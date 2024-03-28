11 American Military Guns of the 1970s Decade

The 1970s were a transitional decade for the United States in more ways than one. During this time, U.S. forces pulled out of Vietnam after roughly a decade of fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia. Following this defeat, politicians and military leaders would turn their attention to the Cold War with the Soviet Union, and a new era of the U.S. military would begin. While this was true for all the higher-ups in a broad sense, the average American soldier would also see a new generation of weapons come to light.

Although Vietnam was initially fought with guns left over from World War II, there would be a new generation developed during this time that would go on to impact how U.S. soldiers were equipped for decades to come. These were the American-made guns of the 1970s.

To identify American military guns introduced in the 1970s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

One weapons system that would revolutionize the world of small arms is the BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2, which is an anti-tank guided missile system. Introduced in 1970, it would go on to be one of the most pervasive anti-tank weapons systems in the world. Capable of hitting targets up to 12,000 feet away with 127mm or 152mm missiles. The TOW has been outfitted to a number of military vehicles as well as attack helicopters due to its operational effectiveness. It can also be fired by infantry units as well, but these require a tripod.

There are a number of other revolutionary weapons that came from this decade that would go on to influence small arms for years to come.

Here is a look at the American military guns introduced in the 1970s: