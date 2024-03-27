The Wealthiest County in Every State

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% year-over-year increase was the largest recorded since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, there are many parts of the country where incomes dwarf the national median by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county, or county equivalent, in every state. Within each state, counties are ranked by median household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021. Counties with incomplete data were excluded from analysis.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes range from about $80,000 to nearly $170,500 — and are anywhere from 5% to 131% higher than what the typical household across the state as a whole earns annually. In over a dozen of these counties, the share of households earning at least $200,000 annually is more than double the 11.4% share nationwide.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical working adult with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more than workers with only a high school diploma. Not surprisingly, the high-income counties and county equivalents on this list also tend to have well-educated populations. Nationwide, about 34% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In all but seven states, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate in the wealthiest county exceeds the national rate — and in 23 of these counties, over half of the adult population have at least a bachelor’s degree. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Residents of these counties also benefit from relatively strong job markets. Over the last five years, the average unemployment rate in all but six of these places has been lower than the statewide average, according to the ACS. And only four counties on this list have a higher jobless rate than the 5.3% national average. (Here is a look at the best counties to live in every state.)