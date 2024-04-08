18 American-Made Military Guns of the 1940s

World War II was a global conflict that started in 1939 and ended in 1945. In these short years, most of the world’s nations would be pulled into what is known as the deadliest conflict in human history. Although it began with the German invasion of Poland and cavalry units on horseback, it ended with the dropping of the first atomic bombs. Military innovation over these years was at light speed, and much of this was reflected in the guns of the time. (These are the 18 newest guns currently in use by the U.S. military.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American-made guns during the World War II era. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1940s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.
One of the most iconic guns to come from this era was the M1 Carbine. Over 6.5 million of these guns were produced during World War II, making it the most mass-produced American small arm of this conflict. It would go on to serve in the Korean War and see some time in the Vietnam War.
The M1 Carbine has a maximum effective range of 600 ft. and a muzzle velocity of 1,970 ft. per second. It typically comes with iron front and rear sights but it can be outfitted with higher-end optics.
Newer iterations of the gun would come later in the decade with the M2 and M3 Carbines building on this basic design. These newer models would be more specialized as well, opting for improved scopes to account for increased range. (These are 30 American military guns of the 2000s.)
Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1940s:
FP-45 Liberator
- Type: Single-shot pistol
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: Guide Lamp Corporation
- Firing action: Manually-actuated
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; Single-shot
Harrington and Richardson M4
- Type: Combat aviator bolt-action survival rifle
- Year introduced: 1949
- Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed .22 Hornet; 4-round detachable box magazine
Ithaca Model 37 Stakeout
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 1946
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Firing action: Pump-action slide repeater
- Caliber and feed 12- or 20-gauge; 4-round tubular magazine
Johnson LMG
- Type: Squad support weapon
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
- Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield; 25-round detachable box
Johnson Model 1941
- Type: Semi-automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Iver Johnson
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, short-recoil, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 30-06 Springfield, 7x57mm Mauser; 10-round cylindrical magazine
M1 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Firing action: Electrically-actuated, single-shot, reusable
- Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot
M1A1 Flamethrower
- Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Electrical ignition flame jet
- Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 5-flamethrows possible
M1 Carbine
- Type: Semi-automatic / full-automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Gas operated, short-stroke piston, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M18 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Recoilless
- Caliber and feed 57x303mmR; Single-shot
M2 Carbine
- Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M2-2 / M9A1-7
- Type: Portable infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Rotary cartridge ignition flame jet
- Caliber and feed 4.7-gallon Nitrogen fuel container; 7-flamethrows possible
M20 (Super Bazooka)
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Firing action: Magneto trigger
- Caliber and feed 88.9mm; Single-shot
M20 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel recoilless rifle
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Firing action: Recoilless
- Caliber and feed 75mm; Single-shot
M3 (Grease Gun)
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Firing action: Open bolt, blowback
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP, 9x19mm Parabellum; 30-round detachable box magazine
M3 Carbine
- Type: Sniper carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, short-stroke piston
- Caliber and feed 30 Carbine; 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M9 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Firing action: Magneto trigger
- Caliber and feed 60mm; Single-shot
Marlin M2 Hyde
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
- Firing action: Blowback
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Reising Model 50
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1941
- Manufacturer: Harrington and Richardson
- Firing action: Delayed blowback, closed-bolt
- Caliber and feed .45 ACP, .30 Carbine; 12- or 20-round detachable box magazine
