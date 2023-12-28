Artificial intelligence, or AI, could prove to be one of the most significant technological advances in our lifetime, or even human history. But while AI is expected to boost productivity, improve services, and drive innovation, it may also be coming for your job. But unlike technology-driven disruptions of the past, which have disproportionately impacted blue-collar workers, AI poses a far greater threat to white-collar occupations.

Capable of synthesizing vast amounts of data and generating new content, AI will likely be most disruptive to office jobs, particularly those that require high levels of creativity and education. According to a recent Pew Research Center study, as many as 27% of U.S. workers with a college degree are employed in roles that are highly exposed to AI disruption or replacement – compared to only 12% of workers with no more than a high school diploma. (These are the industries laying off the most workers.)

Currently, workers with only a high school education are over 80% more likely to be unemployed than college-educated workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But while the exact degree to which AI technology will reshape the American job market remains to be seen, the increased job security that once came with a college education may soon be a relic of the past. In the coming years, there are dozens of occupations with no postsecondary education requirements — and relatively limited exposure to AI — that are expected to see a surge in demand for workers.

Using data on projected employment from the U.S. BLS’ Employment Projections program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most in-demand jobs that don’t require a degree. Occupations are ranked on projected percentage employment growth from 2022 to 2023. Supplemental data on median annual wage and total employment are also from the BLS.

Among the occupations on this list, the projected 10-year employment growth ranges from 7.0% to as much as 44.6%. For comparison, employment across all occupations is projected to grow by just 2.8% over the same period.

The majority of these jobs each fall into one of four broad categories: personal care and service; transportation and material moving; health care support; and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations. The projected rapid employment growth for these and other occupations is due to a number of factors, including replacement for retired workers, growing demand for specific services, an aging population with greater health care needs, and the transition to clean energy. Notably, these jobs largely involve physical labor that cannot be done through AI. (These 25 American industries are booming.)

While perhaps more secure than many other occupations, many of these jobs are not especially well paying. The median wage among all full-time workers was $46,310 in 2022. But in the majority of the 50 occupations on this list, most workers earn less than that.

Here are the most in-demand jobs that don’t require a degree.