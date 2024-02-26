The Best County to Live In Every State

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, gross domestic product, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity at the national level. But when it comes to determining overall quality of life in a given country, any single social or economic metric inevitably falls short.

In the absence of a comprehensive measure of financial and social well-being across broad populations, the United Nations Development Programme created the Human Development Index, or HDI. The HDI has three main components — life expectancy at birth, educational attainment, and financial stability. When combined, these indicators offer insight into living standards for individuals within a given country or region.

According to the latest HDI report, the United States ranks 21st, behind Australia, Canada, and several European and Asian countries. But while the U.S. as a whole trails many other highly developed parts of the world, in communities across the country, overall quality of life is on par with the highest ranking nations in the HDI report.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate. Data used to calculate rankings are five-year averages from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, all ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021. Counties with incomplete data were excluded from analysis.

Nationwide, 34.3% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, 12.5% of the population live below the poverty line, and average life expectancy at birth stands at 78.5 years. In the vast majority of states – even those where these indicators lag well behind the national average – there is at least one county, or county equivalent, where the population is healthier, better educated, and more financially secure than the U.S. population as a whole.

While independent of one another, the measures used to calculate this ranking are strongly correlated. Americans with a college education are far less likely to experience poverty in their lifetime than those with lower educational attainment. Additionally, well-educated and financially secure populations also tend to report better health outcomes.

In all but four of these places, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide median, often by tens of thousands of dollars a year.