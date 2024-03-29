22 American Military Guns of the 1980s Decade

During the 1980s, geopolitical tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States were at all-time highs, and this was largely reflected in the buildup of arms at the time. Both nations were stockpiling nuclear weapons, aircraft and guns in preparation for what seemed to be an inevitable conflict. Coming along with this buildup, small arms saw a leap in their development as a series of new guns entered the arsenal of the U.S. soldier. (These are 15 American military guns of the future. )

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the American guns that were introduced during this decade. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1980s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

One of the most dynamic weapons to enter the U.S. arsenal during this time was the FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile system. This man-portable air defense system evened the odds for soldiers on the ground when facing down threats like enemy attack helicopters.

The FIM-92 Stinger is designed to fire 70mm missiles and can hit targets nearly 16,000 feet away using infrared homing technology which locked on to a target’s heat exhaust signature. The missiles fired from the FIM-92 could reach speeds of Mach 2.2, making them supersonic. These missiles measured roughly five feet with a solid-fuel rocket motor.

Separate from the Stinger, this decade was witness to the development of the modern American sniper rifle. Although many were developed and discarded during this time, a handful still live on. But these snipers would create the basis for many more sniper rifles to come in the following decades. (These are 30 American military guns of the 2000s.)

Here is a look at the American-made military guns from the 1980s: