General Motors Sales in Each of the Last 10 Years

Founded over 100 years ago, General Motors is one of the largest and most successful companies in American history. The Detroit-based automaker led the industry in global sales for most of the 20th century and now ranks among the 50 largest companies in the world by annual revenue.

As is the case for most major automakers, the United States is a critical market for GM, accounting for over a third of the company’s total sales volume in 2022. Through its various brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, General Motors sells millions of vehicles in the U.S. every year, according to corporate financial documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the last decade, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and crossovers have surged in popularity in the United States. Adapting to shifting consumer preferences, GM has recently discontinued several of its sedan nameplates, including the Chevy Cruze, Chevy Impala, Chevy Volt, and Buick Regal. With fewer sedans in the lineup, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers accounted for over 90% of domestic GM sales in 2022.

The best-selling GM models in the U.S. include the Chevy Equinox crossover, which reportedly sold over 200,000 units in 2022. Sales of the GMC Sierra pickup totaled nearly 242,000 the same year, making it the sixth most popular vehicle in the country. Meanwhile, the Chevy Silverado pickup was one of only two vehicles from any manufacturer with unit sales topping half a million in 2022.

Over the past decade, GM has consistently ranked among the most popular automakers in the United States, with sales volume ranging from 2.2 million to over 3 million every year. This is how GM’s U.S. sales compare to its major competitors — including Ford, Honda, and Toyota — in each of the last 10 years.