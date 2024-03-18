Where People From Connecticut Are Moving to the Most

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, the recent uptick in interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of an office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven in part by moves out of Connecticut. An estimated 88,733 Americans left Connecticut in 2022 for a different part of the country.
People from Connecticut relocated to 46 states, including the District of Columbia, in 2022. Across these places, the influx of former-Connecticut residents in 2022 ranged from less than 10 to nearly 15,000. The places bringing in the most people from Connecticut include some of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Connecticut.
These are the states people from Connecticut are moving to the most.
46. Iowa: 4 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Iowa in 2022: 4 (0.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 3,166,734 (20th smallest of 50 states)
45. Alaska: 15 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Alaska in 2022: 15 (0.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 724,196 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
44. Montana: 24 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Montana in 2022: 24 (0.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,111,641 (8th smallest of 50 states)
43. Mississippi: 26 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 26 (0.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 2,907,327 (17th smallest of 50 states)
42. Nebraska: 80 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 80 (0.1% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,943,359 (14th smallest of 50 states)
41. Utah: 161 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Utah in 2022: 161 (0.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 3,337,151 (21st smallest of 50 states)
40. Delaware: 198 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Delaware in 2022: 198 (0.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,008,173 (6th smallest of 50 states)
39. Wisconsin: 200 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 200 (0.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 5,835,492 (20th largest of 50 states)
38. Missouri: 203 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Missouri in 2022: 203 (0.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (0.1% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 6,111,432 (18th largest of 50 states)
37. Arkansas: 210 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 210 (0.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 3,007,872 (18th smallest of 50 states)
36. Oregon: 267 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Oregon in 2022: 267 (0.3% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (0.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 4,201,011 (24th smallest of 50 states)
35. Idaho: 322 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Idaho in 2022: 322 (0.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (0.4% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,919,357 (13th smallest of 50 states)
34. Arizona: 339 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Arizona in 2022: 339 (0.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (0.1% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 7,285,247 (14th largest of 50 states)
33. New Mexico: 391 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 391 (0.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.5% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 2,092,565 (15th smallest of 50 states)
32. West Virginia: 395 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 395 (0.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.9% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,758,432 (12th smallest of 50 states)
31. Illinois: 474 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Illinois in 2022: 474 (0.5% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (0.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 12,455,441 (6th largest of 50 states)
30. Nevada: 587 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Nevada in 2022: 587 (0.7% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (0.5% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 3,145,500 (19th smallest of 50 states)
29. Hawaii: 597 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 597 (0.7% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (1.1% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,425,611 (11th smallest of 50 states)
28. Colorado: 653 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Colorado in 2022: 653 (0.7% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (0.3% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 5,781,381 (21st largest of 50 states)
27. Ohio: 675 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Ohio in 2022: 675 (0.8% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (0.3% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 11,631,820 (7th largest of 50 states)
26. Minnesota: 676 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 676 (0.8% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (0.6% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 5,654,602 (22nd largest of 50 states)
25. Indiana: 687 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Indiana in 2022: 687 (0.8% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (0.5% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 6,757,160 (17th largest of 50 states)
24. Louisiana: 698 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 698 (0.8% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.9% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 4,537,185 (25th largest of 50 states)
23. Washington: 795 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Washington in 2022: 795 (0.9% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (0.3% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 7,710,339 (13th largest of 50 states)
22. Kentucky: 863 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 863 (1.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (0.8% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 4,462,146 (25th smallest of 50 states)
21. Alabama: 868 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Alabama in 2022: 868 (1.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (0.6% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 5,022,366 (24th largest of 50 states)
20. Tennessee: 936 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 936 (1.1% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (0.4% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 6,976,549 (15th largest of 50 states)
18. Oklahoma: 1,038 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 1,038 (1.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (0.9% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 3,974,110 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
18. Michigan: 1,038 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Michigan in 2022: 1,038 (1.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (0.7% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 9,936,710 (10th largest of 50 states)
17. Maryland: 1,147 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Maryland in 2022: 1,147 (1.3% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (0.8% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 6,100,234 (19th largest of 50 states)
16. Maine: 1,243 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Maine in 2022: 1,243 (1.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (3.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,372,172 (9th smallest of 50 states)
15. Vermont: 1,247 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Vermont in 2022: 1,247 (1.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (4.8% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 641,722 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
14. District of Columbia: 1,401 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 1,401 (1.6% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (2.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 660,942
13. New Jersey: 1,417 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 1,417 (1.6% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (0.8% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 9,174,261 (11th largest of 50 states)
12. Virginia: 1,792 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Virginia in 2022: 1,792 (2.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (0.7% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 8,590,803 (12th largest of 50 states)
11. New Hampshire: 2,087 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 2,087 (2.4% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (4.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,384,607 (10th smallest of 50 states)
10. Georgia: 2,526 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,526 (2.8% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (0.8% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 10,791,161 (8th largest of 50 states)
9. Pennsylvania: 2,816 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 2,816 (3.2% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (1.1% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 12,845,436 (5th largest of 50 states)
8. Rhode Island: 2,896 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 2,896 (3.3% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (7.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 1,083,984 (7th smallest of 50 states)
7. North Carolina: 4,250 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,250 (4.8% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (1.2% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 10,588,557 (9th largest of 50 states)
6. South Carolina: 4,437 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 4,437 (5.0% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (2.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 5,228,328 (23rd largest of 50 states)
5. Texas: 4,973 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Texas in 2022: 4,973 (5.6% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (0.7% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 29,671,447 (2nd largest of 50 states)
4. California: 4,977 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to California in 2022: 4,977 (5.6% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (1.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 38,629,179 (the largest of 50 states)
3. Massachusetts: 9,503 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 9,503 (10.7% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (5.6% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 6,918,482 (16th largest of 50 states)
2. Florida: 13,620 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to Florida in 2022: 13,620 (15.3% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (1.8% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 22,043,900 (3rd largest of 50 states)
1. New York: 14,981 people from Connecticut
- People from Connecticut who moved to New York in 2022: 14,981 (16.9% of outbound moves from Connecticut)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (5.0% from Connecticut)
- Total population in 2022: 19,474,187 (4th largest of 50 states)
|Rank
|Geography
|New residents from Connecticut in 2022
|Share of all outbound moves from Connecticut in 2022 (%)
|Share of all inbound moves from Connecticut in 2022 (%)
|1
|New York
|14,981
|16.88
|4.97
|2
|Florida
|13,620
|15.35
|1.84
|3
|Massachusetts
|9,503
|10.71
|5.55
|4
|California
|4,977
|5.61
|1.05
|5
|Texas
|4,973
|5.60
|0.74
|6
|South Carolina
|4,437
|5.00
|2.02
|7
|North Carolina
|4,250
|4.79
|1.24
|8
|Rhode Island
|2,896
|3.26
|7.18
|9
|Pennsylvania
|2,816
|3.17
|1.07
|10
|Georgia
|2,526
|2.85
|0.77
|11
|New Hampshire
|2,087
|2.35
|4.19
|12
|Virginia
|1,792
|2.02
|0.67
|13
|New Jersey
|1,417
|1.60
|0.81
|14
|District of Columbia
|1,401
|1.58
|2.17
|15
|Vermont
|1,247
|1.41
|4.77
|16
|Maine
|1,243
|1.40
|2.99
|17
|Maryland
|1,147
|1.29
|0.82
|18
|Oklahoma
|1,038
|1.17
|0.88
|18
|Michigan
|1,038
|1.17
|0.66
|20
|Tennessee
|936
|1.05
|0.41
|21
|Alabama
|868
|0.98
|0.62
|22
|Kentucky
|863
|0.97
|0.76
|23
|Washington
|795
|0.90
|0.32
|24
|Louisiana
|698
|0.79
|0.93
|25
|Indiana
|687
|0.77
|0.46
|26
|Minnesota
|676
|0.76
|0.58
|27
|Ohio
|675
|0.76
|0.34
|28
|Colorado
|653
|0.74
|0.28
|29
|Hawaii
|597
|0.67
|1.06
|30
|Nevada
|587
|0.66
|0.46
|31
|Illinois
|474
|0.53
|0.21
|32
|West Virginia
|395
|0.45
|0.91
|33
|New Mexico
|391
|0.44
|0.54
|34
|Arizona
|339
|0.38
|0.12
|35
|Idaho
|322
|0.36
|0.37
|36
|Oregon
|267
|0.30
|0.21
|37
|Arkansas
|210
|0.24
|0.24
|38
|Missouri
|203
|0.23
|0.12
|39
|Wisconsin
|200
|0.23
|0.17
|40
|Delaware
|198
|0.22
|0.43
|41
|Utah
|161
|0.18
|0.18
|42
|Nebraska
|80
|0.09
|0.16
|43
|Mississippi
|26
|0.03
|0.04
|44
|Montana
|24
|0.03
|0.05
|45
|Alaska
|15
|0.02
|0.04
|46
|Iowa
|4
|0.00
|0.01
|47
|Wyoming
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|47
|South Dakota
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|47
|North Dakota
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|47
|Kansas
|0
|0.00
|0.00
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.