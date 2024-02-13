The Newest Ship in the US Navy

The United States is widely renowned for having the most powerful naval fleet in the world, although it is not the largest by any measure. The U.S. Navy maintains this dominance of the seas by constantly introducing new ships or submarines into the fleet and decommissioning older ones that are not up to par with its technological requirements. In recent years the United States has introduced a handful of new vessels, each further adding to its naval superiority
A few of the main additions that have been made recently are the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Virginia-class attack submarines, and Independence-class littoral combat ships. The U.S. Navy also expects to continue adding to these classes in the coming years. (This country has the most military submarines.)
As it stands now, the majority of the U.S. naval fleet consists of destroyers which account for roughly 30% of all of its vessels. Submarines are also a major component of the fleet, and these account for another quarter of the force. The rest of the fleet is filled out with littoral combat ships, cruisers, amphibious assault ships, and aircraft carriers.
To determine America’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced it with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 32 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of October 15, 2023.
The Navy has announced that in the coming years it will be decommissioning some of its Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, and these will be replaced with the new Ford-class aircraft carriers. The USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier is expected to replace the USS Nimitz in 2025, and the USS Enterprise is expected to replace the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in 2028. (These are the 19 ships and submarines of the U.S. Navy fleet.)
Here is a look at the newest ships in the U.S. Navy:
32. USS Tulsa
- Commission date: 2/16/2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
31. USS Charleston
- Commission date: 3/2/2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
30. USS Paul Ignatius
- Commission date: 7/27/2019
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
29. USS Billings
- Commission date: 8/3/2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
28. USS Cincinnati
- Commission date: 10/5/2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
27. USS Independence
- Commission date: 10/26/2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
26. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
- Commission date: 3/7/2020
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
25. USS Delaware
- Commission date: 4/4/2020
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
24. USS Vermont
- Commission date: 4/18/2020
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
23. USS Kansas City
- Commission date: 6/20/2020
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
22. USS Tripoli
- Commission date: 7/15/2020
- Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
- Class: America-class
21. USS St. Louis
- Commission date: 8/8/2020
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
20. USS Delbert D. Black
- Commission date: 9/26/2020
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
19. USS Oakland
- Commission date: 4/17/2021
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
18. USS Miguel Keith
- Commission date: 5/8/2021
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
17. USS Mobile
- Commission date: 5/22/2021
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
16. USS Daniel Inouye
- Commission date: 12/8/2021
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
15. USS Savannah
- Commission date: 2/5/2022
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
14. USS Frank E. Peterson Jr.
- Commission date: 5/14/2022
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
13. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul
- Commission date: 5/21/2022
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
12. USS Oregon
- Commission date: 5/28/2022
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
11. USS Montana
- Commission date: 6/25/2022
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
10. USS Fort Lauderdale
- Commission date: 7/30/2022
- Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
- Class: San Antonio-class
9. USS Santa Barbara
- Commission date: 4/1/2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
8. USS Cooperstown
- Commission date: 5/6/2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
7. USS Lenah H Sutcliffe Higbee
- Commission date: 5/13/2023
- Unit type: Guided missile destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
6. USS Carl M. Levin
- Commission date: 6/24/2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
5. USS Canberra
- Commission date: 7/22/2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
4. USS Marinette
- Commission date: 9/16/2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
3. USS Augusta
- Commission date: 9/30/2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
2. USS Jack H. Lucas
- Commission date: 10/7/2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
1. USS Hyman G. Rickover
- Commission date: 10/14/2023
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.