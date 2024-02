Cars and Trucks that Still Come With Manual Transmission

For most drivers in the United States, manual transmission vehicles are a relic of the past. , According to the Environmental Protection Agency, manual transmission vehicles accounted for only 1.4% of U.S. auto sales in the 2019 model year, down from an all-time high of nearly 35% in the 1980 model year.

The shift away from manuals has been driven, in part, by marked improvements in automatic transmission technology. At one time, standard transmission vehicles were generally less expensive, more durable, and capable of greater fuel efficiency than their automatic counterparts. This is no longer the case.

According to U.S. News and World Report, at least 82% of American adults today do not even know how to drive a manual — but a subset of those who do will always prefer to have a third pedal. As proponents of the dying art will tell you, manual transmissions offer a more engaging driving experience by giving motorists greater control over, and connection with, their vehicle.

While this corner of the market has been all but written off by some automakers in recent years, there are still over two-dozen late-model vehicles available with standard transmission.

Using data from the EPA and U.S. Department of Energy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cars and trucks you can still buy with manual transmission. The 35 vehicles on this list are listed in alphabetical order by make and model. Base price estimates for the models on this list are as reported by Car and Driver. All other supplemental data is from the EPA and DOE.

Standard transmission vehicles are especially popular with enthusiasts, and not surprisingly, many of the cars on this list are geared toward that market. These include several BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche models. (Here is a look at the most outrageous car collections in the world.)

While most of the cars on this list are sport and luxury models, often higher-end, there are also several more practical vehicles, many of which are affordable to a broader range of budgets. These include The Mitsubishi Mirage and the Nissan Versa, both compact cars, as well as several Subaru models, and the Toyota Tacoma pickup. (These are America’s 17 favorite pickup trucks.)