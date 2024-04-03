The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

The widespread use of aircraft in military operations began in World War I. Though they were largely limited to unarmed reconnaissance operations at the outset of the war, by the end, aircraft were providing tactical support for ground-based combat operations and carrying out strategic bombing raids far behind enemy lines. In the more than 100 years since, the military significance of aerial combat has grown exponentially.

In American military doctrine, air superiority — a degree of control that minimizes aerial threats to combat operations — is critical to the success of any military operation. The outsized importance of aerial dominance is reflected in the annual budget of the U.S. Air Force.

According to Pentagon documents, the U.S Air Force has a $185.1 billion budget in fiscal 2024, more than the total annual defense spending of every country in the world, with the exception of China. Even relative to other branches of the U.S. military, the Air Force is especially well funded. This year, the Pentagon is spending about $153,700 for every American employed by the Air Force, including both civilians and active-duty service members. Meanwhile, the per capita U.S. Army budget in FY 2024 totals just $84,100.

Disproportionate investment in the USAF is driven largely by development and procurement costs of advanced weapons systems that will better ensure American aerial dominance in the coming decades. Even now, many of the most critical aircraft in the USAF fleet have a unit cost of over $100 million. (Here is a look at the oldest and newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

Using data from the U.S. Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. Aircraft are ranked on the estimated unit cost, as reported by the USAF, in inflation-adjusted dollars. Air Force inventory and pending orders for each aircraft on this list are from the 2023 World Air Forces report, as well as the USAF. Unmanned drones and aircraft used exclusively for training were not considered in this analysis.

Among the 18 aircraft on this list, estimated unit costs range from about $107 million to over $2 billion. The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, from communications and transport to heavy bombers and fighter jets. In many cases, the USAF has dozens, if not hundreds of these high-value systems in its fleet. (Here is a look at the countries with the largest air forces.)

Unit costs are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to aircraft. Many cost tens of thousands of dollars an hour just to fly, not even accounting for the cost of the ordnance on board or maintenance costs.