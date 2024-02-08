Special Report

12 Pasta Brands To Avoid

Pasta is amazing! We all have eaten it. We have all delighted in it. You might have eaten it at a fancy Italian restaurant. Likewise, you might have gone to the Olive Garden a few times.

Eating out can be expensive and might not be your thing. You might prefer homemade pasta. When you pick your homemade pasta, you need to know which is the best to choose. Not all pasta products are the same. There are some really good pasta products, like Dreamfields and Barilla. But there are also a lot of stale and mediocre pasta products out there. Whether you are shopping at Target or any other grocery store, it is good to know your options.

We will show you 12 pasta brands to avoid and provide reasons why other products like Barilla or Dreamfields might be better options. Some of these brands have one thing or another that is good. Yet, it is totally negated by something else. These brands are either too stale or too healthy. With that said, let’s take a look at 12 pasta brands to avoid.

12. Anthony’s Rotini

Anthony's Rotini
Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.
The noodles in Anthony’s Rotini are often stale and not as good in quality as the other pasta brands you might see on the market.

This is probably the first pasta brand you might see at your local Smart & Final store. But beware! You will get 42 grams of carbohydrates with each serving of Anthony’s Rotini. Additionally, you will gobble up 200 calories per serving. The only benefit of this pasta is the lack of sodium. There is none. Still, it is one of the pasta brands to avoid.

11. Banza Rigatoni Made from Chickpeas

Banza
Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.
Banza Rigatoni is technically healthier than regular bigger name pasta products but does not taste nearly as good as the brands you might otherwise look at.

Banza has plenty of products that they offer, including a special rigatoni product. It is technically healthier for you because it is made from chickpeas. It substitutes that for the wheat you usually get from pasta products. However, it could affect the taste. The downside of this is that you have to cook Banza Rigatoni a specific way, or the pasta might taste bad. Because of that, it is one of the pasta brands to avoid.

10. Buitoni Chicken Parmesan Ravioli

Source: zefirchik06 / iStock via Getty Images
You will get 36 grams of carbohydrates in each one cup serving, in addition to 61 milligrams of cholesterol. It also packs 680 milligrams of sodium.

Everyone loves ravioli. Many people love chicken. Now, imagine chicken and ravioli blended together with cheese. Buitoni Chicken Parmesan Ravioli gives you all that and more. But remember, some foods may taste amazing but still be bad for you. This specific brand will give you 36 grams of carbohydrates, which is normal. It will have 61 milligrams of cholesterol in each serving as well. But it also will give you 680 milligrams of sodium. That is very salty! For that reason, it is one of the pasta brands to avoid if you are being more health-conscious.

9. Creamette

Source: LauriPatterson / Getty Images
Creamette does not have the greatest texture and is a little more creamier than your normal pasta products.

Some pasta have more cream than others. In this case, Creamette literally has it in its name. While the taste of the product might be enhanced artificially, it also means there might be more added negative effects. You will get 200 calories from every box of Creamette Pasta. There is also some sugar (one) from Creamette. Additionally, there are 42 grams of carbohydrates in Creamette Pasta. You will have a yummy meal. But it is not a brand you should consume daily. That makes it one of the pasta brands to avoid.

8. Great Value Pasta

Great Value
Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.
Great Value Bowtie is a common pasta that has had mixed reviews from customers with some complaining about it being cheaply-made.

Some customers allege that the pasta in Great Value Bowtie falls apart. Others state that the center of the pasta in this brand does not cook correctly at the center. Little complaints like that are why Great Value Bowtie lands on our list of pasta brands to avoid. It is a dry pasta with 42 grams of carbohydrates and 200 calories. It is one you should avoid if you are looking for a good pasta product.

7. Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini

cyclonebill - Tortellini med svampe og parmesan by cyclonebill
cyclonebill - Tortellini med svampe og parmesan (CC BY-SA 2.0) by cyclonebill
While this ravioli is very tasty, it is also very unhealthy with four cheeses stuffed into the pasta, giving you a mixture of different flavors.

People in Italy do not eat cheese in their pasta. Do not tell the makers of Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini, a brand that adds four different types of cheese. Imagine adding Ricotto and Imported Romano. Then, imagine adding freshly grated Parmesan and Swiss cheese. That is what you get with this brand. Yes, it will taste amazing. But remember that adding a lot of cheese does not exactly provide you with the most health benefits. You will get a staggering 320 calories per serving. It is the best brand to have once in a while. But it is not something you should consume every day.

6. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

Source: jentakespictures / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Macaroni & Cheese is the single easiest dinner you can prepare while also being the unhealthiest meal for you without even tasting as good.

You knew this was coming. Kraft’s Macaroni & Cheese is probably the most well-known pasta product on the market. It is fairly simple to do. You boil hot water, add the macaroni, and mix the artificial cheese ingredients before adding in milk and butter. What you get with this popular meal is about 47 grams of carbohydrates, seven grams of sugar, and 561 milligrams of sodium. You also get an astonishing 350 calories in each serving. It may be cheesy and tasty sometimes, but it is definitely one of the pasta brands to avoid.

5. No Yolks Egg White Pasta

No Yolks Egg White Pasta
Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.
While you will get some health benefits from No Yolks Egg White Pasta, it will also affect the taste if you do not cook it correctly.

You will get some health benefits if you eat No Yolks Egg White Pasta. There is only one total gram of fat. Additionally, you will get only 15 milligrams of sodium in this product. But you also will get 40 grams of carbohydrates along with 200 calories per serving. It is also a brand that is easy to overcook. Therefore, it is one of the pasta brands to avoid on your next trip to Smart & Final.

4. Osem Original Israeli Pearl Couscous

Pearl couscous by Seraphim System
Pearl couscous (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Seraphim System
Osem is a carbohydrate-filled pasta, which can increase blood sugar levels which counters the health benefits this brand utlimately offers.

When you eat Osem Original Israeli Pearl Couscous, you may get some health benefits on some levels. For one thing, there is no sodium or cholesterol. That is the good news. But like other pasta products, there is a downside. If you eat this, you will get 200 calories per serving. You also will consume 43 grams of carbohydrates. It is a product you should consume in moderation.

3. Priano Rigatoni

Source: Public Domain
This brand product found at ALDI, is made from durum wheat, which can increase your carboydrate level.

ALDI has its own brand of pasta that it offers. Priano Rigatoni is made from durum wheat. While this offers some good benefits, it also can raise your carbohydrates. This brand specifically has 42 grams of carbohydrates. You will get 200 calories in each serving size. It is slightly healthier than the other pasta brands on this list. But it still has its downsides if you eat it too much.

2. Ronzoni

Ronzoni
Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.
Ronzoni is a classic but bland pasta that you will find at most supermarkets and offers nothing new in terms of taste.

The good news here is that Ronzoni has the normal amount of calories, 200. There is also no added sodium or cholesterol. It also has seven grams of protein. There is also only 41 grams of carbohydrates. The reason why Ronzoni is on this list is because it lacks the taste of the other pastas. While some of the other brands have something unique in terms of taste, this brand offers nothing of the sort. You are better off buying Barilla.

1. San Giorgio Farfalle

Source: Public Domain
San Giorgio Farfalle offers 42 grams of carbs for every one cup of pasta that you eat in addition to seven grams of protein.

You will get the normal amount of protein (seven grams) with San Giorgio Farfale. It also has 42 grams of carbohydrates. You won’t get any sodium or cholesterol from this brand, either. But you will get a product that is pretty standard. The main point against this brand is that some people have complained about broken shells when opening the packaging. Taste and health are big factors when it comes to having the best pasta. Additionally, having a pasta product that is fully intact is very important.

