These Countries Have the Most F-16 Fighter Jets

Air forces around the world are constantly seeking to get the most bang for their buck in terms of combat effectiveness for their fighter jets. The F-16 Fighting Falcon fills this role perfectly for many of these air forces and as such has seen wide usage throughout its lengthy military career.

The Fighting Falcon first entered service in 1978 in the U.S. Air Force as a multirole fourth generation fighter jet. Over the years this jet has undergone upgrades and improvements, but it is still relatively cheap compared to the newest generation of fighter jets. Early variants of the F-16 sell for roughly $13 million with more recent variants starting between $25 and $30 million. However, the most advanced versions of this aircraft can cost anywhere upwards of $60 million.

With this relatively cheap price tag for militaries looking to add to their forces, the F-16 has found its way into militaries around the world and is easily on of the most prolific fighter jets on the planetâalso owing to its longevity. (These are the most widely used fighter jets in the world.)

To identify the countries with the most F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-16 currently in service. We included supplemental information regarding active F-16s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-16 are on order or are currently in service.

The F-16 comes standard with a 20mm internal automatic cannon and can be equipped with a range of air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground missiles. It can reach speeds of roughly 1,300 mph and has an operational range of 2,600 miles. The Fighting Falcon fills a variety of roles for any air force but it is primarily used for interception and general strike missions. (These are the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets: