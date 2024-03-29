22 American Military Guns of the 1980s Decade

During the 1980s, geopolitical tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States were at all-time highs, and this was largely reflected in the buildup of arms at the time. Both nations were stockpiling nuclear weapons, aircraft and guns in preparation for what seemed to be an inevitable conflict. Coming along with this buildup, small arms saw a leap in their development as a series of new guns entered the arsenal of the U.S. soldier. (These are 15 American military guns of the future.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the American guns that were introduced during this decade. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1980s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.
One of the most dynamic weapons to enter the U.S. arsenal during this time was the FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile system. This man-portable air defense system evened the odds for soldiers on the ground when facing down threats like enemy attack helicopters.
The FIM-92 Stinger is designed to fire 70mm missiles and can hit targets nearly 16,000 feet away using infrared homing technology which locked on to a target’s heat exhaust signature. The missiles fired from the FIM-92 could reach speeds of Mach 2.2, making them supersonic. These missiles measured roughly five feet with a solid-fuel rocket motor.
Separate from the Stinger, this decade was witness to the development of the modern American sniper rifle. Although many were developed and discarded during this time, a handful still live on. But these snipers would create the basis for many more sniper rifles to come in the following decades. (These are 30 American military guns of the 2000s.)
Here is a look at the American-made military guns from the 1980s:
AC-556
- Type: Select-fire automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, select-fire
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Barrett M82
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 1982
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, recoil-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 10-round detachable box magazine
Colt Model 635
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1982
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Firing action: Blowback, closed-bolt
- Caliber and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum; 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine
FIM-92 Stinger
- Type: Man-portable air defense missile system
- Year introduced: 1981
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- Firing action: Shoulder-launched, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
- Caliber and feed: 70mm; Single-shot
GP100
- Type: Double-action revolver
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder
- Caliber and feed: .357 Magnum, .44 Special, .322 LR; 5- or 6-shot cylinder
HK CAWS
- Type: Select-fire automatic shotgun
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Firing action: Select-fire (semi/full-automatic), recoil-operated, gas-assisted
- Caliber and feed: 18.5x76mmR (12-gauge, 3-inch belted); 10-round detachable box magazine
Jackhammer
- Type: Automatic shotgun
- Year introduced: 1987
- Manufacturer: Pancor Corporation
- Firing action: Gas-operated, full-automatic
- Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 10-round cassette
M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1987
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Caliber and feed: 84mm; Single-shot
M16A2
- Type: Assault rifle
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 30-round detachable box magazine
M16K (Kurz)
- Type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1982
- Manufacturer: La France
- Firing action: Gas-operated, blowback
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M249 SAW
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Firing action: Gas-operated, open bolt
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO; 30-round detachable box or 200-round metal link belt
M45 MEU (SOC)
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1986
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, recoil-operated
- Caliber and feed: .45 ACP; 7-round detachable box magazine
M86
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1986
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum; 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine
M87
- Type: Anti-materiel / heavy sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1987
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Caliber and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 1-, 5- or 10-round magazine
M89
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1989
- Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
MM-1 MGL
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Hawk Engineering
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, revolving cylinder
- Caliber and feed: 40x46mm; 12-round rotating drum magazine
RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm; 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine
RC-50
- Type: Anti-materiel / heavy sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Robar Companies
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 5-round detachable box magazine
Remington M24 SWS (Sniper Weapon System)
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1987
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, .338 Lapua Magnum; 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
Ruger P
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, short recoil
- Caliber and feed: 7.65x21mm Parabellum, 9x19mm Parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP; 7-, 8-, 10-, or 15-round detachable box magazine
Saco M60E3
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year introduced: 1986
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; 100-round disintegrating link belt
Smith & Wesson Model 686
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Year introduced: 1981
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder
- Caliber and feed: .357 Magnum, .38 Special; 6-round cylinder
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.