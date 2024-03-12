This Is the Most Unionized State in America: All 50 States Ranked

In 2023, labor union activity surged in the United States. High profile strikes involving some of the largest labor unions in the country, including United Auto Workers and the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, drew widespread media attention and public support. Amid work stoppages, President Joe Biden even joined striking UAW workers on the picket line. Over the course of the year, organized labor added 139,000 members, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Here is a look at the biggest worker strikes in American history.)
Notably, however, rising union membership did not keep pace with overall employment growth. Even as the ranks of unionized workers expanded, the share of working Americans who belong to a labor union fell by a tenth of a percentage point in 2023.
Declining unionization rates represent the continuation of a long-term trend going back decades in the United States. Currently, only 10% of workers in the U.S. are union members, the smallest share since BLS records began in 1983, when 20.1% of workers were in a union. Still, in many parts of the country, organized labor remains a powerful force.
Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the strongest labor unions. We ranked all 50 states on the share of workers who were members of an organized labor union in 2023. Supplemental data on unemployment and median annual earnings for all workers is from the BLS and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Depending on the state, union membership ranges from 2.3% of the workforce to 24.1%. Historically, the collective bargaining power of labor unions have resulted in improved working conditions and higher wages — and it may be no coincidence that incomes tend to be higher in many of the most unionized states. In each of the five states with the highest median earnings, the share of workers who belong to a labor union exceeds the 10% national average. (Here is a look at the richest town in every state.)
Unionization rates in a given state are largely a product of the local political landscape. Many states have implemented “right-to-work” laws, and in these places, workers cannot be compelled to join a union as a necessary condition of their employment. Each of the 15 states with the lowest unionization rates have right-to-work laws on the books, while the 15 states with the strongest union participation do not.
50. South Carolina
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 2.3% (49,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +40.0% (+14,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,964 (11th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
49. North Carolina
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 2.7% (125,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: None
- Median annual wage, all workers: $42,499 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
48. South Dakota
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 3.6% (15,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +15.4% (+2,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,167 (21st lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.1%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
47. Utah
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.1% (65,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +8.3% (+5,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,138 (19th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
46. Arizona
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.2% (133,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -21.3% (-36,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $45,065 (22nd highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
45. Louisiana
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.3% (76,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: None
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,753 (10th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
44. Virginia
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.3% (176,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +20.5% (+30,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $51,477 (8th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
43. Idaho
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.5% (37,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -5.1% (-2,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,441 (7th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
42. Texas
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.5% (586,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +13.1% (+68,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,951 (24th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
41. Georgia
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.6% (211,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +5.5% (+11,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,485 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
40. Florida
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 4.7% (442,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +6.8% (+28,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $41,481 (12th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
39. Arkansas
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 5.1% (62,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +5.1% (+3,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $39,165 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
38. Wyoming
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 5.6% (14,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: None
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,156 (20th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.9%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
37. Tennessee
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 6.0% (178,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +9.2% (+15,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $41,920 (14th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
36. North Dakota
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 6.2% (22,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -4.3% (-1,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $46,181 (18th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 1.9%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
35. Oklahoma
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 6.8% (115,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +30.7% (+27,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $39,859 (4th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
34. Colorado
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 6.9% (189,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +6.2% (+11,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $52,024 (7th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Right-to-work state?: No
33. Mississippi
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 7.0% (75,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +21.0% (+13,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $37,958 (the lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
32. Iowa
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 7.2% (107,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +1.9% (+2,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $44,626 (23rd highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
31. Nebraska
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 7.3% (68,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +13.3% (+8,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,934 (25th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.5%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
30. Wisconsin
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 7.4% (205,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +9.6% (+18,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $45,886 (19th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
29. New Mexico
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 7.5% (60,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -15.5% (-11,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $38,723 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Right-to-work state?: No
28. Alabama
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 7.5% (156,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +4.7% (+7,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,316 (6th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
27. Indiana
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 8.0% (245,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +9.9% (+22,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,119 (18th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
26. West Virginia
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 8.7% (60,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -6.3% (-4,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,567 (8th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
25. Delaware
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 8.8% (38,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: None
- Median annual wage, all workers: $47,459 (15th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.1%
- Right-to-work state?: No
24. Kentucky
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 8.8% (152,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +7.8% (+11,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,718 (9th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
23. Kansas
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 8.9% (120,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -7.0% (-9,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,051 (17th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
22. Maine
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 9.2% (52,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +8.3% (+4,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,863 (24th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Right-to-work state?: No
21. New Hampshire
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 9.3% (62,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -11.4% (-8,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $52,044 (6th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Right-to-work state?: No
20. Missouri
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 9.3% (255,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -0.8% (-2,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $42,093 (15th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Right-to-work state?: No
19. Maryland
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 10.7% (302,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -7.6% (-25,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $55,537 (2nd highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.2%
- Right-to-work state?: No
18. Montana
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 11.8% (56,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +7.7% (+4,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $40,272 (5th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Right-to-work state?: No
17. Rhode Island
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.3% (62,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -23.5% (-19,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $51,123 (10th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Right-to-work state?: No
16. Nevada
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.4% (171,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +17.1% (+25,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $41,774 (13th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Right-to-work state?: Yes
15. Ohio
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.5% (641,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: None
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,875 (25th lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Right-to-work state?: No
14. Massachusetts
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.6% (412,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -0.2% (-1,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $56,828 (the highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Right-to-work state?: No
13. Michigan
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.8% (564,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -4.2% (-25,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $43,223 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.1%
- Right-to-work state?: No
12. Illinois
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.8% (708,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -3.7% (-27,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $48,217 (14th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.7%
- Right-to-work state?: No
11. Pennsylvania
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 12.9% (749,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +4.8% (+34,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $46,836 (17th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Right-to-work state?: No
10. Minnesota
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 13.3% (356,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -6.8% (-26,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $50,801 (12th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.7%
- Right-to-work state?: No
9. Oregon
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 14.1% (255,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -9.3% (-26,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $45,456 (21st highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Right-to-work state?: No
8. Vermont
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 14.3% (43,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +26.5% (+9,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $45,692 (20th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Right-to-work state?: No
7. Alaska
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 14.8% (45,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -6.3% (-3,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $51,079 (11th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Right-to-work state?: No
6. California
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 15.4% (2,514,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -3.9% (-103,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $49,320 (13th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 5.1%
- Right-to-work state?: No
5. Connecticut
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 15.9% (255,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +8.1% (+19,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $53,626 (5th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Right-to-work state?: No
4. New Jersey
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 16.1% (679,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +9.7% (+60,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $54,939 (3rd highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Right-to-work state?: No
3. Washington
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 16.5% (576,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: -6.3% (-39,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $54,910 (4th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Right-to-work state?: No
2. New York
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 20.6% (1,711,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +1.9% (+32,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $51,155 (9th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Right-to-work state?: No
1. Hawaii
- Workers in a labor union, 2023: 24.1% (138,000 total)
- 1-yr. change in union membership: +10.4% (+13,000 workers)
- Median annual wage, all workers: $47,340 (16th highest of 50 states)
- December 2023 unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Right-to-work state?: No
