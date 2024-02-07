The 50 Biggest Cities in America

The United States’ urban population increased by 6.4% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Census Bureau, and accounts for the vast majority — or 80% — of the nation’s population. The West and Northeast census regions remain the most urban, with respectively 88.9% and 84% of their populations living in urban areas. The South and Midwest regions have lower urban populations at 75.8% and 74.3%, respectively.

The Census defines urban areas as densely developed residential, commercial, and other nonresidential areas, with a threshold population of 5,000. However, for incorporated places that are considered cities, each state has its own requirements. Of course, some cities are far larger than the minimum threshold, so which are the biggest cities?

To determine the largest cities in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, assembling a list of the 50 most populous. For each of these cities, we also collected land area and total area (land and water) from the Census Bureau’s Gazetteers Files vintage 2023 and calculated population density.

Nine of the largest 50 cities by population are in California and six are in Texas. The largest city is, probably not surprisingly, New York City. The populations noted here are for the cities proper, so while New York’s population is listed at 8.3 million, the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan statistical area, which spans three states, has a population of nearly 20 million. This is similar with other cities that are part of larger metro areas. (While these cities are the largest, here are the 50 best U.S. cities to live in.)

New York is also considerably more densely populated than other cities, with over 27,000 residents per square mile. San Francisco and Boston are next with over 17,000 and over 13,000 people per square mile. And among the 50 cities on the list, the largest by area is Jacksonville, Florida. (Also see: People Are Abandoning These 50 American Cities.)

50. Wichita, Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 396,205

396,205 Total area (including water) in square miles: 167.4 — #45 of 640 cities

167.4 — #45 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 162.9 — #42 of 640 cities

162.9 — #42 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,431.6 — #428 of 640 cities

49. Tampa, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 398,160

398,160 Total area (including water) in square miles: 177.2 — #44 of 640 cities

177.2 — #44 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 113.6 — #73 of 640 cities

113.6 — #73 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,503.8 — #281 of 640 cities

48. Bakersfield, California

Source: LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 410,654

410,654 Total area (including water) in square miles: 151.7 — #49 of 640 cities

151.7 — #49 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 150.3 — #46 of 640 cities

150.3 — #46 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,732.7 — #389 of 640 cities

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 413,142

413,142 Total area (including water) in square miles: 201.9 — #36 of 640 cities

201.9 — #36 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 197.8 — #33 of 640 cities

197.8 — #33 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,089.1 — #489 of 640 cities

46. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 425,104

425,104 Total area (including water) in square miles: 57.5 — #202 of 640 cities

57.5 — #202 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 54.0 — #204 of 640 cities

54.0 — #204 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,872.4 — #65 of 640 cities

45. Oakland, California

Source: Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 430,531

430,531 Total area (including water) in square miles: 78.0 — #132 of 640 cities

78.0 — #132 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 56.0 — #193 of 640 cities

56.0 — #193 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,693.1 — #68 of 640 cities

44. Miami, Florida

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 449,484

449,484 Total area (including water) in square miles: 56.1 — #211 of 640 cities

56.1 — #211 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 36.0 — #333 of 640 cities

36.0 — #333 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 12,487.2 — #22 of 640 cities

43. Long Beach, California

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 451,319

451,319 Total area (including water) in square miles: 77.8 — #133 of 640 cities

77.8 — #133 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 50.7 — #217 of 640 cities

50.7 — #217 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,906.7 — #53 of 640 cities

42. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Source: drone-and-quadcopter / Flickr

Population, 2022: 455,618

455,618 Total area (including water) in square miles: 497.5 — #8 of 640 cities

497.5 — #8 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 244.7 — #26 of 640 cities

244.7 — #26 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,861.8 — #522 of 640 cities

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 477,084

477,084 Total area (including water) in square miles: 150.5 — #50 of 640 cities

150.5 — #50 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 149.4 — #47 of 640 cities

149.4 — #47 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,192.3 — #314 of 640 cities

40. Omaha, Nebraska

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 485,146

485,146 Total area (including water) in square miles: 146.6 — #54 of 640 cities

146.6 — #54 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 143.0 — #50 of 640 cities

143.0 — #50 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,393.1 — #295 of 640 cities

39. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 486,228

486,228 Total area (including water) in square miles: 202.2 — #35 of 640 cities

202.2 — #35 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 201.9 — #32 of 640 cities

201.9 — #32 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,408.7 — #433 of 640 cities

38. Atlanta, Georgia

Source: chris-yunker / Flickr

Population, 2022: 499,121

499,121 Total area (including water) in square miles: 136.3 — #65 of 640 cities

136.3 — #65 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 135.3 — #58 of 640 cities

135.3 — #58 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,690.3 — #261 of 640 cities

37. Kansas City, Missouri

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 509,247

509,247 Total area (including water) in square miles: 318.8 — #21 of 640 cities

318.8 — #21 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 314.7 — #17 of 640 cities

314.7 — #17 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,618.3 — #560 of 640 cities

36. Mesa, Arizona

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 512,523

512,523 Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.0 — #61 of 640 cities

142.0 — #61 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 141.4 — #54 of 640 cities

141.4 — #54 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,625.1 — #266 of 640 cities

35. Sacramento, California

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 528,026

528,026 Total area (including water) in square miles: 100.7 — #100 of 640 cities

100.7 — #100 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 98.6 — #94 of 640 cities

98.6 — #94 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,352.8 — #129 of 640 cities

34. Fresno, California

Source: Vincent Romero / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 545,564

545,564 Total area (including water) in square miles: 117.0 — #81 of 640 cities

117.0 — #81 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 115.8 — #71 of 640 cities

115.8 — #71 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,710.5 — #165 of 640 cities

33. Tucson, Arizona

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 546,598

546,598 Total area (including water) in square miles: 242.5 — #29 of 640 cities

242.5 — #29 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 242.2 — #27 of 640 cities

242.2 — #27 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,256.9 — #464 of 640 cities

32. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 561,006

561,006 Total area (including water) in square miles: 188.9 — #39 of 640 cities

188.9 — #39 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 187.3 — #35 of 640 cities

187.3 — #35 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,995.8 — #339 of 640 cities

31. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 563,306

563,306 Total area (including water) in square miles: 96.8 — #105 of 640 cities

96.8 — #105 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 96.2 — #96 of 640 cities

96.2 — #96 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,857.3 — #107 of 640 cities

30. Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 569,931

569,931 Total area (including water) in square miles: 92.0 — #110 of 640 cities

92.0 — #110 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 80.9 — #116 of 640 cities

80.9 — #116 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 7,040.9 — #76 of 640 cities

29. Detroit, Michigan

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 620,410

620,410 Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.9 — #58 of 640 cities

142.9 — #58 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 138.7 — #56 of 640 cities

138.7 — #56 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,471.9 — #178 of 640 cities

28. Memphis, Tennessee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 621,050

621,050 Total area (including water) in square miles: 303.8 — #24 of 640 cities

303.8 — #24 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 296.2 — #21 of 640 cities

296.2 — #21 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,096.7 — #487 of 640 cities

27. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 624,450

624,450 Total area (including water) in square miles: 274.7 — #26 of 640 cities

274.7 — #26 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 263.1 — #23 of 640 cities

263.1 — #23 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,373.8 — #445 of 640 cities

26. Portland, Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 635,296

635,296 Total area (including water) in square miles: 145.0 — #56 of 640 cities

145.0 — #56 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 133.5 — #62 of 640 cities

133.5 — #62 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,759.2 — #160 of 640 cities

25. Boston, Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 649,768

649,768 Total area (including water) in square miles: 89.6 — #114 of 640 cities

89.6 — #114 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 48.3 — #234 of 640 cities

48.3 — #234 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 13,441.6 — #14 of 640 cities

24. Las Vegas, Nevada

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 656,302

656,302 Total area (including water) in square miles: 141.9 — #62 of 640 cities

141.9 — #62 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 141.9 — #53 of 640 cities

141.9 — #53 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,626.4 — #174 of 640 cities

23. Washington, District of Columbia

Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 671,803

671,803 Total area (including water) in square miles: 68.3 — #158 of 640 cities

68.3 — #158 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 61.1 — #176 of 640 cities

61.1 — #176 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 10,990.5 — #33 of 640 cities

22. El Paso, Texas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 677,469

677,469 Total area (including water) in square miles: 259.4 — #27 of 640 cities

259.4 — #27 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 258.8 — #24 of 640 cities

258.8 — #24 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,617.9 — #402 of 640 cities

21. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 683,639

683,639 Total area (including water) in square miles: 497.2 — #9 of 640 cities

497.2 — #9 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 475.6 — #7 of 640 cities

475.6 — #7 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,437.5 — #581 of 640 cities

20. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 694,768

694,768 Total area (including water) in square miles: 620.8 — #4 of 640 cities

620.8 — #4 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 606.5 — #4 of 640 cities

606.5 — #4 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,145.6 — #615 of 640 cities

19. Denver, Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 713,252

713,252 Total area (including water) in square miles: 154.7 — #48 of 640 cities

154.7 — #48 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 153.1 — #45 of 640 cities

153.1 — #45 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,659.5 — #167 of 640 cities

18. Seattle, Washington

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 749,267

749,267 Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.1 — #60 of 640 cities

142.1 — #60 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 84.0 — #109 of 640 cities

84.0 — #109 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,919.9 — #52 of 640 cities

17. San Francisco, California

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 808,437

808,437 Total area (including water) in square miles: 231.9 — #31 of 640 cities

231.9 — #31 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 46.7 — #242 of 640 cities

46.7 — #242 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 17,311.5 — #9 of 640 cities

16. Indianapolis, Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 876,564

876,564 Total area (including water) in square miles: 367.9 — #16 of 640 cities

367.9 — #16 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 361.0 — #11 of 640 cities

361.0 — #11 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,428.1 — #430 of 640 cities

15. Charlotte, North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 897,720

897,720 Total area (including water) in square miles: 312.7 — #22 of 640 cities

312.7 — #22 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 310.8 — #18 of 640 cities

310.8 — #18 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,888.8 — #361 of 640 cities

14. Columbus, Ohio

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 908,372

908,372 Total area (including water) in square miles: 226.6 — #32 of 640 cities

226.6 — #32 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 220.7 — #30 of 640 cities

220.7 — #30 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,115.4 — #215 of 640 cities

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Source: Barbara Smyers / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 961,160

961,160 Total area (including water) in square miles: 358.6 — #17 of 640 cities

358.6 — #17 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 350.3 — #12 of 640 cities

350.3 — #12 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,744.1 — #388 of 640 cities

12. San Jose, California

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 971,265

971,265 Total area (including water) in square miles: 181.1 — #41 of 640 cities

181.1 — #41 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 177.9 — #38 of 640 cities

177.9 — #38 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 5,458.5 — #126 of 640 cities

11. Jacksonville, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 971,315

971,315 Total area (including water) in square miles: 874.5 — #2 of 640 cities

874.5 — #2 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 747.3 — #2 of 640 cities

747.3 — #2 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 1,299.8 — #601 of 640 cities

10. Austin, Texas

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 975,335

975,335 Total area (including water) in square miles: 332.9 — #20 of 640 cities

332.9 — #20 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 326.4 — #15 of 640 cities

326.4 — #15 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,988.5 — #342 of 640 cities

9. Dallas, Texas

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 1,299,553

1,299,553 Total area (including water) in square miles: 383.6 — #14 of 640 cities

383.6 — #14 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 339.7 — #13 of 640 cities

339.7 — #13 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,825.9 — #248 of 640 cities

8. San Diego, California

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 1,381,182

1,381,182 Total area (including water) in square miles: 372.4 — #15 of 640 cities

372.4 — #15 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 326.1 — #16 of 640 cities

326.1 — #16 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 4,235.6 — #199 of 640 cities

7. San Antonio, Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 1,472,904

1,472,904 Total area (including water) in square miles: 504.7 — #6 of 640 cities

504.7 — #6 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 498.9 — #6 of 640 cities

498.9 — #6 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 2,952.2 — #352 of 640 cities

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 1,567,258

1,567,258 Total area (including water) in square miles: 142.7 — #59 of 640 cities

142.7 — #59 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 134.4 — #59 of 640 cities

134.4 — #59 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 11,665.0 — #26 of 640 cities

5. Phoenix, Arizona

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 1,644,403

1,644,403 Total area (including water) in square miles: 519.3 — #5 of 640 cities

519.3 — #5 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 518.3 — #5 of 640 cities

518.3 — #5 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,172.5 — #320 of 640 cities

4. Houston, Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 2,304,414

2,304,414 Total area (including water) in square miles: 671.8 — #3 of 640 cities

671.8 — #3 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 640.6 — #3 of 640 cities

640.6 — #3 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 3,597.3 — #269 of 640 cities

3. Chicago, Illinois

Source: pom-angers / Flickr

Population, 2022: 2,665,064

2,665,064 Total area (including water) in square miles: 234.5 — #30 of 640 cities

234.5 — #30 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 227.7 — #28 of 640 cities

227.7 — #28 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 11,701.9 — #25 of 640 cities

2. Los Angeles, California

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 3,822,224

3,822,224 Total area (including water) in square miles: 501.6 — #7 of 640 cities

501.6 — #7 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 470.5 — #8 of 640 cities

470.5 — #8 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 8,123.5 — #61 of 640 cities

1. New York, New York

Source: GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Population, 2022: 8,335,897

8,335,897 Total area (including water) in square miles: 472.4 — #11 of 640 cities

472.4 — #11 of 640 cities Land area in square miles: 300.5 — #20 of 640 cities

300.5 — #20 of 640 cities Population density per sq mile of land area: 27,744.2 — #2 of 640 cities