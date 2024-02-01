This is the Worst State to Work in America

What makes a place good or bad for workers? Well, according to Oxfam America, a nonprofit with the mission of lowering poverty, places that “have the most robust laws to mandate adequate wages, safe conditions, and rights to organize” are better for workers. Based on these measures, the nonprofit ranked all 50 states.
Specifically, the Oxfam study uses these three measures: wage policies (40%), worker protections (35%), and rights to organize (25%) to rate each state and the District of Columbia on a scale of 1 to 100. (Oxfam’s full methodology can be found here.) 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Oxfam America’s report, “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2023” to list here all 50 states and the District of Columbia from best to worst state to work in. We also added from the Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary unemployment rate for each state (seasonally adjusted) for September 2023 and average earnings for 2022 (we multiplied average weekly earnings by 52 to reach annual earnings).
Among the five states at the top of the list are the three West Coast states, California, Oregon, and Washington, with New York and the District of Columbia completing the top five. With the exception of Washington, all have a perfect — 100 out of 100 — right to organize score. Also, all five score almost across the board over 70 out of 100 in wage policies and workers protection. In general, the states considered best for workers are in the West and Northeast. (Here are 23 American industries with the highest union membership today.)
While California, D.C., and New York have higher unemployment rates than the national rate, all three have among the five highest average earnings.
At the other end, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia score zero out of 100 in rights to organize, while Alabama and Mississippi score 10 and 20 out of 100, respectively. In wage policies, the five bottom states score 12 and under out of 100, while in workers protection these states score 26 or less out of 100. In general, the states scoring lowest — those considered worst for workers — are mostly in the South.
As opposed to the top five states, the bottom five have far lower unemployment rates but also lower average earnings with South Carolina and Mississippi ranking in the bottom 10 for earnings. (Also see: Most In-Demand Jobs That Don’t Require A Degree)
1. California
- Overall score: 86.01 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 85.71 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $67,167 (4th highest)
2. Oregon
- Overall score: 85.52 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 92.86 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.5% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $57,238 (16th highest)
3. District of Columbia
- Overall score: 81.63 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 63.1 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 5.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $92,595 (the highest)
4. New York
- Overall score: 78.24 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 71.43 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $62,026 (5th highest)
5. Washington
- Overall score: 77.83 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 71.43 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $68,312 (3rd highest)
6. Massachusetts
- Overall score: 75.55 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 67.86 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $69,109 (2nd highest)
7. Connecticut
- Overall score: 73.78 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 67.86 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.5% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $60,936 (8th highest)
8. Colorado
- Overall score: 72.13 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 60.71 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $59,688 (11th highest)
9. New Jersey
- Overall score: 71.73 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 60.71 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $59,812 (10th highest)
10. Illinois
- Overall score: 69.4 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 60.71 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 95 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $58,296 (13th highest)
11. Vermont
- Overall score: 68.23 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 50 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,347 (24th lowest)
12. Maine
- Overall score: 66.55 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 46.43 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $51,237 (15th lowest)
13. Maryland
- Overall score: 63.61 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 53.57 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $59,985 (9th highest)
14. Rhode Island
- Overall score: 62.78 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 57.14 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $55,849 (19th highest)
15. Hawaii
- Overall score: 62.66 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 50 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $58,339 (12th highest)
16. New Mexico
- Overall score: 60.89 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 47.62 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $47,244 (3rd lowest)
17. Minnesota
- Overall score: 60.78 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 48.81 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $60,958 (7th highest)
18. Arizona
- Overall score: 58.05 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 40.48 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $55,176 (20th highest)
19. Nevada
- Overall score: 54.96 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 46.43 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 70 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 5.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $51,885 (19th lowest)
20. Delaware
- Overall score: 54.05 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 35.71 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 95 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $50,879 (13th lowest)
21. Ohio
- Overall score: 52.8 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 33.33 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 95 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,340 (23rd lowest)
22. Alaska
- Overall score: 47.29 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 50 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $61,352 (6th highest)
23. Montana
- Overall score: 47.03 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $47,834 (5th lowest)
24. Nebraska
- Overall score: 46.07 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 34.52 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 70 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $51,392 (16th lowest)
25. Michigan
- Overall score: 46.02 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 38.1 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $54,583 (22nd highest)
26. South Dakota
- Overall score: 45.29 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $47,626 (4th lowest)
27. Virginia
- Overall score: 44.89 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 41.67 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 65 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.5% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $57,966 (14th highest)
28. New Hampshire
- Overall score: 43.17 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 38.1 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $57,368 (15th highest)
29. Florida
- Overall score: 40.86 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,616 (25th lowest)
30. Missouri
- Overall score: 39.01 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 50 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $50,681 (12th lowest)
31. Pennsylvania
- Overall score: 37.24 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,983 (25th highest)
32. West Virginia
- Overall score: 30.76 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 20 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $49,817 (9th lowest)
33. Wisconsin
- Overall score: 29.04 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,069 (21st lowest)
34. Wyoming
- Overall score: 28.69 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,164 (22nd lowest)
35. Iowa
- Overall score: 28.46 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 22.62 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $50,262 (10th lowest)
36. Indiana
- Overall score: 28.02 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $52,803 (26th highest)
37. Kentucky
- Overall score: 25.85 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $48,611 (7th lowest)
38. Louisiana
- Overall score: 25.76 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 34.52 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.3% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $51,586 (17th lowest)
39. North Dakota
- Overall score: 25.38 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $55,878 (18th highest)
40. Idaho
- Overall score: 24.79 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 33.33 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $48,422 (6th lowest)
41. Arkansas
- Overall score: 24.65 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 19.05 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 10 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $46,311 (2nd lowest)
42. Kansas
- Overall score: 23.82 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $50,993 (14th lowest)
43. Oklahoma
- Overall score: 23.81 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 33.33 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $48,945 (8th lowest)
44. Tennessee
- Overall score: 20.6 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $51,929 (20th lowest)
45. Utah
- Overall score: 18.62 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 20 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $54,978 (21st highest)
46. Texas
- Overall score: 14.7 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $55,929 (17th highest)
47. Alabama
- Overall score: 13.1 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 21.43 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 10 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $51,815 (18th lowest)
48. South Carolina
- Overall score: 12.65 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $50,591 (11th lowest)
49. Georgia
- Overall score: 11.57 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 19.05 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $53,699 (23rd highest)
50. Mississippi
- Overall score: 11.16 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 7.14 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 20 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $43,145 (the lowest)
51. North Carolina
- Overall score: 7.57 out of 100
- Worker protection score: 15.48 out of 100
- Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
- Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
- Average earnings, 2022: $53,592 (24th highest)
