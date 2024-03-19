Throughout the course of World War II, artillery units literally defined the landscape. Tactical bombardment of enemy positions whether from the land or the sky created the gruesome landscape that was Europe in the wake of World War II. After years of refinement, technological advancement and upgrades, artillery units still play a vital role in modern military forces, and much military strength can be attributed to this firepower. (These are revolutionary military weapons that redefined warfare. )

Practically all NATO members were engaged in World War II to varying degrees, hence the formation of the alliance. With this coalition NATO countries can pool their resources and military power to project power where needed. On the European continent alone many of these countries have formidable artillery forces built up and ready for whatever operational need may be.

To identify the NATO countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Out of all the NATO forces, the United States has by far the most robust military. Even outranking NATO's newest member Sweden that only joined recently. The U.S. Air Force and Navy put it far ahead of other nations but its capacity to wage war on land with tanks and artillery units allow for U.S. forces to deal with any combat environment.

While the U.S. outranks all of these NATO members in overall military strength, many of these nations have comparable sized forces on the ground. These nations rely heavily on their tanks and artillery to get the job done.

Here is a look at the NATO countries with the most artillery firepower: