The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

The widespread use of aircraft in military operations began in World War I. Though they were largely limited to unarmed reconnaissance operations at the outset of the war, by the end, aircraft were providing tactical support for ground-based combat operations and carrying out strategic bombing raids far behind enemy lines. In the more than 100 years since, the military significance of aerial combat has grown exponentially.
In American military doctrine, air superiority — a degree of control that minimizes aerial threats to combat operations — is critical to the success of any military operation. The outsized importance of aerial dominance is reflected in the annual budget of the U.S. Air Force.
According to Pentagon documents, the U.S Air Force has a $185.1 billion budget in fiscal 2024, more than the total annual defense spending of every country in the world, with the exception of China. Even relative to other branches of the U.S. military, the Air Force is especially well funded. This year, the Pentagon is spending about $153,700 for every American employed by the Air Force, including both civilians and active-duty service members. Meanwhile, the per capita U.S. Army budget in FY 2024 totals just $84,100.
Disproportionate investment in the USAF is driven largely by development and procurement costs of advanced weapons systems that will better ensure American aerial dominance in the coming decades. Even now, many of the most critical aircraft in the USAF fleet have a unit cost of over $100 million. (Here is a look at the oldest and newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)
Using data from the U.S. Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. Aircraft are ranked on the estimated unit cost, as reported by the USAF, in inflation-adjusted dollars. Air Force inventory and pending orders for each aircraft on this list are from the 2023 World Air Forces report, as well as the USAF. Unmanned drones and aircraft used exclusively for training were not considered in this analysis.
Among the 18 aircraft on this list, estimated unit costs range from about $107 million to over $2 billion. The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, from communications and transport to heavy bombers and fighter jets. In many cases, the USAF has dozens, if not hundreds of these high-value systems in its fleet. (Here is a look at the countries with the largest air forces.)
Unit costs are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to aircraft. Many cost tens of thousands of dollars an hour just to fly, not even accounting for the cost of the ordnance on board or maintenance costs.
The are the most expensive aircraft in the U.S Air Force.
18. CV-22 Osprey
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $107.5 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 52 (2 more ordered)
- Aircraft type: Combat helicopter
- Primary function: Special operations forces long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply
- Primary contractor(s) include: Bell Textron and Boeing
17. HC-130P/N King
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $109.2 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 36
- Aircraft type: Transport
- Primary function: Rescue platform
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin
16. B-52H Stratofortress
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $113.6 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 72
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Heavy bomber
- Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing
15. MC-130J Commando II
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $119.6 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 59 (8 more ordered)
- Aircraft type: Tanker
- Primary function: Infiltration, exfiltration and resupply
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin
14. EC-130J Commando Solo
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $128.9 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 7
- Aircraft type: Special mission
- Primary function: Airborne information operations broadcasts and electronic warfare
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin
13. AC-130W Stinger II
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $142.9 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 3
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Close air support and air interdiction with associated collateral missions
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin
12. F-22 Raptor
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $149.8 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 177
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Air dominance, multi-role fighter
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin and Boeing
11. KC-10 Extender
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $168.3 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 40
- Aircraft type: Tanker
- Primary function: Aerial tanker and transport
- Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing
10. MC-130H COMBAT TALON II
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $187.5 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 10
- Aircraft type: Tanker
- Primary function: Infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin
9. AC-130J Ghostrider
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $193.3 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 18
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Close air support and air interdiction with associated collateral missions
- Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin
8. EC-130H Compass Call
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $215.3 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 9
- Aircraft type: Special mission
- Primary function: Electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter information
- Primary contractor(s) include: BAE Systems and L3 Communications
7. C-17 Globemaster III
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $385.1 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 228
- Aircraft type: Transport
- Primary function: Cargo and troop transport
- Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing
6. B-1B Lancer
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $407.5 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 43
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber
- Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing
5. E-4B Nightwatch
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $424.9 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 4
- Aircraft type: Special mission
- Primary function: Airborne operations center
- Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing
4. E-8C Joint Stars
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $465.3 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 13
- Aircraft type: Special mission
- Primary function: Airborne battle management
- Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman
3. E-3 Sentry
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $514.0 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 31
- Aircraft type: Special mission
- Primary function: Airborne battle management, command and control
- Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing
2. B-21 Raider
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $734.7 million
- Active units in USAF inventory: 0 (100 ordered)
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Nuclear-capable, penetrating strike stealth bomber
- Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman
1. B-2 Spirit
- Est. unit cost in 2024: $2.2 billion
- Active units in USAF inventory: 18
- Aircraft type: Combat aircraft
- Primary function: Multi-role heavy bomber
- Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman and Boeing
