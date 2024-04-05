Hardest College To Get Into In Each State

The United States is home to some of the most renowned colleges and universities in the world. Owing to their reputation, these schools receive many times more applications each year than they can accept. Not only are these institutions highly selective, they are also geographically concentrated — particularly in New England and some Mid-Atlantic states. (Here is a look at the best colleges in the United States.)

Of the 50 highest ranking schools on The Wall Street Journal’s list of best colleges in 2024, nearly half are in the Northeast — more than double the number in the Midwest, South, or West. And while some college-bound Americans simply enroll in the best school they can get into, others consider a range of additional factors, and one of the most common is distance from home.

For prospective college students living outside of the Northeast who want to avoid thousands of dollars in travel expenses every year, the Ivy League may not be in the cards. But there are still alternative options.

Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the hardest colleges and universities to get into in each state. The schools on this list were identified using a two-part index composed of the admissions rate – the share of applicants who are offered admission – and the median SAT score among students admitted in the fall of 2022. Both Alaska and Wyoming were excluded from this analysis due to incomplete data. Supplemental data on the average annual cost of attendance, median earnings 10 years after entry, and the graduation rate — or the share of students who graduate within eight years after entry — are from the U.S. Department of Education.

Though each of these schools ranks as the most selective in its respective state, some are far harder to get into than others. States like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island are each home to an Ivy League institution, and these schools offer admission to fewer than one in every 10 applicants. Meanwhile, in five states on this list, the most selective schools have an acceptance rate of over 70%.

Still, even for those who cannot get into an elite college or university or do not want to travel out of state, the benefits of a college degree from most schools are undeniable. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical college graduate earns about 68% more in the workforce than those with only a high school diploma. Additionally, college graduates are far less likely to be unemployed than those with no more than a high school education. (These are the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

These are the most selective colleges in every state.