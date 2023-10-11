The Longest-Range Artillery in the American Army Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The United States military stands as one of the world’s most technologically advanced armed forces, exemplified by its cutting-edge artillery systems. These artillery weapons exhibit a broad range of capabilities, with some capable of reaching targets over vast distances equivalent to the spans between New York and Boston or Dallas and Houston.

To determine the longest range artillery weapons used by the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. referenced GlobalSecurity.org’s online database of weapons systems. GlobalSecurity.org is a source of information in the fields of defense, space, intelligence, WMD, and homeland security. We focused on mobile and towed artillery used in the battlefield. This list, which includes all ground artillery weapons in use by the U.S. military, is ranked by their range, from shortest to longest range. All other information came from GlobalSecurity.org or, when unavailable, from third party military sites.

One of the most agile and effective artillery pieces the U.S. military has been using in recent years is the M777. This 155mm howitzer has been used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan and boasts an impressive range of up to 40 kilometers (nearly 25 miles). It is also highly mobile, making it a favorite among troops who need to quickly move and set up their firing positions.

The M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System is another long-range artillery weapon used extensively in recent years. This system, which can fire a variety of missile types up to 300 kilometers (about 185 miles) away, has been used in recent conflicts in the Middle East. It is capable of delivering a devastating amount of firepower to enemy positions.

Some of Ukraine's allies have provided it with MLRS systems to aid it in its fight against Russia . The U.S. also sent Ukraine quite a few M124 HIMARs rocket systems – another system on this list.

