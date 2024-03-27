The Wealthiest County in Every State

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% year-over-year increase was the largest recorded since at least the mid-1990s.
While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, there are many parts of the country where incomes dwarf the national median by tens of thousands of dollars.
Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county, or county equivalent, in every state. Within each state, counties are ranked by median household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021. Counties with incomplete data were excluded from analysis.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes range from about $80,000 to nearly $170,500 — and are anywhere from 5% to 131% higher than what the typical household across the state as a whole earns annually. In over a dozen of these counties, the share of households earning at least $200,000 annually is more than double the 11.4% share nationwide.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical working adult with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more than workers with only a high school diploma. Not surprisingly, the high-income counties and county equivalents on this list also tend to have well-educated populations. Nationwide, about 34% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In all but seven states, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate in the wealthiest county exceeds the national rate — and in 23 of these counties, over half of the adult population have at least a bachelor’s degree. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)
Residents of these counties also benefit from relatively strong job markets. Over the last five years, the average unemployment rate in all but six of these places has been lower than the statewide average, according to the ACS. And only four counties on this list have a higher jobless rate than the 5.3% national average. (Here is a look at the best counties to live in every state.)
Alabama: Shelby County
- Median annual household income: $90,618 (Alabama: $59,609)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.3% (Alabama: 6.5%)
- Median home value: $276,500 (Alabama: $179,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6% (Alabama: 27.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1% (Alabama: 5.1%)
- County seat: Columbiana
- No. of counties considered in state: 67
Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area
- Median annual household income: $100,662 (Alaska: $86,370)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 12.8% (Alaska: 12.3%)
- Median home value: $377,100 (Alaska: $318,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4% (Alaska: 30.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0% (Alaska: 6.0%)
- County seat: None
- No. of county equivalents considered in state: 30
Arizona: Maricopa County
- Median annual household income: $80,675 (Arizona: $72,581)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 11.3% (Arizona: 9.2%)
- Median home value: $371,400 (Arizona: $321,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0% (Arizona: 31.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (Arizona: 5.3%)
- County seat: Phoenix
- No. of counties considered in state: 15
Arkansas: Benton County
- Median annual household income: $85,269 (Arkansas: $56,335)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 12.8% (Arkansas: 5.6%)
- Median home value: $254,000 (Arkansas: $162,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.5% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Arkansas: 5.1%)
- County seat: Bentonville
- No. of counties considered in state: 75
California: Santa Clara County
- Median annual household income: $153,792 (California: $91,905)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 38.0% (California: 17.9%)
- Median home value: $1,316,800 (California: $659,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3% (California: 35.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (California: 6.4%)
- County seat: San Jose
- No. of counties considered in state: 58
Colorado: Douglas County
- Median annual household income: $139,010 (Colorado: $87,598)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 28.1% (Colorado: 13.9%)
- Median home value: $635,100 (Colorado: $465,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0% (Colorado: 43.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4% (Colorado: 4.5%)
- County seat: Castle Rock
- No. of counties considered in state: 64
Connecticut: Fairfield County
- Median annual household income: $101,194 (Connecticut: $83,572)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 23.9% (Connecticut: 14.5%)
- Median home value: $443,100 (Connecticut: $286,700)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (Connecticut: 6.0%)
- County seat: None
- No. of counties considered in state: 8
Delaware: New Castle County
- Median annual household income: $85,309 (Delaware: $79,325)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 12.7% (Delaware: 10.3%)
- Median home value: $312,000 (Delaware: $305,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3% (Delaware: 34.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (Delaware: 5.4%)
- County seat: Wilmington
- No. of counties considered in state: 3
Florida: St. Johns County
- Median annual household income: $100,020 (Florida: $67,917)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 18.7% (Florida: 9.0%)
- Median home value: $416,100 (Florida: $292,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (Florida: 32.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (Florida: 5.0%)
- County seat: St. Augustine
- No. of counties considered in state: 67
Georgia: Forsyth County
- Median annual household income: $131,660 (Georgia: $71,355)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 26.7% (Georgia: 10.0%)
- Median home value: $451,100 (Georgia: $245,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2% (Georgia: 33.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Georgia: 5.2%)
- County seat: Cumming
- No. of counties considered in state: 159
Hawaii: Honolulu County
- Median annual household income: $99,816 (Hawaii: $94,814)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 17.3% (Hawaii: 15.9%)
- Median home value: $832,200 (Hawaii: $764,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (Hawaii: 4.7%)
- County seat: Honolulu
- No. of counties considered in state: 5
Idaho: Teton County
- Median annual household income: $88,906 (Idaho: $70,214)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 12.7% (Idaho: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $479,800 (Idaho: $331,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.1% (Idaho: 30.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Idaho: 3.7%)
- County seat: Driggs
- No. of counties considered in state: 44
Illinois: DuPage County
- Median annual household income: $107,035 (Illinois: $78,433)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 20.4% (Illinois: 12.1%)
- Median home value: $361,700 (Illinois: $239,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1% (Illinois: 36.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (Illinois: 5.9%)
- County seat: Wheaton
- No. of counties considered in state: 102
Indiana: Hamilton County
- Median annual household income: $114,866 (Indiana: $67,173)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 22.8% (Indiana: 6.7%)
- Median home value: $350,900 (Indiana: $183,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.8% (Indiana: 28.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7% (Indiana: 4.5%)
- County seat: Noblesville
- No. of counties considered in state: 92
Iowa: Dallas County
- Median annual household income: $99,533 (Iowa: $70,571)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 16.5% (Iowa: 7.1%)
- Median home value: $314,900 (Iowa: $181,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.5% (Iowa: 30.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0% (Iowa: 3.8%)
- County seat: Adel
- No. of counties considered in state: 99
Kansas: Johnson County
- Median annual household income: $103,644 (Kansas: $69,747)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 18.1% (Kansas: 8.0%)
- Median home value: $343,300 (Kansas: $189,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.7% (Kansas: 34.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Kansas: 4.0%)
- County seat: Olathe
- No. of counties considered in state: 105
Kentucky: Oldham County
- Median annual household income: $117,334 (Kentucky: $60,183)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 21.6% (Kentucky: 6.0%)
- Median home value: $357,500 (Kentucky: $177,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.4% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (Kentucky: 5.1%)
- County seat: La Grange
- No. of counties considered in state: 120
Louisiana: Ascension Parish
- Median annual household income: $93,800 (Louisiana: $57,852)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.8% (Louisiana: 6.8%)
- Median home value: $255,600 (Louisiana: $198,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.0% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (Louisiana: 6.5%)
- Parish seat: Donaldsonville
- No. of parishes considered in state: 64
Maine: Cumberland County
- Median annual household income: $87,710 (Maine: $68,251)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.6% (Maine: 7.4%)
- Median home value: $372,900 (Maine: $244,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6% (Maine: 34.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Maine: 4.0%)
- County seat: Portland
- No. of counties considered in state: 16
Maryland: Howard County
- Median annual household income: $140,971 (Maryland: $98,461)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 31.6% (Maryland: 17.9%)
- Median home value: $551,300 (Maryland: $380,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.0% (Maryland: 42.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Maryland: 5.1%)
- County seat: Ellicott City
- No. of counties considered in state: 24
Massachusetts: Nantucket County
- Median annual household income: $135,590 (Massachusetts: $96,505)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 31.9% (Massachusetts: 19.3%)
- Median home value: $1,265,600 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (Massachusetts: 5.3%)
- County seat: Nantucket
- No. of counties considered in state: 14
Michigan: Livingston County
- Median annual household income: $96,135 (Michigan: $68,505)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 14.3% (Michigan: 8.2%)
- Median home value: $311,800 (Michigan: $201,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.1% (Michigan: 31.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (Michigan: 6.0%)
- County seat: Howell
- No. of counties considered in state: 83
Minnesota: Scott County
- Median annual household income: $118,268 (Minnesota: $84,313)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 21.7% (Minnesota: 11.9%)
- Median home value: $376,000 (Minnesota: $286,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.9% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Minnesota: 4.0%)
- County seat: Shakopee
- No. of counties considered in state: 87
Mississippi: DeSoto County
- Median annual household income: $79,666 (Mississippi: $52,985)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 7.4% (Mississippi: 4.7%)
- Median home value: $227,600 (Mississippi: $151,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (Mississippi: 6.4%)
- County seat: Hernando
- No. of counties considered in state: 82
Missouri: St. Charles County
- Median annual household income: $99,596 (Missouri: $65,920)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.2% (Missouri: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $278,300 (Missouri: $199,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.0% (Missouri: 31.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1% (Missouri: 4.3%)
- County seat: St. Charles
- No. of counties considered in state: 115
Montana: Gallatin County
- Median annual household income: $83,434 (Montana: $66,341)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 12.3% (Montana: 7.2%)
- Median home value: $526,700 (Montana: $305,700)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9% (Montana: 34.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1% (Montana: 3.9%)
- County seat: Bozeman
- No. of counties considered in state: 56
Nebraska: Sarpy County
- Median annual household income: $95,911 (Nebraska: $71,722)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 12.7% (Nebraska: 7.8%)
- Median home value: $263,000 (Nebraska: $205,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Nebraska: 3.1%)
- County seat: Papillion
- No. of counties considered in state: 93
Nevada: Lander County
- Median annual household income: $92,388 (Nevada: $71,646)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 9.8% (Nevada: 8.7%)
- Median home value: $198,000 (Nevada: $373,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0% (Nevada: 26.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.7% (Nevada: 7.0%)
- County seat: Battle Mountain
- No. of counties considered in state: 17
New Hampshire: Rockingham County
- Median annual household income: $110,225 (New Hampshire: $90,845)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 19.2% (New Hampshire: 14.0%)
- Median home value: $424,100 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4% (New Hampshire: 3.6%)
- County seat: Brentwood
- No. of counties considered in state: 10
New Jersey: Hunterdon County
- Median annual household income: $133,534 (New Jersey: $97,126)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 29.4% (New Jersey: 19.2%)
- Median home value: $478,600 (New Jersey: $401,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.5% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (New Jersey: 6.2%)
- County seat: Flemington
- No. of counties considered in state: 21
New Mexico: Los Alamos County
- Median annual household income: $135,801 (New Mexico: $58,722)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 26.3% (New Mexico: 6.1%)
- Median home value: $412,700 (New Mexico: $216,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.7% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.9% (New Mexico: 6.1%)
- County seat: Los Alamos
- No. of counties considered in state: 33
New York: Nassau County
- Median annual household income: $137,709 (New York: $81,386)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 31.4% (New York: 15.2%)
- Median home value: $633,800 (New York: $384,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (New York: 38.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (New York: 6.2%)
- County seat: Mineola
- No. of counties considered in state: 62
North Carolina: Wake County
- Median annual household income: $96,734 (North Carolina: $66,186)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 17.3% (North Carolina: 8.5%)
- Median home value: $385,700 (North Carolina: $234,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (North Carolina: 5.0%)
- County seat: Raleigh
- No. of counties considered in state: 100
North Dakota: Divide County
- Median annual household income: $95,938 (North Dakota: $73,959)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.7% (North Dakota: 8.4%)
- Median home value: $162,900 (North Dakota: $232,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.3% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (North Dakota: 2.9%)
- County seat: Crosby
- No. of counties considered in state: 53
Ohio: Delaware County
- Median annual household income: $123,995 (Ohio: $66,990)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 24.9% (Ohio: 7.6%)
- Median home value: $393,000 (Ohio: $183,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (Ohio: 30.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0% (Ohio: 5.0%)
- County seat: Delaware
- No. of counties considered in state: 88
Oklahoma: Canadian County
- Median annual household income: $82,364 (Oklahoma: $61,364)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 7.2% (Oklahoma: 6.3%)
- Median home value: $212,700 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.0% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (Oklahoma: 4.8%)
- County seat: El Reno
- No. of counties considered in state: 77
Oregon: Washington County
- Median annual household income: $100,121 (Oregon: $76,632)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 16.7% (Oregon: 10.5%)
- Median home value: $504,300 (Oregon: $423,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8% (Oregon: 35.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (Oregon: 5.5%)
- County seat: Hillsboro
- No. of counties considered in state: 36
Pennsylvania: Chester County
- Median annual household income: $118,574 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 25.5% (Pennsylvania: 10.2%)
- Median home value: $435,000 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (Pennsylvania: 5.4%)
- County seat: West Chester
- No. of counties considered in state: 67
Rhode Island: Bristol County
- Median annual household income: $105,875 (Rhode Island: $81,370)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 20.7% (Rhode Island: 11.3%)
- Median home value: $443,700 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.4% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1% (Rhode Island: 5.8%)
- County seat: Bristol
- No. of counties considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Beaufort County
- Median annual household income: $81,260 (South Carolina: $63,623)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.3% (South Carolina: 7.4%)
- Median home value: $377,900 (South Carolina: $216,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.4% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9% (South Carolina: 5.1%)
- County seat: Beaufort
- No. of counties considered in state: 46
South Dakota: Lincoln County
- Median annual household income: $92,317 (South Dakota: $69,457)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 10.3% (South Dakota: 6.5%)
- Median home value: $292,200 (South Dakota: $219,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.8% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (South Dakota: 3.1%)
- County seat: Canton
- No. of counties considered in state: 66
Tennessee: Williamson County
- Median annual household income: $125,943 (Tennessee: $64,035)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 27.1% (Tennessee: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $611,100 (Tennessee: $232,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.0% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1% (Tennessee: 5.0%)
- County seat: Franklin
- No. of counties considered in state: 95
Texas: Rockwall County
- Median annual household income: $121,303 (Texas: $73,035)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 22.1% (Texas: 10.6%)
- Median home value: $363,500 (Texas: $238,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (Texas: 32.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (Texas: 5.2%)
- County seat: Rockwall
- No. of counties considered in state: 253
Utah: Summit County
- Median annual household income: $126,392 (Utah: $86,833)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 29.6% (Utah: 11.0%)
- Median home value: $895,100 (Utah: $408,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (Utah: 36.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3% (Utah: 3.3%)
- County seat: Coalville
- No. of counties considered in state: 29
Vermont: Chittenden County
- Median annual household income: $89,494 (Vermont: $74,014)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.5% (Vermont: 8.9%)
- Median home value: $378,300 (Vermont: $272,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (Vermont: 41.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (Vermont: 3.8%)
- County seat: Burlington
- No. of counties considered in state: 14
Virginia: Loudoun County
- Median annual household income: $170,463 (Virginia: $87,249)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 40.3% (Virginia: 15.6%)
- Median home value: $657,000 (Virginia: $339,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5% (Virginia: 41.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Virginia: 4.3%)
- County seat: Leesburg
- No. of counties and county equivalents considered in state: 133
Washington: King County
- Median annual household income: $116,340 (Washington: $90,325)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 25.8% (Washington: 15.4%)
- Median home value: $761,500 (Washington: $473,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8% (Washington: 38.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (Washington: 4.9%)
- County seat: Seattle
- No. of counties considered in state: 39
West Virginia: Jefferson County
- Median annual household income: $93,744 (West Virginia: $55,217)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 13.9% (West Virginia: 4.8%)
- Median home value: $303,400 (West Virginia: $145,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (West Virginia: 6.0%)
- County seat: Charles Town
- No. of counties considered in state: 55
Wisconsin: Waukesha County
- Median annual household income: $101,639 (Wisconsin: $72,458)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 16.5% (Wisconsin: 7.6%)
- Median home value: $352,600 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.2% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Wisconsin: 3.4%)
- County seat: Waukesha
- No. of counties considered in state: 72
Wyoming: Teton County
- Median annual household income: $108,279 (Wyoming: $72,495)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 22.4% (Wyoming: 7.4%)
- Median home value: $1,137,500 (Wyoming: $269,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.3% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1% (Wyoming: 3.8%)
- County seat: Jackson
- No. of counties considered in state: 23
