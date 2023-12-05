13 Fashion Trends That Defined 2023 HighKey / Shutterstock

The world of fashion went through some major shifts in 2023. As the year progressed, trends adjusted based on what consumers were spotting in the pages of magazines and on professional runways. Consumers started paying attention to what everyone was wearing on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram as well.

Fashion trends that defined 2023 impacted the way people planned their outfits, shoe selections, and accessories on a daily basis. It’s clear that 2023 left a big mark on the fashion world. Some of the trends probably shouldn’t have gotten as much hype as they did, though. Find out about some of the worst trends that definitely should go out of style in 2024.

To compile this list of fashion trends that wholeheartedly defined 2023, 24/7 Tempo consulted some fashion-forward websites for insight. Style Caster, Vogue, and InStyle were some of the sources used.

Two-piece dresses

Two-piece dresses certainly had their time to shine in 2023. They became a defining trend since two-piece dresses give people the chance to show off their physiques in a classy way. Regular dresses are solid from top to bottom, but two-piece dresses separate around the midsection.

Sometimes, the separation is above the bellybutton, sometimes it’s in alignment with a belly button, and sometimes it’s just underneath. Wearing this style also gives fashionistas the opportunity to mix and match their top and skirt if they want to.

The school girl aesthetic

The school girl aesthetic definitely took over in 2023 in a way that wasn’t creepy or weird. The school girl aesthetic can be pulled off in a fabulous way by incorporating plaid skirts, pleated shorts, pigtail hairstyles, knee-high socks, collared blouses, cute tights, and close-toed shoes.

Even if you aren’t currently a student enrolled at any universities, the school girl aesthetic is something anyone can handle. To avoid coming across too edgy with this look, simply be sure that your plaid skirts aren’t too short.

Floral dresses

Floral dresses were super popular throughout 2023. Floral dresses will likely always have a place in the world of fashion since they’re classic and timeless. You can wear a floral dress on a picnic date with your partner or to a brunch outing with your friends.

Flowers are naturally aesthetically pleasing, which means having them printed all over your dress will keep you looking gorgeous. Flowers are typically in bloom during spring and summer seasons, but floral dresses were being worn by nearly everyone throughout the entire year in 2023.

Bow adornments

While it’s true that oversized bows are a fabulous accessory to wear in your hair, bow adornments also belong all over your outfits as well. In 2023, people were rocking bow adornments on their blouses, skirts, and dresses. Having a large sized bow on the back of your dress to keep your midsection looking sleek and tight is an easy trick to help you look slimmer.

Having a large sized bow on the front of your dress can have a similar affect if it’s placed strategically. Wearing outfits with bows placed near your waist, hips, or shoulder remained popular throughout 2023.

Asymmetrical necklines

2023 was the year of asymmetrical necklines. An asymmetrical neckline is a dress or shirt that only covers one shoulder and arm while leaving the other totally exposed. Anyone who grew bored of wearing dresses and tops with matching sleeves in 2023 was quick to hop onto the fashion bandwagon of asymmetrical necklines.

Any person spotted wearing a dress or a top with an asymmetrical neckline is easily considered someone who’s more free-spirited and adventurous than others. There’s nothing typical or boring about this 2023 fashion trend.

Apple red-colored materials

Apple red was all the rage in 2023. This is a color that certainly defined the year when it comes to genuinely fashionable trends. Apple red is pure and bright. Models were seen wearing gorgeous outfits made of bright red material on runways. This is exactly what inspired everyday consumers to find pieces of clothing in that same shade to wear in their day to day life.

There are plenty of shades of red to wear include burgundy, maroon, and crimson. Apple red is the shade of red that was truly shining in 2023, though.

Sweater dresses

Sweater dresses rose in popularity in 2023. The first reason this happened is that sweater dresses are incredibly comfortable. The material keeps you feeling warm and cozy wherever you go. Wearing sweater dresses in colder seasons like winter and fall makes sense if you want to be trendy while also keeping your body temperature up.

The second reason is that sweater dresses are beyond versatile. They can be worn in fancy settings or casual settings, depending on what you’ve got going on in your personal life.

Scoop neck tops

Scoop neck tops were one of the fashion trends that defined 2023. V-neck tops will always be beloved by fashionistas, but that doesn’t mean scoop neck tops don’t also deserve a chance to come out on top. Scoop neck tops get a bad rap since they occasionally look awkward based on the bra you wear underneath them.

If the bra you’re wearing lays down correctly, your scoop neck top will undoubtedly look amazing. For this reason, scoop neck tops were heavily embraced and adored in 2023.

Fuzzy fabrics

People who focus on the ever-changing trends in the fashion world are fully aware that fuzzy fabrics were taking over in 2023. Faux fur, cashmere, and wool are just a few examples of fuzzy fabrics that gained a lot of traction. Just like sweater dresses, any pieces of clothing made of fuzzy fabrics make you feel more warmer and cozier.

Who doesn’t want to feel comfy as you’re living your life? That’s probably one of the main reasons why fuzzy fabrics became such a popular staple in 2023 as a trend that helped define the year.

Turtlenecks

The popularity of turtlenecks will always rise and fall, but 2023 was certainly a great year for this fashion trend. Turtleneck shirts and dresses are far from typical one compared to other options you might have in your wardrobe. Typical shirts and dresses are designed with scoop necks or V-necks.

These tops have designs that show off your neck, upper chest, collar Bones, and shoulders. Turtlenecks provide an elite level of modesty, which is appealing to people who care about having a little extra coverage.

Metallic shades

Metallic shades helped define the world of fashion in 2023. One of the biggest reasons why revolves around Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour. Beyoncé’s tour was advertised with metallic shades of silver for months as a way of attracting her fan base and encouraging people to buy tickets.

People who did actually purchase tickets to the show wore metallic shades of silver to sing along to her songs in the audience. Beyoncé has such a strong influence on society, which means her world tour helped metallic shades become more popular than they once were.

Maxi skirts

Despite the fact that mini skirts will always be beloved in the fashion community, maxi skirts were a defining fashion trend in 2023. Maxi skirts exist as direct opposition to mini skirts since they cover your legs from top to bottom. Mini skirts leave your legs completely exposed, but maxi skirts provide more modesty.

Maxi skirts in different fabrics such as denim and cotton were seen on fashionistas throughout 2023. The best part about wearing maxi skirts is that they can easily be paired with tank tops, crop tops, or anything else you want to wear on your top half.

Business chic blazers

Whether you have a job at an office or not, business chic blazers defined 2023. Business chic blazers are a fashion trend that helped define 2023 because of the “girl boss” movement. With so many women on various social media platforms banding together to talk about subjects like female empowerment, it makes sense that so fashionistas would do what they can to dress the part.

Business chic blazers became a staple instead of regular jackets or cardigans on days with colder weather. Ordering business chic blazers and other 2023 trends online is an easy way to get your hands on what entices you. Beware of these 10 products you definitely shouldn’t be buying on the internet.

