countries around the world, democratically elected leaders are facing a crisis in public confidence. In many cases, dissatisfaction is far more widespread than it is in the United States.

Using polling data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most disliked democratic world leaders. We ranked the sitting heads of state in 22 countries by the share of the population who disapprove of the job they are doing. All polling data was collected from Dec. 6-12, 2023. Supplemental data on gross domestic product per capita, unemployment, government debt, and total population are from the World Bank and are for the most recent available year.

Among the heads of state on this list, disapproval ratings range from as low as 17% to nearly 80%. In eight countries on this list, more than two-thirds of the population disapprove of their elected leader.

While there is no single explanation for public sentiment within a given country, several broad trends help explain widespread dissatisfaction with government in many of the world’s democracies. According to a study published by the Pew Research Center, public discontent is often rooted in fast-paced social change, the emergence of extremist political views, falling confidence in public institutions, and economic uncertainty. (Here is a look at the most corrupt countries in the world.)

Notably, however, many of the least popular individuals on this list lead relatively wealthy, economically stable countries with high per capita GDP and low unemployment. (Here is a look at the world’s richest countries.)

22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India

Approval rating: 17% disapprove; 77% approve; 5% no opinion

21. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico

Approval rating: 30% disapprove; 66% approve; 4% no opinion

19. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australia

Approval rating: 43% disapprove; 44% approve; 13% no opinion

18. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Belgium

Approval rating: 46% disapprove; 38% approve; 17% no opinion

17. President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva, Brazil

Approval rating: 47% disapprove; 46% approve; 7% no opinion

16. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italy

Approval rating: 51% disapprove; 44% approve; 5% no opinion

15. President Joe Biden, United States

Approval rating: 54% disapprove; 38% approve; 8% no opinion

14. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Ireland

Approval rating: 55% disapprove; 39% approve; 6% no opinion

13. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain

Approval rating: 56% disapprove; 39% approve; 5% no opinion

12. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Sweden

Approval rating: 57% disapprove; 31% approve; 13% no opinion

10. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada

Approval rating: 61% disapprove; 32% approve; 8% no opinion

9. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, United Kingdom

Approval rating: 64% disapprove; 26% approve; 10% no opinion

8. Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Austria

Approval rating: 68% disapprove; 26% approve; 7% no opinion

7. President Emmanuel Macron, France

Approval rating: 70% disapprove; 24% approve; 6% no opinion

6. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Netherlands

Approval rating: 71% disapprove; 22% approve; 6% no opinion

5. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr StÃ¸re, Norway

Approval rating: 72% disapprove; 22% approve; 6% no opinion

4. President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea

Approval rating: 72% disapprove; 22% approve; 7% no opinion

3. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany

Approval rating: 72% disapprove; 23% approve; 5% no opinion

2. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan

Approval rating: 73% disapprove; 16% approve; 11% no opinion

1. Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Czech Republic

Approval rating: 79% disapprove; 15% approve; 6% no opinion

