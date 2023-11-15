This Country Has the Most Military Submarines: See Where the US Ranks michaelbwatkins / iStock via Getty Images

Submarines are on the cutting-edge of military technology, and are often used to project power around the world. The Ohio-class of submarines fielded by the United States are nuclear powered and house multiple nuclear warheads capable of hitting targets thousands of miles away. While the U.S. Navy relies heavily on these subs for its nuclear-deterrent triad, other nations like Russia and China are operating their own submarine fleets to their own strategic ends.

Submarines serve in naval arsenals for strategic deterrence, including nuclear deterrence, making them central components of the world’s main naval powers.

To determine the country with the most submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed GlobalFirePower, an annually-updated website tracking defense-related statistics of 145 nations. Countries were ranked by the number of military submarines in active service, and only countries with more than five submarines were considered for the list. Data regarding total naval fleet size and the most common classes of submarines came from The World Directory of Modern Military Warships. We also added the GlobalFirePower PowerIndex score, which denotes a country’s overall military strength, with lower scores denoting greater power. Military expenditure data for 2022 came from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military Expenditure Database.

Although the United States is known for having the most powerful military on the planet, it does not have the most submarines. Quality over quantity seems to be the motto, as many of the submarines are nuclear-powered and the U.S. has invested heavily in technological innovation and upkeep, ensuring its submarines are amongst the most advanced globally. Take a look at the U.S. Navy’s newest ships and submarines.

China, with its notable strides in military enhancement in recent years, has the most submarines, at 78. China’s fleet showcases a broad spectrum of diesel-electric and nuclear-powered submarines. The majority of its submarines are domestically produced, incorporating Chinese technological advancements. Here are the most common ships and submarines in the Chinese navy.

Notably, the countries with the stronger GlobalFirePower PowerIndex scores (scores closer to zero) tend to have more submarines. And not surprising, countries that have higher military expenditures tend to have more submarines.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military submarines.

22. Algeria

Source: Courtesy of Algerian Naval Force via Facebook

Number of submarines in active service: 6 (tied)

6 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 201 – #15 out of 145

201 – #15 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.3911 – #26 most powerful out of 145

0.3911 – #26 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $9,145.81 million – #26 out of 172

$9,145.81 million – #26 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Project 636, Project 877

21. Australia

Source: moisseyev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 6 (tied)

6 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 43 – #59 out of 145

43 – #59 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.2567 – #16 most powerful out of 145

0.2567 – #16 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $32,298.92 million – #13 out of 172

$32,298.92 million – #13 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Collins-class

20. Germany

Number of submarines in active service: 6 (tied)

6 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 80 – #40 out of 145

80 – #40 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.3881 – #25 most powerful out of 145

0.3881 – #25 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $55,759.75 million – #7 out of 172

$55,759.75 million – #7 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Type 212-class

19. Norway

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 6 (tied)

6 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 48 – #53 out of 145

48 – #53 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.5289 – #35 most powerful out of 145

0.5289 – #35 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $8,388.36 million – #29 out of 172

$8,388.36 million – #29 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Ula-class

18. Peru

Number of submarines in active service: 6 (tied)

6 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 63 – #46 out of 145

63 – #46 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.8466 – #53 most powerful out of 145

0.8466 – #53 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $2,845.43 million – #55 out of 172

$2,845.43 million – #55 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Type 209/1200-class

17. Vietnam

Number of submarines in active service: 6 (tied)

6 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 109 – #33 out of 145

109 – #33 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.2855 – #19 most powerful out of 145

0.2855 – #19 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): N/A

N/A Submarines in fleet: Kilo-class

16. Brazil

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 7

7 Total naval fleet size: 112 – #30 out of 145

112 – #30 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.2151 – #12 most powerful out of 145

0.2151 – #12 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $20,210.78 million – #17 out of 172

$20,210.78 million – #17 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Tupi-class, Scorpene-class

15. Egypt

Number of submarines in active service: 8 (tied)

8 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 245 – #13 out of 145

245 – #13 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.2224 – #14 most powerful out of 145

0.2224 – #14 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $4,645.922 million – #46 out of 172

$4,645.922 million – #46 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Romeo-class, Type 209-class

14. Italy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 8 (tied)

8 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 313 – #7 out of 145

313 – #7 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1973 – #10 most powerful out of 145

0.1973 – #10 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $33,489.7 million – #12 out of 172

$33,489.7 million – #12 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Todaro-class, Sauro-class

13. France

Source: dennisvdw / iStock via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 9 (tied)

9 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 126 – #23 out of 145

126 – #23 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1848 – #9 most powerful out of 145

0.1848 – #9 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $53,638.75 million – #8 out of 172

$53,638.75 million – #8 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Rubis-class, Barracuda-class, Triomphant-class

12. Pakistan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 9 (tied)

9 (tied) Total naval fleet size: 114 – #28 out of 145

114 – #28 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1694 – #7 most powerful out of 145

0.1694 – #7 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $10,337.48 million – #24 out of 172

$10,337.48 million – #24 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Agosta 90-class, Agosta 70-class, Cosmos-class

11. United Kingdom

Source: Sitikka / iStock via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 10

10 Total naval fleet size: 73 – #43 out of 145

73 – #43 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1435 – #5 most powerful out of 145

0.1435 – #5 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $68,462.58 million – #6 out of 172

$68,462.58 million – #6 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Vanguard-class, Astute-class, Trafalgar-class

10. Greece

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 11

11 Total naval fleet size: 120 – #26 out of 145

120 – #26 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.4621 – #30 most powerful out of 145

0.4621 – #30 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $8,104.85 million – #31 out of 172

$8,104.85 million – #31 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Glavkos-class, Poseidon-class, Okeanos-class, Papanikolis-class

9. Turkey

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 12

12 Total naval fleet size: 154 – #21 out of 145

154 – #21 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.2016 – #11 most powerful out of 145

0.2016 – #11 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $10,644.58 million – #23 out of 172

$10,644.58 million – #23 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Atilay-class, Preveze-class, Gur-class

8. India

Source: vale_t / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 18

18 Total naval fleet size: 295 – #8 out of 145

295 – #8 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1025 – #4 most powerful out of 145

0.1025 – #4 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $81,363.19 million – #4 out of 172

$81,363.19 million – #4 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Arihant-class, Kalvari-class, Singhughosh-class, Shishumar-class

7. Iran

Number of submarines in active service: 19

19 Total naval fleet size: 101 – #34 out of 145

101 – #34 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.2712 – #17 most powerful out of 145

0.2712 – #17 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $6,846.597 million – #34 out of 172

$6,846.597 million – #34 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Kilo-class, Fateh-class, Ghadir-class

6. Japan

Number of submarines in active service: 21

21 Total naval fleet size: 155 – #20 out of 145

155 – #20 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1711 – #8 most powerful out of 145

0.1711 – #8 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $45,992.09 million – #10 out of 172

$45,992.09 million – #10 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Taigei-class, Soryu-class, Oyashio-class

5. South Korea

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 22

22 Total naval fleet size: 157 – #19 out of 145

157 – #19 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.1505 – #6 most powerful out of 145

0.1505 – #6 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $46,365.42 million – #9 out of 172

$46,365.42 million – #9 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Sohn Wonyil-class, Chang Bogo-class

4. North Korea

Source: JohnCrux / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 35

35 Total naval fleet size: 519 – #3 out of 145

519 – #3 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.5118 – #34 most powerful out of 145

0.5118 – #34 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): N/A

N/A Submarines in fleet: Simpo-class, Sango-class, Yono-class, Type 033-class

3. United States

Source: michaelbwatkins / iStock via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 68

68 Total naval fleet size: 484 – #4 out of 145

484 – #4 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.0712 – #1 most powerful out of 145

0.0712 – #1 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $876,943.2 million – #1 out of 172

$876,943.2 million – #1 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Ohio-class, Seawolf-class, Los Angeles-class, Virginia-class

2. Russia

Source: Serega / iStock via Getty Images

Number of submarines in active service: 70

70 Total naval fleet size: 598 – #2 out of 145

598 – #2 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.0714 – #2 most powerful out of 145

0.0714 – #2 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $86,373.1 million – #3 out of 172

$86,373.1 million – #3 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Typhoon-class,Borey-class, Victor-class, Akula-class

1. China

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of submarines in active service: 78

78 Total naval fleet size: 730 – #1 out of 145

730 – #1 out of 145 GlobalFirepower PowerIndex score: 0.0722 – #3 most powerful out of 145

0.0722 – #3 most powerful out of 145 Military expenditure (2022): $291,958.4 million – #2 out of 172

$291,958.4 million – #2 out of 172 Submarines in fleet: Jin-class, Shang-class, Han-class, Yuan-class

