America’s 10 Most Popular Semi-Auto Shotguns and How Much They Cost

When it comes to shooting moving targets at close range, there is no substitute for a shotgun. Whether for hunting, sport shooting, or home defense, more than one million shotguns have been sold in the U.S. every year since 1999, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. (Here is a look at the 10 best selling shotguns in America.)

Of all the most popular shotgun designs in the United States, including pump-action, break-action, and semi-automatic, semi-auto is the most technologically advanced. Unlike a pump gun, which requires shooters to manually cycle the bolt in between shots, or a break action gun, which has a maximum capacity of two rounds, semi-automatics can carry as many shells as a magazine can legally hold, and fire a round with nothing more than a trigger pull.

The advantages of semi-automatics, or autoloaders, do not stop there. Semi-automatic shotguns are known to have less recoil than break- or pump-action guns, as the bolt absorbs much of the energy of a discharge in order to cycle.

Introduced over a century ago, semi-automatics remain a favorite among waterfowlers, as well as both competitive and casual trap and skeet shooters.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular semi-automatic shotguns in America. Shotguns are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume in 2021 are from the ATF.

These 10 firearms are manufactured by four gunmakers, including six models from Beretta, a company that also owns the Benelli brand name. Estimated base prices of these shotguns range from about $750 to nearly $2,000.

Most companies on this list have large U.S.-based manufacturing locations and produce tens of thousands of shotguns domestically every year. However, imported shotguns have been taking a growing share of the market recently, and many formerly iconic American brands are now manufactured overseas. Winchester, for example, was acquired by the Belgian arms maker Herstal in the late 1980s. Now, Winchester’s Super X4 shotgun, which ranks at number eight on this list, is manufactured in Portugal. (Here is a look at the company making the most guns in every state.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are America’s 10 most popular semi-automatic shotguns.