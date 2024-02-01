Special Report

This is the Worst State to Work in America

andresr / E+ via Getty Images
Melly Alazraki
Published:

What makes a place good or bad for workers? Well, according to Oxfam America, a nonprofit with the mission of lowering poverty, places that “have the most robust laws to mandate adequate wages, safe conditions, and rights to organize” are better for workers. Based on these measures, the nonprofit ranked all 50 states.

Specifically, the Oxfam study uses these three measures: wage policies (40%), worker protections (35%), and rights to organize (25%) to rate each state and the District of Columbia on a scale of 1 to 100. (Oxfam’s full methodology can be found here.)  24/7 Wall St. reviewed Oxfam America’s report, “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2023” to list here all 50 states and the District of Columbia from best to worst state to work in. We also added from the Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary unemployment rate for each state (seasonally adjusted) for September 2023 and average earnings for 2022 (we multiplied average weekly earnings by 52 to reach annual earnings).

Among the five states at the top of the list are the three West Coast states, California, Oregon, and Washington, with New York and the District of Columbia completing the top five. With the exception of Washington, all have a perfect — 100 out of 100 — right to organize score. Also, all five score almost across the board over 70 out of 100 in wage policies and workers protection. In general, the states considered best for workers are in the West and Northeast. (Here are 23 American industries with the highest union membership today.)

While California, D.C., and New York have higher unemployment rates than the national rate, all three have among the five highest average earnings.

At the other end, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia score zero out of 100 in rights to organize, while Alabama and Mississippi score 10 and 20 out of 100, respectively. In wage policies, the five bottom states score 12 and under out of 100, while in workers protection these states score 26 or less out of 100. In general, the states scoring lowest — those considered worst for workers — are mostly in the South.

As opposed to the top five states, the bottom five have far lower unemployment rates but also lower average earnings with South Carolina and Mississippi ranking in the bottom 10 for earnings. (Also see: Most In-Demand Jobs That Don’t Require A Degree)

1. California

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 86.01 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 85.71 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $67,167 (4th highest)

2. Oregon

Source: AnSyvanych / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 85.52 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 92.86 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.5% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $57,238 (16th highest)

3. District of Columbia

New Take on an Old Favorite by John Brighenti
New Take on an Old Favorite (CC BY 2.0) by John Brighenti
  • Overall score: 81.63 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 63.1 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 5.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $92,595 (the highest)

4. New York

Source: lavendertime / Getty Images
  • Overall score: 78.24 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 71.43 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 100 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $62,026 (5th highest)

5. Washington

Source: John Callery / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 77.83 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 71.43 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $68,312 (3rd highest)

6. Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 75.55 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 67.86 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $69,109 (2nd highest)

7. Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 73.78 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 67.86 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.5% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $60,936 (8th highest)

8. Colorado

Boulder County Courthouse, Bou... by Ken Lund
Boulder County Courthouse, Bou... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Overall score: 72.13 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 60.71 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $59,688 (11th highest)

9. New Jersey

New Jersey Turnpike and Inters... by James Loesch
New Jersey Turnpike and Inters... (CC BY 2.0) by James Loesch
  • Overall score: 71.73 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 60.71 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $59,812 (10th highest)

10. Illinois

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 69.4 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 60.71 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 95 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $58,296 (13th highest)

11. Vermont

Source: AlbertPego / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 68.23 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 50 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,347 (24th lowest)

12. Maine

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 66.55 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 46.43 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $51,237 (15th lowest)

13. Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 63.61 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 53.57 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $59,985 (9th highest)

14. Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 62.78 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 57.14 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $55,849 (19th highest)

15. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 62.66 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 50 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $58,339 (12th highest)

16. New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 60.89 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 47.62 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $47,244 (3rd lowest)

17. Minnesota

Zippel Bay State Park, Minnesota - Sunset on Lake of the Woods by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
Zippel Bay State Park, Minnesota - Sunset on Lake of the Woods (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
  • Overall score: 60.78 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 48.81 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 90 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $60,958 (7th highest)

18. Arizona

Arizona State Route 179 by Doug Kerr
Arizona State Route 179 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Overall score: 58.05 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 40.48 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $55,176 (20th highest)

19. Nevada

Nevada State Highway 289 by Doug Kerr
Nevada State Highway 289 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Overall score: 54.96 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 46.43 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 70 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 5.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $51,885 (19th lowest)

20. Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 54.05 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 35.71 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 95 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $50,879 (13th lowest)

21. Ohio

Ohio State Route 10 by Doug Kerr
Ohio State Route 10 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Overall score: 52.8 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 33.33 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 95 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,340 (23rd lowest)

22. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 47.29 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 50 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $61,352 (6th highest)

23. Montana

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 47.03 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.7% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $47,834 (5th lowest)

24. Nebraska

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 46.07 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 34.52 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 70 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $51,392 (16th lowest)

25. Michigan

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 46.02 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 38.1 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $54,583 (22nd highest)

26. South Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 45.29 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $47,626 (4th lowest)

27. Virginia

Lake Anna State Park, Virginia by Virginia State Parks staff
Lake Anna State Park, Virginia (CC BY 2.0) by Virginia State Parks staff
  • Overall score: 44.89 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 41.67 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 65 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.5% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $57,966 (14th highest)

28. New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 43.17 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 38.1 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $57,368 (15th highest)

29. Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 40.86 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,616 (25th lowest)

30. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 39.01 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 50 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $50,681 (12th lowest)

31. Pennsylvania

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 37.24 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 80 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,983 (25th highest)

32. West Virginia

Source: ScottNodine / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 30.76 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 20 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $49,817 (9th lowest)

33. Wisconsin

Wisconsin Building, State Stre... by Warren LeMay
Wisconsin Building, State Stre... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Overall score: 29.04 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,069 (21st lowest)

34. Wyoming

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 28.69 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,164 (22nd lowest)

35. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 28.46 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 22.62 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $50,262 (10th lowest)

36. Indiana

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 28.02 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 60 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $52,803 (26th highest)

37. Kentucky

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 25.85 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $48,611 (7th lowest)

38. Louisiana

Louisiana State Capitol by Stuart Seeger
Louisiana State Capitol (CC BY 2.0) by Stuart Seeger
  • Overall score: 25.76 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 34.52 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.3% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $51,586 (17th lowest)

39. North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 25.38 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 1.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $55,878 (18th highest)

40. Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 24.79 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 33.33 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $48,422 (6th lowest)

41. Arkansas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 24.65 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 19.05 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 10 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $46,311 (2nd lowest)

42. Kansas

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 23.82 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 40 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.8% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $50,993 (14th lowest)

43. Oklahoma

LeFlore County Courthouse by Clinton Steeds
LeFlore County Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by Clinton Steeds
  • Overall score: 23.81 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 33.33 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.0% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $48,945 (8th lowest)

44. Tennessee

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 20.6 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 30 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $51,929 (20th lowest)

45. Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 18.62 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 29.76 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 20 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.6% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $54,978 (21st highest)

46. Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 14.7 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 4.1% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $55,929 (17th highest)

47. Alabama

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 13.1 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 21.43 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 10 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $51,815 (18th lowest)

48. South Carolina

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 12.65 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 26.19 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 2.9% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $50,591 (11th lowest)

49. Georgia

Georgia | Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 11.57 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 19.05 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $53,699 (23rd highest)

50. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 11.16 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 7.14 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 20 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.2% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $43,145 (the lowest)

51. North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Overall score: 7.57 out of 100
  • Worker protection score: 15.48 out of 100
  • Right to organize score: 0 out of 100
  • Unemployment rate, Sept 2023: 3.4% compared to 3.8% national rate
  • Average earnings, 2022: $53,592 (24th highest)

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, best state to work, BLS, California, Earnings, Labor, North Carolina, oxfam, rights to organize, unemployment, wage policies, worker protections, worst state to work, Labor

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

25 Most Dangerous Jobs in America

25 Highest Paying Jobs in America

Largest Employer in Every State

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs of 2019