The 50 Biggest Cities in America

The United States’ urban population increased by 6.4% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Census Bureau, and accounts for the vast majority — or 80% — of the nation’s population. The West and Northeast census regions remain the most urban, with respectively 88.9% and 84% of their populations living in urban areas. The South and Midwest regions have lower urban populations at 75.8% and 74.3%, respectively.
The Census defines urban areas as densely developed residential, commercial, and other nonresidential areas, with a threshold population of 5,000. However, for incorporated places that are considered cities, each state has its own requirements. Of course, some cities are far larger than the minimum threshold, so which are the biggest cities?
To determine the largest cities in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, assembling a list of the 50 most populous. For each of these cities, we also collected land area and total area (land and water) from the Census Bureau’s Gazetteers Files vintage 2023 and calculated population density.
Nine of the largest 50 cities by population are in California and six are in Texas. The largest city is, probably not surprisingly, New York City. The populations noted here are for the cities proper, so while New York’s population is listed at 8.3 million, the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan statistical area, which spans three states, has a population of nearly 20 million. This is similar with other cities that are part of larger metro areas. (While these cities are the largest, here are the 50 best U.S. cities to live in.)
New York is also considerably more densely populated than other cities, with over 27,000 residents per square mile. San Francisco and Boston are next with over 17,000 and over 13,000 people per square mile. And among the 50 cities on the list, the largest by area is Jacksonville, Florida. (Also see: People Are Abandoning These 50 American Cities.)
50. Wichita, Kansas
- Population, 2022: 396,205
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 167.4 — #45 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 162.9 — #42 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,431.6 — #428 of 640 cities
49. Tampa, Florida
- Population, 2022: 398,160
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 177.2 — #44 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 113.6 — #73 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,503.8 — #281 of 640 cities
48. Bakersfield, California
- Population, 2022: 410,654
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 151.7 — #49 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 150.3 — #46 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,732.7 — #389 of 640 cities
47. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Population, 2022: 413,142
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 201.9 — #36 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 197.8 — #33 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,089.1 — #489 of 640 cities
46. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Population, 2022: 425,104
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 57.5 — #202 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 54.0 — #204 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,872.4 — #65 of 640 cities
45. Oakland, California
- Population, 2022: 430,531
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 78.0 — #132 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 56.0 — #193 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,693.1 — #68 of 640 cities
44. Miami, Florida
- Population, 2022: 449,484
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 56.1 — #211 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 36.0 — #333 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 12,487.2 — #22 of 640 cities
43. Long Beach, California
- Population, 2022: 451,319
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 77.8 — #133 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 50.7 — #217 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,906.7 — #53 of 640 cities
42. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Population, 2022: 455,618
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 497.5 — #8 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 244.7 — #26 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,861.8 — #522 of 640 cities
41. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Population, 2022: 477,084
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 150.5 — #50 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 149.4 — #47 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,192.3 — #314 of 640 cities
40. Omaha, Nebraska
- Population, 2022: 485,146
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 146.6 — #54 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 143.0 — #50 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,393.1 — #295 of 640 cities
39. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Population, 2022: 486,228
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 202.2 — #35 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 201.9 — #32 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,408.7 — #433 of 640 cities
38. Atlanta, Georgia
- Population, 2022: 499,121
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 136.3 — #65 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 135.3 — #58 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,690.3 — #261 of 640 cities
37. Kansas City, Missouri
- Population, 2022: 509,247
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 318.8 — #21 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 314.7 — #17 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,618.3 — #560 of 640 cities
36. Mesa, Arizona
- Population, 2022: 512,523
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.0 — #61 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 141.4 — #54 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,625.1 — #266 of 640 cities
35. Sacramento, California
- Population, 2022: 528,026
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 100.7 — #100 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 98.6 — #94 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,352.8 — #129 of 640 cities
34. Fresno, California
- Population, 2022: 545,564
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 117.0 — #81 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 115.8 — #71 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,710.5 — #165 of 640 cities
33. Tucson, Arizona
- Population, 2022: 546,598
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 242.5 — #29 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 242.2 — #27 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,256.9 — #464 of 640 cities
32. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Population, 2022: 561,006
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 188.9 — #39 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 187.3 — #35 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,995.8 — #339 of 640 cities
31. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Population, 2022: 563,306
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 96.8 — #105 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 96.2 — #96 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,857.3 — #107 of 640 cities
30. Baltimore, Maryland
- Population, 2022: 569,931
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 92.0 — #110 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 80.9 — #116 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,040.9 — #76 of 640 cities
29. Detroit, Michigan
- Population, 2022: 620,410
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.9 — #58 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 138.7 — #56 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,471.9 — #178 of 640 cities
28. Memphis, Tennessee
- Population, 2022: 621,050
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 303.8 — #24 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 296.2 — #21 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,096.7 — #487 of 640 cities
27. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky
- Population, 2022: 624,450
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 274.7 — #26 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 263.1 — #23 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,373.8 — #445 of 640 cities
26. Portland, Oregon
- Population, 2022: 635,296
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 145.0 — #56 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 133.5 — #62 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,759.2 — #160 of 640 cities
25. Boston, Massachusetts
- Population, 2022: 649,768
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 89.6 — #114 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 48.3 — #234 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 13,441.6 — #14 of 640 cities
24. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Population, 2022: 656,302
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 141.9 — #62 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 141.9 — #53 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,626.4 — #174 of 640 cities
23. Washington, District of Columbia
- Population, 2022: 671,803
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 68.3 — #158 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 61.1 — #176 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 10,990.5 — #33 of 640 cities
22. El Paso, Texas
- Population, 2022: 677,469
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 259.4 — #27 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 258.8 — #24 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,617.9 — #402 of 640 cities
21. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee
- Population, 2022: 683,639
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 497.2 — #9 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 475.6 — #7 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,437.5 — #581 of 640 cities
20. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Population, 2022: 694,768
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 620.8 — #4 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 606.5 — #4 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,145.6 — #615 of 640 cities
19. Denver, Colorado
- Population, 2022: 713,252
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 154.7 — #48 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 153.1 — #45 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,659.5 — #167 of 640 cities
18. Seattle, Washington
- Population, 2022: 749,267
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.1 — #60 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 84.0 — #109 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,919.9 — #52 of 640 cities
17. San Francisco, California
- Population, 2022: 808,437
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 231.9 — #31 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 46.7 — #242 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 17,311.5 — #9 of 640 cities
16. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Population, 2022: 876,564
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 367.9 — #16 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 361.0 — #11 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,428.1 — #430 of 640 cities
15. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Population, 2022: 897,720
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 312.7 — #22 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 310.8 — #18 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,888.8 — #361 of 640 cities
14. Columbus, Ohio
- Population, 2022: 908,372
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 226.6 — #32 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 220.7 — #30 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,115.4 — #215 of 640 cities
13. Fort Worth, Texas
- Population, 2022: 961,160
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 358.6 — #17 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 350.3 — #12 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,744.1 — #388 of 640 cities
12. San Jose, California
- Population, 2022: 971,265
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 181.1 — #41 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 177.9 — #38 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,458.5 — #126 of 640 cities
11. Jacksonville, Florida
- Population, 2022: 971,315
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 874.5 — #2 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 747.3 — #2 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,299.8 — #601 of 640 cities
10. Austin, Texas
- Population, 2022: 975,335
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 332.9 — #20 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 326.4 — #15 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,988.5 — #342 of 640 cities
9. Dallas, Texas
- Population, 2022: 1,299,553
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 383.6 — #14 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 339.7 — #13 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,825.9 — #248 of 640 cities
8. San Diego, California
- Population, 2022: 1,381,182
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 372.4 — #15 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 326.1 — #16 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,235.6 — #199 of 640 cities
7. San Antonio, Texas
- Population, 2022: 1,472,904
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 504.7 — #6 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 498.9 — #6 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,952.2 — #352 of 640 cities
6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Population, 2022: 1,567,258
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.7 — #59 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 134.4 — #59 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 11,665.0 — #26 of 640 cities
5. Phoenix, Arizona
- Population, 2022: 1,644,403
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 519.3 — #5 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 518.3 — #5 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,172.5 — #320 of 640 cities
4. Houston, Texas
- Population, 2022: 2,304,414
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 671.8 — #3 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 640.6 — #3 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,597.3 — #269 of 640 cities
3. Chicago, Illinois
- Population, 2022: 2,665,064
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 234.5 — #30 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 227.7 — #28 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 11,701.9 — #25 of 640 cities
2. Los Angeles, California
- Population, 2022: 3,822,224
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 501.6 — #7 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 470.5 — #8 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,123.5 — #61 of 640 cities
1. New York, New York
- Population, 2022: 8,335,897
- Total area (including water) in square miles: 472.4 — #11 of 640 cities
- Land area in square miles: 300.5 — #20 of 640 cities
- Population density per sq mile of land area: 27,744.2 — #2 of 640 cities
