The County With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty 60 years ago. Still, poverty remains endemic in the United States. The Department of Health and Human Services set the poverty line at an annual income of $14,580 for an individual and $24,860 for a family of three in 2023, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 41 million Americans live below those thresholds.

The most direct impacts of poverty on families and individuals are financial. According to the most recent Household Pulse Survey from the USCB, nearly 88% of Americans in households earning less than $25,000 annually report at least some difficulty paying for usual expenses, compared to 63% of all Americans. Americans in the lowest income bracket were also more likely to be behind on rent or mortgage payments and nearly three times as likely as the typical American to regularly not have enough to eat.

These circumstances contribute to higher rates of mental health problems. Americans in households earning less than $25,000 a year are more likely than any other income group to report anxiety or uncontrollable worry nearly every day.

As of 2022, 12.6% of the U.S. population lived below the poverty line, but in many parts of the country, the share of the population suffering through poverty is far higher than average. Using five-year estimates from the USCB’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county or county equivalent in each state with the highest poverty rate.

In 48 of the 50 states, there is at least one county or county equivalent with a higher poverty rate than the national average. In many of the counties on this list, over a third of the population lives below the poverty line, and in one, over half do.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In the vast majority of these counties, the average unemployment rate was higher than the comparable average across the state in the last five years.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor's degree earns nearly 68% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are nearly twice as likely to be unemployed as workers with college education. In 41 of the 50 counties on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher is below statewide bachelor's degree attainment rate.