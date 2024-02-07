Special Report

The 50 Biggest Cities in America

dszc / E+ via Getty Images
Melly Alazraki
Published:

The United States’ urban population increased by 6.4% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Census Bureau, and accounts for the vast majority — or 80% — of the nation’s population. The West and Northeast census regions remain the most urban, with respectively 88.9% and 84% of their populations living in urban areas. The South and Midwest regions have lower urban populations at 75.8% and 74.3%, respectively.

The Census defines urban areas as densely developed residential, commercial, and other nonresidential areas, with a threshold population of 5,000. However, for incorporated places that are considered cities, each state has its own requirements. Of course, some cities are far larger than the minimum threshold, so which are the biggest cities?

To determine the largest cities in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, assembling a list of the 50 most populous. For each of these cities, we also collected land area and total area (land and water) from the Census Bureau’s Gazetteers Files vintage 2023 and calculated population density.

Nine of the largest 50 cities by population are in California and six are in Texas. The largest city is, probably not surprisingly, New York City. The populations noted here are for the cities proper, so while New York’s population is listed at 8.3 million, the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan statistical area, which spans three states, has a population of nearly 20 million. This is similar with other cities that are part of larger metro areas. (While these cities are the largest, here are the 50 best U.S. cities to live in.)

New York is also considerably more densely populated than other cities, with over 27,000 residents per square mile. San Francisco and Boston are next with over 17,000 and over 13,000 people per square mile. And among the 50 cities on the list, the largest by area is Jacksonville, Florida. (Also see: People Are Abandoning These 50 American Cities.)

50. Wichita, Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 396,205
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 167.4 — #45 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 162.9 — #42 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,431.6 — #428 of 640 cities

49. Tampa, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 398,160
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 177.2 — #44 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 113.6 — #73 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,503.8 — #281 of 640 cities

48. Bakersfield, California

Source: LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 410,654
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 151.7 — #49 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 150.3 — #46 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,732.7 — #389 of 640 cities

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 413,142
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 201.9 — #36 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 197.8 — #33 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,089.1 — #489 of 640 cities

46. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 425,104
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 57.5 — #202 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 54.0 — #204 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,872.4 — #65 of 640 cities

45. Oakland, California

Source: Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 430,531
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 78.0 — #132 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 56.0 — #193 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,693.1 — #68 of 640 cities

44. Miami, Florida

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 449,484
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 56.1 — #211 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 36.0 — #333 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 12,487.2 — #22 of 640 cities

43. Long Beach, California

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 451,319
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 77.8 — #133 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 50.7 — #217 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,906.7 — #53 of 640 cities

42. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Source: drone-and-quadcopter / Flickr
  • Population, 2022: 455,618
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 497.5 — #8 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 244.7 — #26 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,861.8 — #522 of 640 cities

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 477,084
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 150.5 — #50 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 149.4 — #47 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,192.3 — #314 of 640 cities

40. Omaha, Nebraska

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 485,146
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 146.6 — #54 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 143.0 — #50 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,393.1 — #295 of 640 cities

39. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 486,228
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 202.2 — #35 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 201.9 — #32 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,408.7 — #433 of 640 cities

38. Atlanta, Georgia

Source: chris-yunker / Flickr
  • Population, 2022: 499,121
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 136.3 — #65 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 135.3 — #58 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,690.3 — #261 of 640 cities

37. Kansas City, Missouri

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 509,247
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 318.8 — #21 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 314.7 — #17 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,618.3 — #560 of 640 cities

36. Mesa, Arizona

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 512,523
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.0 — #61 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 141.4 — #54 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,625.1 — #266 of 640 cities

35. Sacramento, California

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 528,026
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 100.7 — #100 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 98.6 — #94 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,352.8 — #129 of 640 cities

34. Fresno, California

Source: Vincent Romero / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 545,564
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 117.0 — #81 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 115.8 — #71 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,710.5 — #165 of 640 cities

33. Tucson, Arizona

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 546,598
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 242.5 — #29 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 242.2 — #27 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,256.9 — #464 of 640 cities

32. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 561,006
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 188.9 — #39 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 187.3 — #35 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,995.8 — #339 of 640 cities

31. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 563,306
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 96.8 — #105 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 96.2 — #96 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,857.3 — #107 of 640 cities

30. Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 569,931
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 92.0 — #110 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 80.9 — #116 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,040.9 — #76 of 640 cities

29. Detroit, Michigan

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 620,410
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.9 — #58 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 138.7 — #56 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,471.9 — #178 of 640 cities

28. Memphis, Tennessee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 621,050
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 303.8 — #24 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 296.2 — #21 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,096.7 — #487 of 640 cities

27. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 624,450
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 274.7 — #26 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 263.1 — #23 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,373.8 — #445 of 640 cities

26. Portland, Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 635,296
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 145.0 — #56 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 133.5 — #62 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,759.2 — #160 of 640 cities

25. Boston, Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 649,768
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 89.6 — #114 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 48.3 — #234 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 13,441.6 — #14 of 640 cities

24. Las Vegas, Nevada

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 656,302
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 141.9 — #62 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 141.9 — #53 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,626.4 — #174 of 640 cities

23. Washington, District of Columbia

Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 671,803
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 68.3 — #158 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 61.1 — #176 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 10,990.5 — #33 of 640 cities

22. El Paso, Texas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 677,469
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 259.4 — #27 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 258.8 — #24 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,617.9 — #402 of 640 cities

21. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 683,639
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 497.2 — #9 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 475.6 — #7 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,437.5 — #581 of 640 cities

20. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 694,768
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 620.8 — #4 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 606.5 — #4 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,145.6 — #615 of 640 cities

19. Denver, Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 713,252
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 154.7 — #48 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 153.1 — #45 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,659.5 — #167 of 640 cities

18. Seattle, Washington

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 749,267
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.1 — #60 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 84.0 — #109 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,919.9 — #52 of 640 cities

17. San Francisco, California

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 808,437
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 231.9 — #31 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 46.7 — #242 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 17,311.5 — #9 of 640 cities

16. Indianapolis, Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 876,564
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 367.9 — #16 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 361.0 — #11 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,428.1 — #430 of 640 cities

15. Charlotte, North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 897,720
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 312.7 — #22 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 310.8 — #18 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,888.8 — #361 of 640 cities

14. Columbus, Ohio

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 908,372
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 226.6 — #32 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 220.7 — #30 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,115.4 — #215 of 640 cities

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Source: Barbara Smyers / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 961,160
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 358.6 — #17 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 350.3 — #12 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,744.1 — #388 of 640 cities

12. San Jose, California

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 971,265
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 181.1 — #41 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 177.9 — #38 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,458.5 — #126 of 640 cities

11. Jacksonville, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 971,315
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 874.5 — #2 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 747.3 — #2 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,299.8 — #601 of 640 cities

10. Austin, Texas

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 975,335
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 332.9 — #20 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 326.4 — #15 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,988.5 — #342 of 640 cities

9. Dallas, Texas

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 1,299,553
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 383.6 — #14 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 339.7 — #13 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,825.9 — #248 of 640 cities

8. San Diego, California

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 1,381,182
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 372.4 — #15 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 326.1 — #16 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,235.6 — #199 of 640 cities

7. San Antonio, Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 1,472,904
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 504.7 — #6 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 498.9 — #6 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,952.2 — #352 of 640 cities

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 1,567,258
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.7 — #59 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 134.4 — #59 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 11,665.0 — #26 of 640 cities

5. Phoenix, Arizona

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 1,644,403
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 519.3 — #5 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 518.3 — #5 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,172.5 — #320 of 640 cities

4. Houston, Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 2,304,414
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 671.8 — #3 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 640.6 — #3 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,597.3 — #269 of 640 cities

3. Chicago, Illinois

Source: pom-angers / Flickr
  • Population, 2022: 2,665,064
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 234.5 — #30 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 227.7 — #28 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 11,701.9 — #25 of 640 cities

2. Los Angeles, California

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 3,822,224
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 501.6 — #7 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 470.5 — #8 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,123.5 — #61 of 640 cities

1. New York, New York

Source: GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population, 2022: 8,335,897
  • Total area (including water) in square miles: 472.4 — #11 of 640 cities
  • Land area in square miles: 300.5 — #20 of 640 cities
  • Population density per sq mile of land area: 27,744.2 — #2 of 640 cities

How to Retire Early With Dividends (sponsored)

Finding a good financial advisor today may be the key to a richer tomorrow. With bonds yielding 5% (or more!), and some stocks paying 7%, finding the right one can be the key to retiring early.

Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, Chicago, city, land area, Los Angeles, metro area, New York City, population, population density, U.S. Census, urban area, urban population, Social Characteristics

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Cities With the Most Gun Violence

Most Dangerous States in America

America's 50 Worst Cities to Live

Best Private High Schools in Every State