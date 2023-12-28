Special Report

Artificial intelligence, or AI, could prove to be one of the most significant technological advances in our lifetime, or even human history. But while AI is expected to boost productivity, improve services, and drive innovation, it may also be coming for your job. But unlike technology-driven disruptions of the past, which have disproportionately impacted blue-collar workers, AI poses a far greater threat to white-collar occupations.

Capable of synthesizing vast amounts of data and generating new content, AI will likely be most disruptive to office jobs, particularly those that require high levels of creativity and education. According to a recent Pew Research Center study, as many as 27% of U.S. workers with a college degree are employed in roles that are highly exposed to AI disruption or replacement – compared to only 12% of workers with no more than a high school diploma. (These are the industries laying off the most workers.) 

Currently, workers with only a high school education are over 80% more likely to be unemployed than college-educated workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But while the exact degree to which AI technology will reshape the American job market remains to be seen, the increased job security that once came with a college education may soon be a relic of the past. In the coming years, there are dozens of occupations with no postsecondary education requirements — and relatively limited exposure to AI — that are expected to see a surge in demand for workers. 

Using data on projected employment from the U.S. BLS’ Employment Projections program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most in-demand jobs that don’t require a degree. Occupations are ranked on projected percentage employment growth from 2022 to 2023. Supplemental data on median annual wage and total employment are also from the BLS.  

Among the occupations on this list, the projected 10-year employment growth ranges from 7.0% to as much as 44.6%. For comparison, employment across all occupations is projected to grow by just 2.8% over the same period. 

The majority of these jobs each fall into one of four broad categories: personal care and service; transportation and material moving; health care support; and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations. The projected rapid employment growth for these and other occupations is due to a number of factors, including replacement for retired workers, growing demand for specific services, an aging population with greater health care needs, and the transition to clean energy. Notably, these jobs largely involve physical labor that cannot be done through AI. (These 25 American industries are booming.)

While perhaps more secure than many other occupations, many of these jobs are not especially well paying. The median wage among all full-time workers was $46,310 in 2022. But in the majority of the 50 occupations on this list, most workers earn less than that. 

Here are the most in-demand jobs that don’t require a degree.

50. Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants

Source: benedek / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.0%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $30,210
  • Total employment, 2022: 12,130

49. Barbers

Barber Shop by Mike Licht
Barber Shop (CC BY 2.0) by Mike Licht
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.1%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $34,990
  • Total employment, 2022: 12,690

48. Septic Tank Servicers and Sewer Pipe Cleaners

Caroline's Effluent Services by Mark Hillary
Caroline's Effluent Services (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Hillary
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $45,610
  • Total employment, 2022: 27,660

47. First-Line Supervisors of Entertainment and Recreation Workers, Except Gambling Services

Source: alvarez / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $44,660
  • Total employment, 2022: 79,060

46. Hairdressers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists

Source: Ivanko_Brnjakovic / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $33,290
  • Total employment, 2022: 298,050

45. Driver/Sales Workers

Source: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $32,690
  • Total employment, 2022: 489,510

44. Phlebotomists

Source: YakobchukOlena / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $38,530
  • Total employment, 2022: 137,090

43. Food Batchmakers

Source: andresr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.9%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $36,580
  • Total employment, 2022: 166,520

42. Insurance Sales Agents

Source: VioletaStoimenova / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.9%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $57,860
  • Total employment, 2022: 445,540

41. Highway Maintenance Workers

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +7.9%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $44,930
  • Total employment, 2022: 143,330

40. Shuttle Drivers and Chauffeurs

Source: Lawrence Glass / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.0%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $32,800
  • Total employment, 2022: 201,070

39. Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

Storage Shed: International Ha... by Daniel X. O'Neil
Storage Shed: International Ha... (CC BY 2.0) by Daniel X. O'Neil
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.1%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $48,010
  • Total employment, 2022: 35,280

38. Semiconductor Processing Technicians

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.1%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $44,690
  • Total employment, 2022: 23,860

37. Tour and Travel Guides

Source: SolStock / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.2%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $34,440
  • Total employment, 2022: 41,180

36. Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers

Source: alvarez / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.2%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $98,560
  • Total employment, 2022: 169,910

35. First-Line Supervisors of Personal Service Workers

Source: YurolaitsAlbert / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.2%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $43,680
  • Total employment, 2022: 104,480

34. Medical Records Specialists

Source: BrianAJackson / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $47,180
  • Total employment, 2022: 187,720

33. Social and Human Service Assistants

Source: pixelfit / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $38,520
  • Total employment, 2022: 399,560

32. Athletes and Sports Competitors

Source: jacoblund / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $94,270
  • Total employment, 2022: 11,930

31. Agricultural Equipment Operators

Source: Gligatron / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $37,780
  • Total employment, 2022: 28,830

30. Manicurists and Pedicurists

Source: valentinrussanov / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $31,130
  • Total employment, 2022: 138,020

29. Aircraft Cargo Handling Supervisors

Antonov An-124 by Sergey Vladimirov
Antonov An-124 (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +8.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $53,490
  • Total employment, 2022: 7,950

28. Skincare Specialists

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.0%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $38,060
  • Total employment, 2022: 61,990

27. Mechanical Door Repairers

Half-open sliding garage door by Downtowngal
Half-open sliding garage door (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Downtowngal
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.3%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $47,010
  • Total employment, 2022: 27,330

26. Recreational Vehicle Service Technicians

Source: YinYang / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $45,030
  • Total employment, 2022: 17,190

25. Cargo and Freight Agents

Source: WendellandCarolyn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $46,860
  • Total employment, 2022: 93,480

24. Psychiatric Technicians

Source: LPETTET / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $37,380
  • Total employment, 2022: 100,950

23. Umpires, Referees, and Other Sports Officials

Source: skynesher / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +9.8%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $36,010
  • Total employment, 2022: 12,720

22. Dredge Operators

Excavator dredger in Neeme harbour, Estonia by Sillerkiil
Excavator dredger in Neeme harbour, Estonia (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Sillerkiil
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +10.0%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $47,090
  • Total employment, 2022: 940

21. Occupational Health and Safety Technicians

Source: ljubaphoto / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +10.1%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $57,970
  • Total employment, 2022: 23,670

20. Flight Attendants

Source: izusek / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +11.4%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $63,760
  • Total employment, 2022: 108,480

19. Light Truck Drivers

Source: Daxus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +11.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $40,410
  • Total employment, 2022: 1,059,840

18. Shampooers

Source: Ivanko_Brnjakovic / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +11.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $27,860
  • Total employment, 2022: 7,480

17. Ophthalmic Medical Technicians

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +12.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $38,860
  • Total employment, 2022: 66,060

16. Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors

Source: SolStock / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +13.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $45,380
  • Total employment, 2022: 250,540

15. Medical Assistants

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +13.8%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $38,270
  • Total employment, 2022: 752,460

14. Community Health Workers

Source: Octavio Jones / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +14.0%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $46,190
  • Total employment, 2022: 61,300

13. Hearing Aid Specialists

Source: peakSTOCK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +14.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $59,020
  • Total employment, 2022: 10,080

12. Industrial Machinery Mechanics

Source: aPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +14.9%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $59,830
  • Total employment, 2022: 386,120

11. Animal Caretakers

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +15.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $29,530
  • Total employment, 2022: 256,670

10. Computer Numerically Controlled Tool Programmers

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +15.8%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $60,800
  • Total employment, 2022: 28,120

9. Animal Trainers

Source: SbytovaMN / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +16.1%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $35,620
  • Total employment, 2022: 17,710

8. Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists

Source: THEPALMER / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +16.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $48,110
  • Total employment, 2022: 2,290

7. Massage Therapists

Source: Wavebreakmedia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +18.3%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $49,860
  • Total employment, 2022: 86,270

6. Cooks, Restaurant

Source: IVAN ARAGON ALONSO / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +20.4%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $34,110
  • Total employment, 2022: 1,321,480

5. Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers

Source: santypan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +20.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $34,740
  • Total employment, 2022: 111,880

4. Taxi Drivers

Source: Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +20.5%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $30,670
  • Total employment, 2022: 13,820

3. Home Health and Personal Care Aides

Source: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +21.7%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $30,180
  • Total employment, 2022: 3,504,230

2. Solar Photovoltaic Installers

Source: zstockphotos / Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +22.1%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $45,230
  • Total employment, 2022: 27,760

1. Wind Turbine Service Technicians

Source: CharlieChesvick / E+ via Getty Images
  • Projected employment growth, 2022 to 2032: +44.6%
  • Median annual wage, 2022: $57,320
  • Total employment, 2022: 9,830

