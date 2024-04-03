19 American Military Guns of the 1960s Decade

The 1960s were a tumultuous decade for the United States on the military front. During this time, U.S. had to confront the Cuban Missile Crisis and then would enter the Vietnam War just a few years later. The weapons and small arms that were developed and introduced during this era had all the hallmarks of the 1960s and reflected the innovation and tumultuous nature of the time. (These are the 18 newest guns currently in use by the U.S. military. )

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the guns of the 1960s. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1960s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

One of the most revolutionary weapons to enter the U.S. arsenal during this time was the GAU-17/A Minigun. This was a six-barrel electrically-driven gatling gun, capable of dispensing thousands of rounds in less than a minute.

The GAU-17/A Minigun is designed to fire standard 7.62x51mm rounds and can hit targets nearly 3,280 feet away. This family of gatling gun became so popular that different iterations were mounted on vehicles, aircraft and naval vessels.

There are a number of other dynamic weapons that came from this decade that would go on to influence small arms for years to come. Separate from the GAU-17/A Minigun, this decade was privy to the development of anti-air countermeasures as well as grenade launchers. Although many were developed and discarded over the years, a handful still live on.

Here is a look at the American-made military guns introduced in the 1960s: