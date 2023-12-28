Artificial intelligence, or AI, could prove to be one of the most significant technological advances in our lifetime, or even human history. But while AI is expected to boost productivity, improve services, and drive innovation, it may also be coming for your job. But unlike technology-driven disruptions of the past, which have disproportionately impacted blue-collar workers, AI poses a far greater threat to white-collar occupations.
Capable of synthesizing vast amounts of data and generating new content, AI will likely be most disruptive to office jobs, particularly those that require high levels of creativity and education. According to a recent Pew Research Center study, as many as 27% of U.S. workers with a college degree are employed in roles that are highly exposed to AI disruption or replacement – compared to only 12% of workers with no more than a high school diploma. (These are the industries laying off the most workers.)
Currently, workers with only a high school education are over 80% more likely to be unemployed than college-educated workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But while the exact degree to which AI technology will reshape the American job market remains to be seen, the increased job security that once came with a college education may soon be a relic of the past. In the coming years, there are dozens of occupations with no postsecondary education requirements — and relatively limited exposure to AI — that are expected to see a surge in demand for workers.
Using data on projected employment from the U.S. BLS’ Employment Projections program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most in-demand jobs that don’t require a degree. Occupations are ranked on projected percentage employment growth from 2022 to 2023. Supplemental data on median annual wage and total employment are also from the BLS.
Among the occupations on this list, the projected 10-year employment growth ranges from 7.0% to as much as 44.6%. For comparison, employment across all occupations is projected to grow by just 2.8% over the same period.
The majority of these jobs each fall into one of four broad categories: personal care and service; transportation and material moving; health care support; and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations. The projected rapid employment growth for these and other occupations is due to a number of factors, including replacement for retired workers, growing demand for specific services, an aging population with greater health care needs, and the transition to clean energy. Notably, these jobs largely involve physical labor that cannot be done through AI. (These 25 American industries are booming.)
While perhaps more secure than many other occupations, many of these jobs are not especially well paying. The median wage among all full-time workers was $46,310 in 2022. But in the majority of the 50 occupations on this list, most workers earn less than that.
Here are the most in-demand jobs that don’t require a degree.
50. Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.0%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $30,210
- Total employment, 2022: 12,130
49. Barbers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.1%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $34,990
- Total employment, 2022: 12,690
48. Septic Tank Servicers and Sewer Pipe Cleaners
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $45,610
- Total employment, 2022: 27,660
47. First-Line Supervisors of Entertainment and Recreation Workers, Except Gambling Services
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $44,660
- Total employment, 2022: 79,060
46. Hairdressers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $33,290
- Total employment, 2022: 298,050
45. Driver/Sales Workers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $32,690
- Total employment, 2022: 489,510
44. Phlebotomists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $38,530
- Total employment, 2022: 137,090
43. Food Batchmakers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.9%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $36,580
- Total employment, 2022: 166,520
42. Insurance Sales Agents
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.9%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $57,860
- Total employment, 2022: 445,540
41. Highway Maintenance Workers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.9%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $44,930
- Total employment, 2022: 143,330
40. Shuttle Drivers and Chauffeurs
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.0%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $32,800
- Total employment, 2022: 201,070
39. Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.1%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $48,010
- Total employment, 2022: 35,280
38. Semiconductor Processing Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.1%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $44,690
- Total employment, 2022: 23,860
37. Tour and Travel Guides
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.2%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $34,440
- Total employment, 2022: 41,180
36. Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.2%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $98,560
- Total employment, 2022: 169,910
35. First-Line Supervisors of Personal Service Workers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.2%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $43,680
- Total employment, 2022: 104,480
34. Medical Records Specialists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $47,180
- Total employment, 2022: 187,720
33. Social and Human Service Assistants
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $38,520
- Total employment, 2022: 399,560
32. Athletes and Sports Competitors
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $94,270
- Total employment, 2022: 11,930
31. Agricultural Equipment Operators
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $37,780
- Total employment, 2022: 28,830
30. Manicurists and Pedicurists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $31,130
- Total employment, 2022: 138,020
29. Aircraft Cargo Handling Supervisors
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $53,490
- Total employment, 2022: 7,950
28. Skincare Specialists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.0%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $38,060
- Total employment, 2022: 61,990
27. Mechanical Door Repairers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.3%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $47,010
- Total employment, 2022: 27,330
26. Recreational Vehicle Service Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $45,030
- Total employment, 2022: 17,190
25. Cargo and Freight Agents
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $46,860
- Total employment, 2022: 93,480
24. Psychiatric Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $37,380
- Total employment, 2022: 100,950
23. Umpires, Referees, and Other Sports Officials
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.8%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $36,010
- Total employment, 2022: 12,720
22. Dredge Operators
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +10.0%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $47,090
- Total employment, 2022: 940
21. Occupational Health and Safety Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +10.1%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $57,970
- Total employment, 2022: 23,670
20. Flight Attendants
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +11.4%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $63,760
- Total employment, 2022: 108,480
19. Light Truck Drivers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +11.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $40,410
- Total employment, 2022: 1,059,840
18. Shampooers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +11.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $27,860
- Total employment, 2022: 7,480
17. Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +12.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $38,860
- Total employment, 2022: 66,060
16. Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +13.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $45,380
- Total employment, 2022: 250,540
15. Medical Assistants
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +13.8%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $38,270
- Total employment, 2022: 752,460
14. Community Health Workers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +14.0%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $46,190
- Total employment, 2022: 61,300
13. Hearing Aid Specialists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +14.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $59,020
- Total employment, 2022: 10,080
12. Industrial Machinery Mechanics
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +14.9%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $59,830
- Total employment, 2022: 386,120
11. Animal Caretakers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +15.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $29,530
- Total employment, 2022: 256,670
10. Computer Numerically Controlled Tool Programmers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +15.8%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $60,800
- Total employment, 2022: 28,120
9. Animal Trainers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +16.1%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $35,620
- Total employment, 2022: 17,710
8. Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +16.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $48,110
- Total employment, 2022: 2,290
7. Massage Therapists
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +18.3%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $49,860
- Total employment, 2022: 86,270
6. Cooks, Restaurant
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +20.4%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $34,110
- Total employment, 2022: 1,321,480
5. Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +20.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $34,740
- Total employment, 2022: 111,880
4. Taxi Drivers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +20.5%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $30,670
- Total employment, 2022: 13,820
3. Home Health and Personal Care Aides
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +21.7%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $30,180
- Total employment, 2022: 3,504,230
2. Solar Photovoltaic Installers
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +22.1%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $45,230
- Total employment, 2022: 27,760
1. Wind Turbine Service Technicians
- Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +44.6%
- Median annual wage, 2022: $57,320
- Total employment, 2022: 9,830
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.