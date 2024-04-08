18 American-Made Military Guns of the 1940s

World War II was a global conflict that started in 1939 and ended in 1945. In these short years, most of the world’s nations would be pulled into what is known as the deadliest conflict in human history. Although it began with the German invasion of Poland and cavalry units on horseback, it ended with the dropping of the first atomic bombs. Military innovation over these years was at light speed, and much of this was reflected in the guns of the time. (These are the 18 newest guns currently in use by the U.S. military. )

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at American-made guns during the World War II era. To identify American military guns introduced in the 1940s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

One of the most iconic guns to come from this era was the M1 Carbine. Over 6.5 million of these guns were produced during World War II, making it the most mass-produced American small arm of this conflict. It would go on to serve in the Korean War and see some time in the Vietnam War.

The M1 Carbine has a maximum effective range of 600 ft. and a muzzle velocity of 1,970 ft. per second. It typically comes with iron front and rear sights but it can be outfitted with higher-end optics.

Newer iterations of the gun would come later in the decade with the M2 and M3 Carbines building on this basic design. These newer models would be more specialized as well, opting for improved scopes to account for increased range.

Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 1940s: