These Are the Poorest Counties in Ohio

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Ohio has a median household income of $66,990. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties in Ohio. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $6,900 to $27,800 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but three counties on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 13.3% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Ohio.

35. Cuyahoga County

  • Median household income: $60,074
  • Poverty rate: 16.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 1,256,620

34. Carroll County

  • Median household income: $59,872
  • Poverty rate: 12.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Population: 26,761

33. Washington County

  • Median household income: $59,053
  • Poverty rate: 14.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 59,639

32. Hocking County

  • Median household income: $59,007
  • Poverty rate: 16.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 28,104

31. Allen County

  • Median household income: $58,976
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%
  • Population: 102,087

30. Clark County

  • Median household income: $58,954
  • Poverty rate: 15.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%
  • Population: 135,877

29. Ross County

  • Median household income: $58,048
  • Poverty rate: 16.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 76,957

28. Lucas County

  • Median household income: $57,265
  • Poverty rate: 17.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%
  • Population: 430,014

27. Belmont County

  • Median household income: $56,943
  • Poverty rate: 14.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Population: 66,554

26. Muskingum County

  • Median household income: $56,810
  • Poverty rate: 15.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Population: 86,393

25. Fayette County

  • Median household income: $56,773
  • Poverty rate: 15.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 28,901

24. Richland County

Mansfield+Ohio | Faded OH 430 Sign
  • Median household income: $56,557
  • Poverty rate: 13.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 125,008

23. Jackson County

  • Median household income: $56,549
  • Poverty rate: 17.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Population: 32,563

22. Hardin County

  • Median household income: $55,876
  • Poverty rate: 18.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 30,622

21. Gallia County

  • Median household income: $55,533
  • Poverty rate: 17.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%
  • Population: 29,276

20. Columbiana County

  • Median household income: $55,473
  • Poverty rate: 13.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 101,723

19. Monroe County

  • Median household income: $55,381
  • Poverty rate: 13.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 13,401

18. Marion County

  • Median household income: $55,106
  • Poverty rate: 16.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 65,366

17. Mahoning County

  • Median household income: $54,279
  • Poverty rate: 17.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Population: 227,979

16. Harrison County

  • Median household income: $54,056
  • Poverty rate: 15.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Population: 14,528

15. Guernsey County

  • Median household income: $53,901
  • Poverty rate: 17.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Population: 38,409

14. Ashtabula County

  • Median household income: $53,663
  • Poverty rate: 18.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
  • Population: 97,666

13. Trumbull County

  • Median household income: $53,537
  • Poverty rate: 17.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Population: 201,749

12. Jefferson County

  • Median household income: $53,124
  • Poverty rate: 18.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 65,280

11. Crawford County

  • Median household income: $52,486
  • Poverty rate: 14.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Population: 41,861

10. Coshocton County

  • Median household income: $52,048
  • Poverty rate: 18.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%
  • Population: 36,629

9. Lawrence County

  • Median household income: $51,846
  • Poverty rate: 17.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
  • Population: 57,994

8. Noble County

  • Median household income: $51,547
  • Poverty rate: 16.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Population: 14,216

7. Morgan County

  • Median household income: $51,056
  • Poverty rate: 16.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 13,851

6. Vinton County

  • Median household income: $50,967
  • Poverty rate: 19.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Population: 12,790

5. Pike County

  • Median household income: $50,832
  • Poverty rate: 19.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
  • Population: 27,151

4. Athens County

  • Median household income: $48,750
  • Poverty rate: 24.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
  • Population: 61,276

3. Scioto County

  • Median household income: $46,360
  • Poverty rate: 23.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Population: 73,716

2. Meigs County

  • Median household income: $46,255
  • Poverty rate: 19.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Population: 22,242

1. Adams County

  • Median household income: $46,234
  • Poverty rate: 19.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Population: 27,509
Rank County Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Adams, Ohio 46,234 19.6 5.8
2 Meigs, Ohio 46,255 19.6 6.4
3 Scioto, Ohio 46,360 23.8 7.5
4 Athens, Ohio 48,750 24.4 5.7
5 Pike, Ohio 50,832 19.8 5.2
6 Vinton, Ohio 50,967 19.1 3.6
7 Morgan, Ohio 51,056 16.6 4.9
8 Noble, Ohio 51,547 16.6 4.5
9 Lawrence, Ohio 51,846 17.9 3.8
10 Coshocton, Ohio 52,048 18.9 6.1
11 Crawford, Ohio 52,486 14.1 5.5
12 Jefferson, Ohio 53,124 18.2 5.5
13 Trumbull, Ohio 53,537 17.1 4.8
14 Ashtabula, Ohio 53,663 18.0 7.6
15 Guernsey, Ohio 53,901 17.0 4.6
16 Harrison, Ohio 54,056 15.4 4.5
17 Mahoning, Ohio 54,279 17.6 7.2
18 Marion, Ohio 55,106 16.1 5.7
19 Monroe, Ohio 55,381 13.9 5.5
20 Columbiana, Ohio 55,473 13.2 4.9
21 Gallia, Ohio 55,533 17.2 4.1
22 Hardin, Ohio 55,876 18.2 4.7
23 Jackson, Ohio 56,549 17.4 5.9
24 Richland, Ohio 56,557 13.9 4.8
25 Fayette, Ohio 56,773 15.8 4.3
26 Muskingum, Ohio 56,810 15.6 4.6
27 Belmont, Ohio 56,943 14.0 6.0
28 Lucas, Ohio 57,265 17.8 6.8
29 Ross, Ohio 58,048 16.1 5.7
30 Clark, Ohio 58,954 15.6 6.8
31 Allen, Ohio 58,976 12.3 6.1
32 Hocking, Ohio 59,007 16.6 4.7
33 Washington, Ohio 59,053 14.1 5.2
34 Carroll, Ohio 59,872 12.2 3.9
35 Cuyahoga, Ohio 60,074 16.5 7.2

